FY2023 Second Quarter Consolidated Business Results

Toshiba Corporation

November 14, 2023

Forward-looking Statements

  • This presentation contains forward-looking statements concerning future plans, strategies, and the performance of Toshiba Corporation (hereinafter
    "Toshiba" or "the Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (hereinafter "Toshiba Group" or "the Group").
  • These forward-looking statements are not historical facts; rather, they are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the economic, financial, and other data currently available.
  • Since Toshiba Group promotes business in various market environments in many countries and regions, its activities are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that, without limitation, relate to economic conditions, worldwide mega-competition in the electronics business, customer demand, foreign currency exchange rates, tax rules, regulations, and other factors. Toshiba therefore wishes to caution readers that actual results might differ from the expectations. Please refer to the annual securities report (Yuukashoken houkokusho) and the quarterly securities report (Shihanki houkokusho) for detailed information on Toshiba Group's business risk. Both the annual securities report and the quarterly securities report are issued in Japanese only.
  • Toshiba Group's fiscal year (FY) runs from April 1 to March 31. H1 refers to the first six months (April-September); H2 refers to the latter six months (October-March); Q1 refers to the first quarter (April-June); Q2 refers to the second quarter (July-September); Q3 refers to the third quarter (October- December); and Q4 refers to the fourth quarter (January-March).
  • All figures are consolidated totals for the first six months of FY2023, unless otherwise stated.
  • Results in segments have been reclassified to reflect the current organizational structure as of September 30, 2023, unless otherwise stated.
  • Since Toshiba is not involved in the management of Kioxia Holdings Corporation (hereinafter "Kioxia") and is not provided with any forecasted business results, Toshiba Group's forward-looking statements concerning financial conditions, results of operation and cash flow do not include the impact of Kioxia.

Key Points

FY2023/H1 Actual: Despite higher YoY operating income, YoY net income decreased

due to the impact of non-operating income FY2023 Forecast : Unchanged from the previous forecast of August 7

  • Despite higher YoY operating income, YoY net income decreased due to a decrease in non-operating income.

Net sales

FY2022/H1

1,595.2 billion yen

→ FY2023/H1

1,497.7 billion yen

(YoY

-97.5 billion yen)

Operating income

FY2022/H1

2.7 billion yen

→ FY2023/H1

22.3 billion yen

(YoY

+19.6 billion yen)

Net income

FY2022/H1

100.7 billion yen

→ FY2023/H1

-52.1 billion yen

(YoY

-152.8 billion yen)

  • YoY free cash flows increased on improvement of working capital, etc.
  • Orders received increased 15% YoY, on orders for large-scale projects. Order backlog increased steadily.
  • FY2023 operating income forecast of 110.0 billion yen is unchanged from the previous forecast of August 7, reflecting the current status.

Agenda

01

02

03

04

Overall Business Results

Business Results by Segment

Supplementary Information

FY2023 Forecast

01

Overall Business Results

FY2023/H1 Income and Loss Items

Despite higher YoY operating income,

YoY net income decreased due to the impact of non-operating income

(Yen in billions, except earnings per share)

FY2022/H1

FY2023/H1

Difference

Contributory Factors

(): Better

(): Worse

()

Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions,

Net sales

1,595.2

1,497.7

-97.5

Retail & Printing Solutions

Growth rate

-6%()

Building Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, Others

including the impact of exchange rate changes: +30.8

()

Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions,

Operating income

2.7

22.3

+19.6

Retail & Printing Solutions, Others

ROS

0.2%

1.5%

+1.3%pt ()

Building Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions

including the impact of exchange rate changes: +3.1

EBITDA*1

58.8

71.6

+12.8

EBITDAmargin

3.7%

4.8%

+1.1%pt

Income before

130.5

-39.4

-169.9()

Operating income

+19.6

income taxes

Non-operating income

-189.5

Net income

100.7

-52.1

-152.8

Net earnings per share attributable to

232.67yen

-120.47yen

-353.14yen

shareholders of the Company

Total number of shares issued

432,642

432,765

+123

(shares in thousands)*2

Average exchange rate (US$)

132 yen

140 yen

+8 yen

during the fiscal year

*1 EBITDA=Operating income + Depreciation + Goodwill impairment *2 Average rates during the fiscal year (after deduction of own shares)

Operating Income, FY2022/H1 to FY2023/H1 Analysis

Despite a negative impact of differences in the sales mix, etc., YoY operating income increased on reduction in one-time factors

FY2022/H1 Actual

excl. one-time factors (incurred in FY2022/H1)

31.7

(Yen in billions)

Soaring materials and logistics costs

-5.6

Price increases

+11.5

Differences in the sales mix, etc.

-16.8

Total

-10.9

Depreciation

-3.6

R&D expenses

-1.9

Goodwill impairment in Retail & Printing Solutions

+10.4

Costs related to strategic alternatives

+2.0

Impact of deconsolidation of subsidiaries

-8.1

Analysis of project costs, etc.

+11.2

Provision for product warranty, etc.

+13.5

One-time factors (incurred in FY2022/H1)

+29.0

*1

*2

*1 Increase or decrease in sales, increase or decrease in fixed costs, etc. *2 Soaring materials and logistics costs, sales price, differences in the sales mix, etc.

Non-operating Income

YoY non-operating income decreased, due to the impact of equity earnings from Kioxia, etc.

(Yen in billions)

FY2022/H1

FY2023/H1

Difference

Net financial income

-0.7

0.6

+1.3

Exchange rate income

-8.5

1.7

+10.2

Income on sale or disposal of fixed assets

4.4

-1.1

-5.5

Income on sale of securities

91.9*1

※10.0

-91.9

Settlement costs of lawsuits

-8.8

-2.1

+6.7

*1Earnings from the sale of Toshiba Carrier Corporation: 61.8

Earnings from the sale of Guangdong Meizhi Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd and Guangdong Mishiba Macro Compressor Ltd: 20.0

Earnings from the sale of Chubu Toshiba Engineering Corporation*: 10.0

31.8

-69.0

*2

*2Change in equity earnings from Kioxia: -101.4

Equity earnings of affiliates

-100.8

(FY2022/H1 25.3 → FY2023/H1 -76.1)

*3Revaluation of the residual equity of Toshiba Carrier Corporation: 10.0

Others

17.7*3

8.2*4

-9.5

*4Gain from valuation of securities: 10.6

Total

127.8

-61.7

-189.5

* Toshiba is not involved in Kioxia's management and not in a position to explain Kioxia's performance, therefore, refrains from doing so.

* Now Kioxia Engineering Corporation

FY2023/H1 Cash Flows and Balance Sheet Items

FY2022/H1

FY2023/H1

Difference

Contributory Factors

(Yen in billions)

(): Better

(): Worse

Free cash flows

75.8

107.3

+31.5

Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities

18.0

138.9

+120.9

57.8

-31.6

-89.4

() Improved working capital, decrease in tax, etc.

() Impact of sales of securities in previous year*1, etc.

2023/3E

2023/9E

Difference

Contributory Factors

Equity attributable to shareholders

1,247.4

1,234.9

-12.5()

of the Company

Accumulated other comprehensive income +37.3

Shareholders' equity ratio

35.2%

36.1%

+0.9%pt

()

Net income -52.1

Net interest-bearing debt *

161.7

47.7

-114.0()

Free cash flows +107.3

Excluding operating leases liabilities

65.7

-37.7

-103.4

Net debt-to-equity ratio

13%

4%

-9%pt

Excluding operating leases liabilities

5%

-3%

-8%pt

*1 Impact of sales of securities of Toshiba Carrier Corporation, Guangdong Meizhi Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Guangdong Mishiba Macro Compressor Ltd, and Chubu Toshiba Engineering Corporation (Now Kioxia Engineering Corporation).

* A negative net interest-bearing debt balance indicates a net cash position, whereby cash and cash equivalents exceed interest-bearing debt.

FY2023/H1 Detailed Items

(Yen in billions, except earnings per share)

FY2022/H1

FY2023/H1

Difference

Net sales

1,595.2

1,497.7

-97.5

Operating income

2.7

22.3

+19.6

Non-operating income

127.8

-61.7

-189.5

Income before income taxes

130.5

-39.4

-169.9

Tax expenses

-19.9

-10.1

+9.8

Net income before noncontrolling interests

110.6

-49.5

-160.1

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

-9.9

-2.6

+7.3

Net income

100.7

-52.1

-152.8

Net earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the Company

232.67 yen

-120.47 yen

-353.14 yen

Free cash flows

75.8

107.3

+31.5

2023/3E

2023/9E

Difference

Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

1,247.4

1,234.9

-12.5

Shareholders' equity ratio

35.2%

36.1%

+0.9%pt

Net assets

1,337.1

1,327.1

-10.0

Net interest-bearing debt

161.7

47.7

-114.0

Net debt-to-equity ratio

13%

4%

-9%pt

Exchange rate (US$) at the end of period

134 yen

150 yen

+16 yen

