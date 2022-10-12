Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toshiba Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:52 2022-10-12 pm EDT
5491.00 JPY   +6.97%
10/12Toshiba Corp. Shares Jump After Report That Group Is Mulling Y2.8 Trillion Buyout
DJ
10/12Toshiba shares surge following report of $19 billion buyout bid
RE
10/12Toshiba shares rise 8.94% after report japan consortium looking…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toshiba Corp. Shares Jump After Report That Group Is Mulling Y2.8 Trillion Buyout

10/12/2022 | 09:57pm EDT
By Kosaku Narioka


Toshiba Corp. shares rose sharply Thursday morning following a report that a group led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc. is aiming to buy the industrial giant for 2.8 trillion yen ($19.06 billion).

The shares were recently 7.6% higher at Y5,523 after rising as much as 9.4% earlier. The Topix subindex for electronics companies was recently flat and the Nikkei Stock Average was down 0.3%.

Japan's Kyodo News reported Wednesday evening that the Tokyo-based private equity company has asked several companies to invest in the effort to rebuild the conglomerate.

Toshiba has selected the group led by Japan Industrial Partners as the preferred bidder for a potential buyout, Kyodo and other local media reported.

Toshiba said Sept. 30 that it had received written indications of interest from multiple potential partners for strategic alternatives. The company had said it didn't anticipate providing any updates on the process of determining strategic alternatives until a final conclusion was reached.

Toshiba also said then that no assurance could be given on the consummation of an agreement, whether going private or otherwise, with any of the potential partners.

A Toshiba spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the Sept. 30 statement.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 2156ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 -0.02% 26396.83 Real-time Quote.-8.30%
TOPIX INDEX -0.66% 1856.61 Delayed Quote.-6.08%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 7.05% 5491 Delayed Quote.6.05%
Analyst Recommendations on TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2023 3 317 B 22 579 M 22 579 M
Net income 2023 190 B 1 293 M 1 293 M
Net Debt 2023 203 B 1 383 M 1 383 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 5,72%
Capitalization 2 221 B 15 119 M 15 119 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 116 224
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5 133,00 JPY
Average target price 4 997,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target -2,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taro Shimada President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION6.05%14 894
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-10.58%589 475
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.73%116 966
SIEMENS AG-32.47%79 150
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-31.22%70 179
3M COMPANY-38.94%60 279