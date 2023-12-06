Toshiba Introduces GridDB® Cloud Free Plan

KAWASAKI―Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation (Toshiba) today announced the general availability of GridDB® Cloud V2.0, a public cloud Database Managed Service for IoT and Big Data workloads. In GridDB® Cloud V2.0, a plan that users can utilize for free without any time limitations has been added. With no time restrictions, it can be utilized as a database for users looking to kickstart their business.



GridDB® Cloud is GridDB® offered as a managed cloud service. Some of the user benefits are as follows:

Streamline the setup of servers, storage, and other essential components needed to run the database, thereby cutting down on both time and initial deployment expenses.

Efficiently minimize the operational effort required for managing the database.

Dynamically scales resources in response to an increase in data or processing volume.

Seamlessly integrate with cloud-native applications for effortless collaboration.

To facilitate the adoption of GridDB® Cloud, a free plan without time limitations has been introduced, complementing the existing paid plans.