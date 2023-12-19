(Translation)

December 19, 2023

Toshiba Corporation

Announcement of Delisting of the Company Shares

Toshiba Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that, following approval by the Company's shareholders of a proposal regarding share consolidation as proposed at the Company's extraordinary shareholders meeting held on November 22, 2023, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and the Premier Market of the Nagoya Stock Exchange, Inc. on December 20, 2023, through the prescribed procedures.

For further details, please refer to the Company's disclosure material dated November 22, 2023, entitled "Notice regarding Approval for Resolutions Related to Share Consolidation, and the Abolition of the Provision on Share Units, and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation."

The Company expresses its sincere gratitude to its shareholders and other stakeholders for their understanding and wholehearted support to the Company's management for many years since the Company was listed.

Toshiba Group will now take a major step toward a new future with a new shareholder. Even after privatization, with its basic commitment of "Committed to People, Committed to the Future," the Company will strive to further enhance its corporate value and contribute to society. The Company would appreciate it if the stakeholders of the Company could provide the Company with their continuous understanding and support.

