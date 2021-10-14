Toshiba : Dalian Ceases Production and Begins Dissolution and Liquidation Processes

TOKYO - Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO: 6502) today announced that Toshiba Dalian Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "TDL"), a manufacturing subsidiary based in Dalian, China, ended production at the end of September, and will carry out the procedures necessary for its dissolution and liquidation.

TDL was established as Toshiba Group's first manufacturing site in China in 1991, and over the course of operations its diverse output has included industrial motors, parts for TVs and medical equipment. The company has most recently manufactured industrial motors and broadcasting transmitters.

Changes in Toshiba Group's business structure over the years, including the sale of the medical equipment business, has reduced the product lineup at TDL, and this, along with consideration for the age of the factory, led to the decision to discontinue production. Toshiba will now initiate the legal procedures required to windup and liquidate the company. Production of industrial motors and broadcasting transmitters will be transferred to other locations, and Toshiba Group will continue to supply and support customers.

The closure of TDL is in line with reorganization of production locations under the "Toshiba Next Plan" that was announced in November 2018. Toshiba Group is currently engaged in developing a wide range of businesses in China, and will continue to seek to expand its business and market presence in that important market.



Outline of TDL

Company: Toshiba Dalian Co., Ltd.

Established: September 1991

Capital: 8.4-billion yen (Toshiba Corporation 94%, Toshiba (China) Co., Ltd. 6%)

Address: No.6 Kurama-gai, Dalian Development Area, Dalian City, Liaoning Province,

the People's Republic of China

Chairman: Yoshiaki Inayama

President: Masaaki Hino

Site area: Approximately 130,000m2

Business: Production and sales of industrial motors, broadcasting transmitters, etc.