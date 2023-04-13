Advanced search
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
2023-04-13
4427.00 JPY   -0.05%
Toshiba : Notice Concerning Filing of Appeal
PU
04/12Toshiba : Kawasaki Head Office Virtual Power Purchase Agreement will Achieve 100% Virtual Supply of Renewable Energy
PU
04/09Japan Display forms alliance with China's HKC on chip fabs, auto displays
RE
Toshiba : Notice Concerning Filing of Appeal

04/13/2023 | 02:45am EDT
April 13, 2023

Toshiba Corporation

Notice Concerning Filing of Appeal

The Company filed an appeal with the Tokyo High Court today, as detailed below, against a part of the judgment described in its Notice Concerning Judgment for Compensatory Damages against Former Company Executives dated March 28, 2023:

1. Background of the Appeal

The Company filed a lawsuit for damages against former company executives, with regard to the accounting problem exposed in 2015, as described in its Notice Concerning Judgment for Compensatory Damages against Former Company Executives dated March 28, 2023. The Tokyo District Court rendered a judgment ordering three former Company executives to compensate for the damages.

The Company carefully reviewed the details of the judgment in consultation with its legal counsel and decided to appeal to the Tokyo High Court because it was dissatisfied with the dismissal of all claims against the late Mr. Atsutoshi Nishida (as Mr. Nishida is deceased the judgment was accordingly rendered against his three heirs) and Mr. Fumio Muraoka and a part of its claims against Mr. Norio Sasaki, Mr. Hisao Tanaka, and Mr. Makoto Kubo.

2. Outlook

The Company will continue to take appropriate actions at the appeal court, so that its claims will be upheld.

###

Disclaimer

Toshiba Corporation published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 06:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
