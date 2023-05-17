Toshiba : Notice on Toshiba's Issuance of New Shares as Stock Compensation
05/17/2023 | 03:40am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 17, 2023
Toshiba Corporation
Notice on Toshiba's Issuance of New Shares as Stock Compensation
TOKYO---Toshiba Corporation (Tokyo: 6502) hereby announces that it has today decided to issue new shares as stock compensation, as described below.
1. Outline of Issuance
Payment date
Class and number of shares to be issued
June 23, 2023
259,346 shares of Toshiba's common stock
Issue price
Aggregate issue price
Scheduled Beneficiaries
(6) Others
4,472 yen per share
1,159,795,312 yen
25 executive officers of Toshiba:
95,488 shares in total
7 directors of Toshiba:
35,794 shares in total
26 directors of subsidiaries of Toshiba:
67,249 shares in total
17 corporate officers of Toshiba:
23,133 shares in total
62 employees of Toshiba:
19,619 shares in total
73 employees of subsidiaries of Toshiba:
18,063 shares in total
The issuance of new shares is subject to the taking effect of the securities registration statement in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
(*Note)
Scheduled Beneficiaries include those who resigned or retired from the positions of the Beneficiaries (defined below) at present.
Four (4) persons who serve concurrently as executive officers of Toshiba and directors of subsidiaries of Toshiba are included in both "executive officers of Toshiba" and "directors of subsidiaries of Toshiba." One (1) person who served concurrently as an executive officer of Toshiba and a director of subsidiaries of Toshiba during the period from July 2021 to February 2022, but who resigned from
Note: This press release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing to the public certain matters relating to the issuance of new shares as stock compensation, and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other similar activities within or outside Japan. This press release does not constitute an offer or sale of securities in the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (hereinafter "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.
the position as a director of subsidiaries of Toshiba in March 2022 is included in both "executive officers of Toshiba" and "directors of subsidiaries of Toshiba." (i) Three
(3) persons who served only as corporate officers of Toshiba during the period from July 2021 to June 2022 and who serve only as executive officers of Toshiba during the period after July 2022 and (ii) one (1) person who served only as a corporate officer of Toshiba during the period from July 2021 to January 2023 and who serves only as an executive officer of Toshiba after February 2023 are included in both "executive officers of Toshiba" and "corporate officers of Toshiba." (i) One (1) person who served only as a corporate officer of Toshiba during the period from April 2021 to May 2021 and who served only as an executive officer of Toshiba during period from June 2021 to March 2022, but who resigned from the position as an executive officers of Toshiba in April 2022 and (ii) one (1) person who served only as a corporate officer of Toshiba during the period from April 2021 to May 2021 and who served only as an executive officer of Toshiba during period from June 2021 to April 2022, but who resigned from the position as an executive officer of Toshiba in May 2022 are included in both "executive officers of Toshiba" and "corporate officers of Toshiba." One (1) person who served concurrently as an executive officer of Toshiba and a director of subsidiaries of Toshiba during the period from July 2021 to June 2022, but who resigned from both positions as an executive officer of Toshiba and a director of subsidiaries of Toshiba in July 2022, is included in both "executive officers of Toshiba" and "directors of subsidiaries of Toshiba." One (1) person who served concurrently as an executive officer of Toshiba and a director of subsidiaries of Toshiba during the period from July 2021 to March 2022, but who resigned from both positions as an executive officer of Toshiba and a director of subsidiaries of Toshiba in April 2022, is included in both "executive officers of Toshiba" and "directors of subsidiaries of Toshiba." One (1) person who served only as a director of subsidiaries of Toshiba during the period from July 2021 to February 2022 and served concurrently as an executive officer of Toshiba and a director of Toshiba during the period from March 2022 to February 2023, but who resigned from the position as an executive officer of Toshiba and serves only as a director of Toshiba in March 2023, is included in "executive officers of Toshiba", "directors of Toshiba" and "directors of subsidiaries of Toshiba."
One (1) person who served as an employee of subsidiaries of Toshiba during FY 2022, but since April 2023, has served only as a director of subsidiaries of Toshiba, is included in both "directors of subsidiaries of Toshiba" and "employees of subsidiaries of Toshiba."
One (1) person who served as an employee of Toshiba during the period from April 2021 to March 2022, but since April 2022, has served only as a corporate officer of Toshiba, is included in both "corporate officers of Toshiba" and "employees of Toshiba." One (1) person who served as an employee of Toshiba during the period from April 2022 to March 2023, but since April 2023, has served only as a corporate officer of Toshiba, is included in both "corporate officers of Toshiba" and "employees of Toshiba."
2. Purpose of and Reasons for Issuance
Toshiba's compensation committee resolved at a meeting held on May 9, 2018 to implement a stock compensation system (hereinafter "Compensation System") that allots shares of Toshiba's common stock subject to transfer restrictions to Toshiba's executive officers and to some directors of Toshiba's core operating companies, with the aim of encouraging them to share the same values as the company's shareholders, and to provide them with an incentive to drive forward medium- to long-term business growth.
Subsequently, in November 2018, Toshiba partially revised the Compensation System to introduce performance-linked stock compensation system in addition to fixed compensation in stock. In addition, the decision was made to include some employees of Toshiba in the same incentive system (performance-linked type) on and after April 2019 in accordance with the purposes of the Compensation System, in addition to executive officers of Toshiba and some directors of Toshiba's key group companies. Further, in or after April 2022, Toshiba revised the Compensation System to include some directors (i.e. chairman of the board and outside directors) and corporate officers of Toshiba, some directors of subsidiaries of Toshiba that are not Toshiba's key group companies and some employees of subsidiaries of Toshiba (including Toshiba's key group companies) in the system, and has introduced a system to grant shares of Toshiba's common stock (non- performance-linked type) as an incentive for candidate successors to executive positions to some employees of Toshiba and subsidiaries of Toshiba, including Toshiba's key group companies (hereinafter the system to grant incentives for employees of Toshiba and its subsidiaries and the Compensation System are collectively referred to as the "System," and the persons to whom the System is applicable are collectively referred to as the "Beneficiaries"). As it is reasonable to grant performance-linked compensation and performance-linked incentive, which shall be calculated in accordance with Toshiba's performance in a fiscal year, to people who work for the Toshiba group during that fiscal year, Beneficiaries who resigned or retired from their positions (hereinafter "Retirees") are included as Beneficiaries of the performance-linked compensation and performance- linked incentive. Toshiba believes that the System, in which the shares are granted to Retirees based on Toshiba's performance in a fiscal year when they worked for the Toshiba group, with the aim of further enhancing awareness of improving Toshiba group's medium- to long-term enterprise value, can provide an incentive to further enhance the medium- to long-term enterprise value while they are conducting business and, therefore, determined the scope of the Beneficiaries as described above.
In order to grant to the Beneficiary shares of Toshiba's common stock as stock compensation for executive officers, directors and corporate officers of Toshiba and its
subsidiaries and as incentive for employees of Toshiba and its subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Stock Compensation, etc.") under the System, the issuance of new shares and the disposal of treasury shares are conducted by (1) causing the Beneficiary who is an executive officer, a director, a corporate officer or an employee of Toshiba to make an in-kind contribution to Toshiba of the monetary compensation receivables (in respect of the employees of Toshiba, monetary receivables; hereinafter the same will apply) to be granted by Toshiba to such Beneficiary or (2) causing the Beneficiary who is a director or an employee of a subsidiary of Toshiba to make an in- kind contribution to Toshiba of the monetary compensation receivables (in respect of the employees of subsidiaries of Toshiba, monetary receivables; hereinafter the same will apply) to be granted by such subsidiary of Toshiba to such Beneficiary (Toshiba will concomitantly assume the monetary obligation of such subsidiary of Toshiba relating to the said monetary compensation receivables to be granted by such subsidiary of Toshiba to its directors and employees).
The amount of monetary compensation receivables to be granted to each Beneficiary in order to issue new shares for the purpose of granting shares of Toshiba's common stock as Stock Compensation, etc. under the System will be the total amount of the compensations and incentives that are granted to each Beneficiary among those described in (i) to (viii) below and will be determined after considering, among others, the Beneficiaries' appropriate compensation and the components thereof.
Stock compensation as fixed compensation for the period from July 2022 to June 2023 (hereinafter "Fixed Stock Compensation for FY2022")
Stock compensation as fixed compensation for Beneficiaries who assumed their positions as executive officer or corporate officer of Toshiba or director of subsidiaries of Toshiba in or after July 2021 for the tenure of such positions during the period from the month when such Beneficiaries assumed such positions to June 2022 (hereinafter "Fixed Stock Compensation for FY2021")
Stock compensation as performance-linked compensation for the period from April 2021 to March 2022 (hereinafter "Performance-Linked Stock Compensation for FY2021")
Stock compensation as extraordinary compensation for additional services performed by outside directors for the period from July 2021 to June 2022 (hereinafter "One-time Stock Compensation for Directors for FY 2021")
Performance-linkedincentive for the period from April 2021 to March 2022
(hereinafter "Performance-Linked Incentive for FY 2021")
Non-performance-linkedincentive for candidate successors to executive positions for FY 2022 (hereinafter "Next Jinzai Incentive for FY 2022")
Non-performance-linkedincentive for candidate successors to executive positions for FY 2021 (hereinafter "Next Jinzai Incentive for FY 2021")
Non-performance-linkedincentive for candidate successors to executive positions for FY 2020 (hereinafter "Next Jinzai Incentive for FY 2020")
3. Details of the Issuance
Details of Issuance
Pursuant to the System, Toshiba's compensation committee, the board of directors of subsidiaries of Toshiba and the Representative Executive Officer of Toshiba decided to allot shares of Toshiba's common stock as Stock Compensation, etc. to some executive officers, directors and corporate officers of Toshiba, some directors of subsidiaries of Toshiba, some employees of Toshiba and its subsidiaries (including Retirees, respectively) (hereinafter "Decision of Allotment"). The issuance of the shares of Toshiba's common stock under the offering pursuant to the Decision of Allotment (hereinafter "Issuance of New Shares") shall be issued in accordance with the decision made on May 17, 2023 by Toshiba's Representative Executive Officer based on the resolution of Toshiba's board of directors pursuant to the provisions of Article 416, Paragraph 4 of the Companies Act, in light of the System and the above decisions of the compensation committee of Toshiba and the board of directors of subsidiaries of Toshiba.
With regard to the Issuance of New Shares, Toshiba will enter into allotment agreements (hereinafter "Allotment Agreements"), a summary of which is described in "4. Overview of Allotment Agreements," with Beneficiaries pertaining to the Decision of Allotment (excluding persons who only held the position of Retiree). In addition, allotment agreements that Toshiba will enter into with persons who only held the position of Retiree do not provide for transfer restrictions; however, these agreements will provide that if it is found that there were certain events, including, but not limited to, a violation of law, that occurred during a certain period, and Toshiba determines that it is appropriate for the relevant Retiree to return the allotted shares, such Retiree shall return the allotted shares to Toshiba without any consideration and without delay.
