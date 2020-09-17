Toshiba : Japan's memory chipmaker Kioxia sets 2,800-3,500 yen tentative IPO price range

The range compared with the 3,960 yen indicative price Kioxia announced last month.

At the top of the range, the company would offer up to 334.3 billion yen ($3.19 billion) in shares and have a market value of 1.89 trillion yen ($18.04 billion).

Kioxia, formerly known as Toshiba Memory, plans to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 6, according to a regulatory filing.

The listing would be Japan's biggest IPO this year and allow a partial exit by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital, which led a consortium that bought the former unit of Toshiba Corp in 2018.

($1 = 104.7700 yen)

