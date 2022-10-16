TOSHIBA SALE FACES DELAY AS BANKS WARY ON FINANCING - BLOOMBERG…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Indexes
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Cryptocurrencies
Sector News
Economic Calendar
Financial Calendar
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Cryptocurrencies analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Investment Themes
In Vino Veritas
Boats
The Golden Age of Video Games
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
The future of mobility
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
The future of mobility
Hydrogen
Cybersecurity
Strategic Metals
The Vegan Market
Gold and Silver
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Japan
Japan Exchange
Toshiba Corporation
News
Summary
6502
JP3592200004
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
(6502)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Japan Exchange -
12:44 2022-10-17 am EDT
5408.00
JPY
-1.62%
10/16
Toshiba Sale Faces Delay As Banks Wary On Financing - Bloomberg News
RE
10/16
Toshiba sale faces delay as banks wary on financing - bloomberg…
RE
10/13
Industrials Move Higher in Volatile Trading -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
TOSHIBA SALE FACES DELAY AS BANKS WARY ON FINANCING - BLOOMBERG…
10/16/2022 | 11:55pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
TOSHIBA SALE FACES DELAY AS BANKS WARY ON FINANCING - BLOOMBERG NEWS
© Reuters 2022
All news about TOSHIBA CORPORATION
10/16
Toshiba Sale Faces Delay As Banks Wary On Financing - Bloomberg News
RE
10/16
Toshiba sale faces delay as banks wary on financing - bloomberg…
RE
10/13
Industrials Move Higher in Volatile Trading -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
10/13
Toshiba shares jump over possible $19 bln buyout
RE
10/13
MarketScreener's World Press Review : October 13, 20..
10/13
Toshiba Chooses $19 Billion Buyout Bid from Japan Fund-led Group
MT
10/13
Japan's Nikkei ends lower with market focus on U.S. inflation data
RE
10/13
Trending : Toshiba Corp. Considers $19 Billion Take-Private Offer
DJ
10/13
Toshiba : Ranks No. 1 in Japan, the United States and Europe in Patent Strength in Key Lit..
PU
10/13
Japanese stocks fall as traders await U.S. inflation data
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOSHIBA CORPORATION
2017
Nomura : Seeking stable income, Japan's Nomura returns to private equity
RE
2017
S&P downgrade warning sends Toshiba shares falling
RE
2017
S&P downgrade warning sends Toshiba shares falling
RE
More recommendations
Financials
JPY
USD
Sales 2023
3 321 B
22 367 M
22 367 M
Net income 2023
189 B
1 276 M
1 276 M
Net Debt 2023
203 B
1 368 M
1 368 M
P/E ratio 2023
13,0x
Yield 2023
5,34%
Capitalization
2 378 B
16 019 M
16 019 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,78x
EV / Sales 2024
0,76x
Nbr of Employees
116 224
Free-Float
95,2%
More Financials
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
5 497,00 JPY
Average target price
4 997,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target
-9,09%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taro Shimada
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masayoshi Hirata
CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management
Keiichi Yumita
Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata
Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Hideaki Ito
Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
16.22%
16 019
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
-7.86%
602 403
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
-16.47%
117 330
SIEMENS AG
-31.78%
80 150
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
-28.08%
74 094
3M COMPANY
-36.03%
62 932
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave