Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toshiba Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-20 am EDT
5441.00 JPY   +0.11%
02:14aTOSHIBA : Study production and use of hydrogen at New Chitose Airport
PU
06/17Japan Display Shares Gain 6% on Development of Innovative High-Precision Measurement Sensor
MT
06/16Toshiba Corporation - Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Toshiba Shareholders Support Full Slate of Board Nominees
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toshiba : Study production and use of hydrogen at New Chitose Airport

06/20/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Study production and use of hydrogen at New Chitose Airport
  • NEWS RELEASE
  • Hydrogen Energy
  • Order received / delivery

June 20, 2022

Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc.
Hokkaido Electric Power Company
Hokkaido Airports Co., Ltd.
Nikken Corporation
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

We, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc., Hokkaido Electric Power Company, Hokkaido Airports Co., Ltd., Nikken Corporation, and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Group") are pleased to announce that the Group has been selected by Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) to conduct feasibility studies on the production and use of hydrogen at New Chitose Airport, which is located Southeast of the cities of Chitose and Tomakomai in Japan's Hokkaido Prefecture, primarily serves the Sapporo Metropolitan area.

Through hearings with the concerned parties and literature surveys, these studies shall seek to clarify how hydrogen can be applied throughout the airport and how effective it is compared to other uses of energy, including electrification. The studies shall also assess the possibility of satisfying the Airport's own hydrogen needs with that derived from renewables (i.e. green hydrogen).
Listed below are the main studies that our consortium has planned for fiscal year 2022:

● Feasibility study on demand of hydrogen for mobility, heating and other needs at New Chitose Airport.
● Feasibility study on local hydrogen production and supply.
● Study on optimization of total energy management systems for hydrogen use.
● Assessment of potential challenges in development and application (concerning business model, technologies, government subsidies, etc.).

Hokkaido Prefecture has excellent potential for developing wind, solar and other renewables. CO2-free electricity that is generated by these sources can be used both directly or indirectly through the production and use of hydrogen. Utilization of Hokkaido's vast renewable resources will have a meaningful and lasting impact on Japan's goal to go carbon neutrality.
The energy needs at New Chitose Airport encompass both mobility and heating, the former referring to Ground Support Equipment and nearby public transportation, and the latter required at facilities like passenger terminals, nearby hotels and other buildings. There is also future potential for hydrogen to be used as an aviation fuel. If our studies can confirm that these operations are indeed feasible, then airports may become a hub for hydrogen usage, contributing to exploiting the prefecture's renewable resources and ultimately developing a hydrogen society throughout the prefecture.

Group are looking forward to pooling our respective expertise to engage in productive studies on the development of a new business model around production and use of hydrogen. By promoting the aforementioned studies, we hope to help Japan realize its goal of creating a carbon-neutral society.

Business Outline

Work Being Contracted

Studies on the development and potential of hydrogen-society and local-hydrogen-production technologies

Study Period

June 2022 - March 2023

Roles of Group Members

It is a publication of the table layout.

Mitsubishi Corporation Coordination of studies, business-model assessments
Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc.

Studies on hydrogen uses and production potential,

independence assessments, business-model assessments,

total systems studies

Hokkaido Electric Power Company Studies on hydrogen production potential, total systems studies
Hokkaido Airports Co., Ltd.

Studies on potential for

establishing renewables-related infrastructure,

in-house studies (concerning the airport and

its internal operations, facilities, etc.)

Nikken Corporation Studies on hydrogen use potential, business-model assessments
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation Management-systems assessments

NEDO Website

URL：https://www.nedo.go.jp/koubo/SE3_100001_00017.html

Hydrogen Production and Use at New Chitose Airport

Information in the News Release, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the News Release , but is subject to change without prior notice.

Related article

Disclaimer

Toshiba Corporation published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOSHIBA CORPORATION
02:14aTOSHIBA : Study production and use of hydrogen at New Chitose Airport
PU
06/17Japan Display Shares Gain 6% on Development of Innovative High-Precision Measurement Se..
MT
06/16Toshiba Corporation - Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Reco..
AQ
06/16Top EU Court Upholds $121 Million Cartel Fine On Five Companies Over Optical Disk Drive..
MT
06/16Toshiba, Sony lose fight against EU cartel fine
RE
06/15Toshiba partners with Farnell to strengthen supply chain for an extended range of new a..
AQ
06/15Toshiba Develops World's First Double-Gate RC-IEGT, Reduces Switching Loss
AQ
06/15TOSHIBA : Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Toshiba S..
PU
06/14GLASS LEWIS ESG CONTROVERSY ALERT : Toshiba
MT
06/14TOSHIBA : FY2022 Renewable energy aggregation demonstration project has been adopted
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOSHIBA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 347 B 24 759 M 24 759 M
Net income 2022 147 B 1 086 M 1 086 M
Net Debt 2022 236 B 1 747 M 1 747 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 2 351 B 17 396 M 17 396 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 117 300
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5 435,00 JPY
Average target price 5 180,63 JPY
Spread / Average Target -4,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taro Shimada President & Chief Executive Officer
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION14.90%17 396
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-10.54%592 090
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-13.82%122 328
SIEMENS AG-32.13%86 513
3M COMPANY-26.90%73 887
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-30.14%72 644