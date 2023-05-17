Toshiba : Notice on Toshiba's Issuance of New Shares as Stock Compensation

Toshiba's compensation committee resolved at a meeting held on May 9, 2018 to implement a stock compensation system (hereinafter "Compensation System") that allots shares of Toshiba's common stock subject to transfer restrictions to Toshiba's executive officers and to some directors of Toshiba's core operating companies, with the aim of encouraging them to share the same values as the company's shareholders, and to provide them with an incentive to drive forward medium- to long-term business growth.

Subsequently, in November 2018, Toshiba partially revised the Compensation System to introduce performance-linked stock compensation system in addition to fixed compensation in stock. In addition, the decision was made to include some employees of Toshiba in the same incentive system (performance-linked type) on and after April 2019 in accordance with the purposes of the Compensation System, in addition to executive officers of Toshiba and some directors of Toshiba's key group companies. Further, in or after April 2022, Toshiba revised the Compensation System to include some directors (i.e. chairman of the board and outside directors) and corporate officers of Toshiba, some directors of subsidiaries of Toshiba that are not Toshiba's key group companies and some employees of subsidiaries of Toshiba (including Toshiba's key group companies) in the system, and has introduced a system to grant shares of Toshiba's common stock (non- performance-linked type) as an incentive for candidate successors to executive positions to some employees of Toshiba and subsidiaries of Toshiba, including Toshiba's key group companies (hereinafter the system to grant incentives for employees of Toshiba and its subsidiaries and the Compensation System are collectively referred to as the "System," and the persons to whom the System is applicable are collectively referred to as the "Beneficiaries"). As it is reasonable to grant performance-linked compensation and performance-linked incentive, which shall be calculated in accordance with Toshiba's performance in a fiscal year, to people who work for the Toshiba group during that fiscal year, Beneficiaries who resigned or retired from their positions (hereinafter "Retirees") are included as Beneficiaries of the performance-linked compensation and performance- linked incentive. Toshiba believes that the System, in which the shares are granted to Retirees based on Toshiba's performance in a fiscal year when they worked for the Toshiba group, with the aim of further enhancing awareness of improving Toshiba group's medium- to long-term enterprise value, can provide an incentive to further enhance the medium- to long-term enterprise value while they are conducting business and, therefore, determined the scope of the Beneficiaries as described above.

In order to grant to the Beneficiary shares of Toshiba's common stock as stock compensation for executive officers, directors and corporate officers of Toshiba and its

Note: This press release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing to the public certain matters relating to the issuance of new shares as stock compensation, and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other similar activities within or outside Japan. This press release does not constitute an offer or sale of securities in the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (hereinafter "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.