Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toshiba Corporation    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toshiba : Japan's memory chipmaker Kioxia sets 2,800-3,500 yen tentative IPO price range

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 03:59am EDT

Kioxia Holdings Corp, the world's second-largest maker of flash memory chips, said on Thursday it has set a tentative price range of 2,800 yen to 3,500 yen ($26.7 to $33.4) a share for an initial public offering (IPO) in Tokyo.

The range compared with the 3,960 yen indicative price Kioxia announced last month.

At the top of the range, the company would offer up to 334.3 billion yen ($3.19 billion) in shares and have a market value of 1.89 trillion yen ($18.04 billion).

Kioxia, formerly known as Toshiba Memory, plans to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 6, according to a regulatory filing.

The listing would be Japan's biggest IPO this year and allow a partial exit by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital, which led a consortium that bought the former unit of Toshiba Corp in 2018.

($1 = 104.7700 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TOSHIBA CORPORATION
03:59aTOSHIBA : Japan's memory chipmaker Kioxia sets 2,800-3,500 yen tentative IPO pri..
RE
12:54aTOSHIBA : Japan government contacted Toshiba shareholders before AGM - sources
RE
09/16Hitachi scraps plans for British nuclear plant
RE
09/16Hitachi scraps plans for British nuclear plant
RE
09/15TOSHIBA : First Solar Japan and Toshiba start construction of two Mega Solar Pro..
PU
09/15TOSHIBA : Expansion and reinforcement of technology development project for prac..
PU
09/14TOSHIBA : Launches Photorelays in New Package for High-density Mounting
PU
09/04TOSHIBA : Publishes English Edition of Cyber Security Report 2020
AQ
09/02EXCLUSIVE : Some 1,300 voting forms uncounted in contentious Toshiba AGM - sourc..
RE
09/02TOSHIBA : Releases New Canvio Portable Storage Line Up with New Applications and..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 211 B 30 575 M 30 575 M
Net income 2021 91 370 M 870 M 870 M
Net cash 2021 245 B 2 330 M 2 330 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 0,91%
Capitalization 1 352 B 12 894 M 12 876 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 125 648
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4 076,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 981,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 74,4%
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani President, CEO & Representative Director
Satoshi Tsunakawa Chairman
Masayoshi Hirata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION-19.54%12 894
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.95%118 110
SIEMENS AG1.84%110 038
3M COMPANY-3.92%95 948
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.11.06%62 803
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-39.52%53 395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group