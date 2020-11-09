Log in
Toshiba Corporation    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toshiba : Cerberus seeks $3 billion for flagship private equity fund -sources

11/09/2020 | 02:33pm EST

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cerberus Capital Management LP is seeking $3 billion for its latest flagship fund, which will pursue investments ranging from private equity to the debt of companies in financial distress, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The New York-based firm, whose investments include U.S. supermarket operator Albertsons Companies Inc, Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba Corp and German lenders Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG, is in the early stages of raising Cerberus Institutional Partners VII, the sources said.

Cerberus declined to comment.

The firm's previous flagship fund, Cerberus Institutional Partners VI, raised $4 billion in 2017, and has struggled to generate a profit. It returned just 1.06 times its investors' capital as of the end of September 2019, according to a regulatory filing from NB Crossroads Private Markets Fund IV Holdings LLC, one of its investors.

That Cerberus fund succeeded Cerberus Institutional Partners V, which amassed $2.6 billion in 2012 and delivered 1.7 times its investors' money as of the end of March 2020, according to one of the investors, the California Public Employees' Retirement System.

Founded in 1992 by Stephen Feinberg and William Richter, Cerberus has more than $48 billion in assets under management spread across credit, private equity and real estate, according to its website.

Named after the Greek mythical many-headed dog that guards the gates of the underworld, Cerberus made its mark on Wall Street by investing in risky corporate debt, such as non-performing loans, as well as companies in need of a turnaround. (Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 15.37% 4.601 Delayed Quote.-27.71%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 3.16% 2745 End-of-day quote.-25.91%
Financials
Sales 2021 3 201 B 30 329 M 30 329 M
Net income 2021 74 991 M 711 M 711 M
Net cash 2021 179 B 1 698 M 1 698 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 1 245 B 11 794 M 11 798 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 125 648
Free-Float 93,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3 916,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 745,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 70,9%
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani President, CEO & Representative Director
Satoshi Tsunakawa Chairman
Masayoshi Hirata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION-25.91%11 682
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.4.11%129 300
SIEMENS AG-6.78%102 610
3M COMPANY-7.60%94 034
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-27.51%70 867
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.16.58%66 286
