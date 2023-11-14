FY2023 Second Quarter Consolidated Business Results
Toshiba Corporation
November 14, 2023
Forward-looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements concerning future plans, strategies, and the performance of Toshiba Corporation (hereinafter
"Toshiba" or "the Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (hereinafter "Toshiba Group" or "the Group").
- These forward-looking statements are not historical facts; rather, they are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the economic, financial, and other data currently available.
- Since Toshiba Group promotes business in various market environments in many countries and regions, its activities are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that, without limitation, relate to economic conditions, worldwide mega-competition in the electronics business, customer demand, foreign currency exchange rates, tax rules, regulations, and other factors. Toshiba therefore wishes to caution readers that actual results might differ from the expectations. Please refer to the annual securities report (Yuukashoken houkokusho) and the quarterly securities report (Shihanki houkokusho) for detailed information on Toshiba Group's business risk. Both the annual securities report and the quarterly securities report are issued in Japanese only.
- Toshiba Group's fiscal year (FY) runs from April 1 to March 31. H1 refers to the first six months (April-September); H2 refers to the latter six months (October-March); Q1 refers to the first quarter (April-June); Q2 refers to the second quarter (July-September); Q3 refers to the third quarter (October- December); and Q4 refers to the fourth quarter (January-March).
- All figures are consolidated totals for the first six months of FY2023, unless otherwise stated.
- Results in segments have been reclassified to reflect the current organizational structure as of September 30, 2023, unless otherwise stated.
- Since Toshiba is not involved in the management of Kioxia Holdings Corporation (hereinafter "Kioxia") and is not provided with any forecasted business results, Toshiba Group's forward-looking statements concerning financial conditions, results of operation and cash flow do not include the impact of Kioxia.
Key Points
FY2023/H1 Actual: Despite higher YoY operating income, YoY net income decreased
due to the impact of non-operating income FY2023 Forecast : Unchanged from the previous forecast of August 7
- Despite higher YoY operating income, YoY net income decreased due to a decrease in non-operating income.
Net sales
FY2022/H1
1,595.2 billion yen
→ FY2023/H1
1,497.7 billion yen
(YoY
-97.5 billion yen)
Operating income
FY2022/H1
2.7 billion yen
→ FY2023/H1
22.3 billion yen
(YoY
+19.6 billion yen)
Net income
FY2022/H1
100.7 billion yen
→ FY2023/H1
-52.1 billion yen
(YoY
-152.8 billion yen)
- YoY free cash flows increased on improvement of working capital, etc.
- Orders received increased 15% YoY, on orders for large-scale projects. Order backlog increased steadily.
- FY2023 operating income forecast of 110.0 billion yen is unchanged from the previous forecast of August 7, reflecting the current status.
Agenda
01
02
03
04
Overall Business Results
Business Results by Segment
Supplementary Information
FY2023 Forecast
01
Overall Business Results
FY2023/H1 Income and Loss Items
Despite higher YoY operating income,
YoY net income decreased due to the impact of non-operating income
(Yen in billions, except earnings per share)
FY2022/H1
FY2023/H1
Difference
Contributory Factors
(): Better
(): Worse
Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions,
Net sales
1,595.2
1,497.7
-97.5
Retail & Printing Solutions
Growth rate
-6%()
Building Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, Others
including the impact of exchange rate changes: +30.8
()
Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions,
Operating income
2.7
22.3
+19.6
Retail & Printing Solutions, Others
ROS
0.2%
1.5%
+1.3%pt ()
Building Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions
including the impact of exchange rate changes: +3.1
EBITDA*1
58.8
71.6
+12.8
EBITDAmargin
3.7%
4.8%
+1.1%pt
Income before
130.5
-39.4
-169.9()
Operating income
+19.6
income taxes
Non-operating income
-189.5
Net income
100.7
-52.1
-152.8
Net earnings per share attributable to
232.67yen
-120.47yen
-353.14yen
shareholders of the Company
Total number of shares issued
432,642
432,765
+123
(shares in thousands)*2
Average exchange rate (US$)
132 yen
140 yen
+8 yen
during the fiscal year
*1 EBITDA=Operating income + Depreciation + Goodwill impairment *2 Average rates during the fiscal year (after deduction of own shares)
Operating Income, FY2022/H1 to FY2023/H1 Analysis
Despite a negative impact of differences in the sales mix, etc., YoY operating income increased on reduction in one-time factors
FY2022/H1 Actual
excl. one-time factors (incurred in FY2022/H1)
31.7
(Yen in billions)
Soaring materials and logistics costs
-5.6
Price increases
+11.5
Differences in the sales mix, etc.
-16.8
Total
-10.9
Depreciation
-3.6
R&D expenses
-1.9
Goodwill impairment in Retail & Printing Solutions
+10.4
Costs related to strategic alternatives
+2.0
Impact of deconsolidation of subsidiaries
-8.1
Analysis of project costs, etc.
+11.2
Provision for product warranty, etc.
+13.5
One-time factors (incurred in FY2022/H1)
+29.0
*1
*2
*1 Increase or decrease in sales, increase or decrease in fixed costs, etc. *2 Soaring materials and logistics costs, sales price, differences in the sales mix, etc.
Non-operating Income
YoY non-operating income decreased, due to the impact of equity earnings from Kioxia, etc.
(Yen in billions)
FY2022/H1
FY2023/H1
Difference
Net financial income
-0.7
0.6
+1.3
Exchange rate income
-8.5
1.7
+10.2
Income on sale or disposal of fixed assets
4.4
-1.1
-5.5
Income on sale of securities
91.9*1
※10.0
-91.9
Settlement costs of lawsuits
-8.8
-2.1
+6.7
*1Earnings from the sale of Toshiba Carrier Corporation: 61.8
Earnings from the sale of Guangdong Meizhi Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd and Guangdong Mishiba Macro Compressor Ltd: 20.0
Earnings from the sale of Chubu Toshiba Engineering Corporation*: 10.0
31.8
-69.0
*2
*2Change in equity earnings from Kioxia: -101.4
Equity earnings of affiliates
-100.8
(FY2022/H1 25.3 → FY2023/H1 -76.1)
*3Revaluation of the residual equity of Toshiba Carrier Corporation: 10.0
Others
17.7*3
8.2*4
-9.5
*4Gain from valuation of securities: 10.6
Total
127.8
-61.7
-189.5
* Toshiba is not involved in Kioxia's management and not in a position to explain Kioxia's performance, therefore, refrains from doing so.
* Now Kioxia Engineering Corporation
FY2023/H1 Cash Flows and Balance Sheet Items
FY2022/H1
FY2023/H1
Difference
Contributory Factors
(Yen in billions)
(): Better
(): Worse
Free cash flows
75.8
107.3
+31.5
Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities
18.0
138.9
+120.9
57.8
-31.6
-89.4
() Improved working capital, decrease in tax, etc.
() Impact of sales of securities in previous year*1, etc.
2023/3E
2023/9E
Difference
Contributory Factors
Equity attributable to shareholders
1,247.4
1,234.9
-12.5()
of the Company
Accumulated other comprehensive income +37.3
Shareholders' equity ratio
35.2%
36.1%
+0.9%pt
()
Net income -52.1
Net interest-bearing debt *
161.7
47.7
-114.0()
Free cash flows +107.3
Excluding operating leases liabilities
65.7
-37.7
-103.4
Net debt-to-equity ratio
13%
4%
-9%pt
Excluding operating leases liabilities
5%
-3%
-8%pt
*1 Impact of sales of securities of Toshiba Carrier Corporation, Guangdong Meizhi Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Guangdong Mishiba Macro Compressor Ltd, and Chubu Toshiba Engineering Corporation (Now Kioxia Engineering Corporation).
* A negative net interest-bearing debt balance indicates a net cash position, whereby cash and cash equivalents exceed interest-bearing debt.
FY2023/H1 Detailed Items
(Yen in billions, except earnings per share)
FY2022/H1
FY2023/H1
Difference
Net sales
1,595.2
1,497.7
-97.5
Operating income
2.7
22.3
+19.6
Non-operating income
127.8
-61.7
-189.5
Income before income taxes
130.5
-39.4
-169.9
Tax expenses
-19.9
-10.1
+9.8
Net income before noncontrolling interests
110.6
-49.5
-160.1
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
-9.9
-2.6
+7.3
Net income
100.7
-52.1
-152.8
Net earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the Company
232.67 yen
-120.47 yen
-353.14 yen
Free cash flows
75.8
107.3
+31.5
2023/3E
2023/9E
Difference
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
1,247.4
1,234.9
-12.5
Shareholders' equity ratio
35.2%
36.1%
+0.9%pt
Net assets
1,337.1
1,327.1
-10.0
Net interest-bearing debt
161.7
47.7
-114.0
Net debt-to-equity ratio
13%
4%
-9%pt
Exchange rate (US$) at the end of period
134 yen
150 yen
+16 yen
