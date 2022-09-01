Log in
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-01 am EDT
5083.00 JPY   -1.63%
05:51aTop Fuji Soft shareholder calls for extraordinary shareholders' meeting
RE
08/31Toshiba Releases Smart Gate Driver Photocoupler that Helps Simplify Design of Peripheral Circuits for Power Devices
AQ
08/31Toshiba Launches its 3rd Generation SiC MOSFETs that Contribute to the Higher Efficiency of Industrial Equipment
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Top Fuji Soft shareholder calls for extraordinary shareholders' meeting

09/01/2022 | 05:51am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Fuji Soft Inc said on Thursday the Japanese IT firm's top shareholder had called for an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting to elect its nominees as external board directors, intensifying a battle over the company's capital strategy.

The request came from Singapore-based 3D Investment Partners, which owns 19.4% of Fuji Soft according to Refinitiv data and is also Toshiba Corp's second-largest shareholder.

According to Fuji Soft's filing, 3D said the company would need to add external directors to enhance oversight as current management's lack of awareness over capital costs had resulted in sluggish performance.

At an annual shareholders' meeting in March, 3D also proposed bringing its two nominees on to the board. One of the nominees received support of nearly 40% of shareholders despite Fuji Soft's opposition.

3D, which had held roughly 9% at that time, has doubled its stake since then. The fund had proposed a management buyout in the past.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FUJI SOFT INCORPORATED -1.71% 8030 Delayed Quote.47.21%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.80% 5509.85 Real-time Quote.-11.53%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -1.63% 5083 Delayed Quote.9.24%
