Toshiba Introduces GridDB® Cloud Free Plan

~ Empowering Small Business Startups with the Unlimited Time Free Plan ~
December 06, 2023
Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation
KAWASAKI―Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation (Toshiba) today announced the general availability of GridDB® Cloud V2.0, a public cloud Database Managed Service for IoT and Big Data workloads. In GridDB® Cloud V2.0, a plan that users can utilize for free without any time limitations has been added. With no time restrictions, it can be utilized as a database for users looking to kickstart their business.
GridDB® Cloud is GridDB® offered as a managed cloud service. Some of the user benefits are as follows:
- Streamline the setup of servers, storage, and other essential components needed to run the database, thereby cutting down on both time and initial deployment expenses.
- Efficiently minimize the operational effort required for managing the database.
- Dynamically scales resources in response to an increase in data or processing volume.
- Seamlessly integrate with cloud-native applications for effortless collaboration.
To facilitate the adoption of GridDB® Cloud, a free plan without time limitations has been introduced, complementing the existing paid plans.
|
Free Plan
*Unlimited Time Usage
|Paid Plan
|Standard
|Professional
|Enterprise
|Monthly Fee
|Free
|From ￥295,000
|From ￥365,000
|From ￥495,000
|vCPU
|Shared
|4vCPU
|8vCPU
|16vCPU
|Memory
|Shared
|16GB
|32GB
|64GB
|Storage
|Up to 10GB
|1TB + Add-on
|1TB + Add-on
|1TB + Add-on
|DB Request Limit
|3,000/10 mins
|No limit
|No limit
|No limit
|Inquiry
|Community Forum
|Toshiba Support
|Toshiba Support
|Toshiba Support
The perpetual nature of the free plan makes it an ideal choice for new businesses aiming to commence operations on a small or cost-effective scale, with the flexibility to expand gradually. Initially, the free plan can be used for small-scale business. As the business grows, seamless transition to a paid plan to accommodate increased data capacity and processing volume can be implemented. This provides users the assurance to utilize GridDB® Cloud for their business with peace of mind.
Additionally, sessions on GridDB® will be held at "DB TECH SHOWCASE" (sponsored by Insight Technology, Inc.), taking place at Belle Salle Roppongi Grand Conference Center from today until December 8th.
Future development of GridDB® and GridDB® Cloud will continue towards the support for digital transformation and cyber physical system using IoT and Big Data.
About GridDB®
Toshiba developed GridDB® entirely in-house, drawing on its extensive expertise in diverse industry verticals. GridDB® ensures efficient accumulation of massive volumes of time series data, and to deliver scale-out performance. It features time series data management, petabyte-scale performance, excellent scalability and unwavering reliability, and developer-friendly API-essential characteristics of IoT and Big Data database.
GridDB® Product Site
https://www.global.toshiba/ww/products-solutions/ai-iot/griddb.html
GridDB® Open Source Site
https://github.com/griddb/
GridDB® Developers Site
https://griddb.net/
About exhibition at DB TECH SHOWCASE
GridDB® sessions (Japanese)
・December 7, 2023 14：00 ～ 14：45
"GridDB - Processing petabyte-scale time-series data with low latency and high throughput"
・December 7, 2023 15：00 ～ 15：45
"Quickly and easily build an IoT system that utilizes time-series data in real time with GridDB Cloud!"
・December 8, 2023 15：00 ～ 15：45
"Unleash the ability to scale out to petabytes effortlessly! Explore the core technology and practical case studies of GridDB"
Details/Pre-registration (Japanese)
https://www.global.toshiba/jp/company/digitalsolution/event/2023/1206-1208.html
- GridDB is a registered trademark of Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation in Japan.
- Other company names and product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
- The information posted in news releases/topics (service details/price/specifications/related links/contact information, etc.) is subject to change without notice.
