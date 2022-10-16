Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toshiba Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:44 2022-10-17 am EDT
5408.00 JPY   -1.62%
10/16Toshiba Sale Faces Delay As Banks Wary On Financing - Bloomberg News
RE
10/16Toshiba sale faces delay as banks wary on financing - bloomberg…
RE
10/13Industrials Move Higher in Volatile Trading -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TOSHIBA SALE FACES DELAY AS BANKS WARY ON FINANCING - BLOOMBERG…

10/16/2022 | 11:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOSHIBA SALE FACES DELAY AS BANKS WARY ON FINANCING - BLOOMBERG NEWS


© Reuters 2022
All news about TOSHIBA CORPORATION
10/16Toshiba Sale Faces Delay As Banks Wary On Financing - Bloomberg News
RE
10/16Toshiba sale faces delay as banks wary on financing - bloomberg…
RE
10/13Industrials Move Higher in Volatile Trading -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
10/13Toshiba shares jump over possible $19 bln buyout
RE
10/13MarketScreener's World Press Review : October 13, 20..
MS
10/13Toshiba Chooses $19 Billion Buyout Bid from Japan Fund-led Group
MT
10/13Japan's Nikkei ends lower with market focus on U.S. inflation data
RE
10/13Trending : Toshiba Corp. Considers $19 Billion Take-Private Offer
DJ
10/13Toshiba : Ranks No. 1 in Japan, the United States and Europe in Patent Strength in Key Lit..
PU
10/13Japanese stocks fall as traders await U.S. inflation data
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOSHIBA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 321 B 22 367 M 22 367 M
Net income 2023 189 B 1 276 M 1 276 M
Net Debt 2023 203 B 1 368 M 1 368 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 5,34%
Capitalization 2 378 B 16 019 M 16 019 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 116 224
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5 497,00 JPY
Average target price 4 997,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taro Shimada President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION16.22%16 019
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-7.86%602 403
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.47%117 330
SIEMENS AG-31.78%80 150
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-28.08%74 094
3M COMPANY-36.03%62 932