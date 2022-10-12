Toshiba Corp. Shares Jump After Report That Group Is Mulling Y2.8 Trillion Buyout

By Kosaku Narioka

Toshiba Corp. shares rose sharply Thursday morning following a report that a group led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc. is aiming to buy the industrial giant for 2.8 trillion yen ($19.06 billion).

The shares were recently 7.6% higher at Y5,523 after rising as much as 9.4% earlier. The Topix subindex for electronics companies was recently flat and the Nikkei Stock Average was down 0.3%.

Japan's Kyodo News reported Wednesday evening that the Tokyo-based private equity company has asked several companies to invest in the effort to rebuild the conglomerate.

Toshiba has selected the group led by Japan Industrial Partners as the preferred bidder for a potential buyout, Kyodo and other local media reported.

Toshiba said Sept. 30 that it had received written indications of interest from multiple potential partners for strategic alternatives. The company had said it didn't anticipate providing any updates on the process of determining strategic alternatives until a final conclusion was reached.

Toshiba also said then that no assurance could be given on the consummation of an agreement, whether going private or otherwise, with any of the potential partners.

A Toshiba spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the Sept. 30 statement.

