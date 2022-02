Toshiba Corp. Plans to Sell Toshiba Carrier Stake, Nikkei Reports

--Toshiba Corp. plans to sell its 60% stake in Toshiba Carrier Corp. to its joint venture partner, Carrier Global Corp., for about 100 billion yen ($869.7 million), Japanese business daily Nikkei reported Friday, without citing sources.

--Toshiba is also considering splitting itself into two companies, revising its previously announced plan to split into three companies, the Nikkei report said.

