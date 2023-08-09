(Translation)

August 9, 2023

Toshiba Corporation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Notice of Correction to "Announcement of Opinion of Commencement of the Tender Offer to be Conducted by TBJH Inc. for the Company Shares"

TOKYO―Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO: 6502, "Toshiba") hereby announces correction to the announcement of August 7, 2023," Announcement of Opinion of Commencement of the Tender Offer to be Conducted by TBJH Inc. for the Company Shares." The details are as follow and corrected parts are underlined.

Correction

Page 11 Before correction

According to the Tender Offeror's Press Release dated March 23, 2023,the substance and terms and conditions of the Tender Offer will not be changed.

After correction

The substance and terms and conditions of the Tender Offer as announced in the Tender Offeror's Press Release dated March 23, 2023 are notchanged.

The revised "Announcement of Opinion of Commencement of the Tender Offer to be Conducted by TBJH Inc. for the Company Shares" will be posted on Toshiba's website.

