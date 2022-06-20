Toshiba : Study production and use of hydrogen at New Chitose Airport

Study production and use of hydrogen at New Chitose Airport

We, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc., Hokkaido Electric Power Company, Hokkaido Airports Co., Ltd., Nikken Corporation, and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Group") are pleased to announce that the Group has been selected by Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) to conduct feasibility studies on the production and use of hydrogen at New Chitose Airport, which is located Southeast of the cities of Chitose and Tomakomai in Japan's Hokkaido Prefecture, primarily serves the Sapporo Metropolitan area.

Through hearings with the concerned parties and literature surveys, these studies shall seek to clarify how hydrogen can be applied throughout the airport and how effective it is compared to other uses of energy, including electrification. The studies shall also assess the possibility of satisfying the Airport's own hydrogen needs with that derived from renewables (i.e. green hydrogen).

Listed below are the main studies that our consortium has planned for fiscal year 2022:

● Feasibility study on demand of hydrogen for mobility, heating and other needs at New Chitose Airport.

● Feasibility study on local hydrogen production and supply.

● Study on optimization of total energy management systems for hydrogen use.

● Assessment of potential challenges in development and application (concerning business model, technologies, government subsidies, etc.).

Hokkaido Prefecture has excellent potential for developing wind, solar and other renewables. CO2-free electricity that is generated by these sources can be used both directly or indirectly through the production and use of hydrogen. Utilization of Hokkaido's vast renewable resources will have a meaningful and lasting impact on Japan's goal to go carbon neutrality.

The energy needs at New Chitose Airport encompass both mobility and heating, the former referring to Ground Support Equipment and nearby public transportation, and the latter required at facilities like passenger terminals, nearby hotels and other buildings. There is also future potential for hydrogen to be used as an aviation fuel. If our studies can confirm that these operations are indeed feasible, then airports may become a hub for hydrogen usage, contributing to exploiting the prefecture's renewable resources and ultimately developing a hydrogen society throughout the prefecture.

Group are looking forward to pooling our respective expertise to engage in productive studies on the development of a new business model around production and use of hydrogen. By promoting the aforementioned studies, we hope to help Japan realize its goal of creating a carbon-neutral society.