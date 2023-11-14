FY2023 Second Quarter
Consolidated Business Results
- Supplementary Data -
Toshiba Corporation
November 14, 2023
© 2023 Toshiba Corporation
Management Index by Segment
(Yen in billions)
Inventories
2023/3E
2023/6E
2023/9E
Energy Systems &
106.5
116.9
120.3
Solutions
Infrastructure Systems &
162.3
182.2
190.6
Solutions
Building Solutions
46.6
51.1
50.3
Retail & Printing Solutions
55.5
63.8
58.9
Electronic Devices &
189.1
195.4
186.5
Storage Solutions
Digital Solutions
12.9
13.8
14.4
- For 2023/3E, inventories have been partially reclassified between Infrastructure Systems & Solutions and Digital Solutions.
- For Retail & Printing Solutions, the amounts represent those disclosed in Toshiba Tec's consolidated balance sheets.
© 2023 Toshiba Corporation
2
Management Index by Segment
Notesand
AccountsReceivable
Energy Systems &
Solutions
Infrastructure Systems &
Solutions
Building Solutions
Retail & Printing Solutions
Electronic Devices &
Storage Solutions
Digital Solutions
(Yen in billions)
2023/3E
2023/6E
2023/9E
243.7
238.7
228.4
260.2
201.3
208.1
92.7
81.2
78.1
74.3
70.5
75.6
120.5
120.6
126.0
62.7
45.4
47.7
- For 2023/3E, notes and accounts receivable have been partially reclassified between Infrastructure Systems & Solutions and Digital Solutions.
- For Retail & Printing Solutions, the amounts represent those disclosed in Toshiba Tec's consolidated balance sheets.
© 2023 Toshiba Corporation
3
Management Index by Segment
(Number of people)
Number of Employees
2023/3E
2023/6E
2023/9E
Energy Systems &
14,229
14,179
14,142
Solutions
Infrastructure Systems &
18,971
18,846
18,490
Solutions
Building Solutions
16,018
16,205
16,192
Retail & Printing Solutions
18,875
18,976
18,925
Electronic Devices &
20,753
20,425
19,926
Storage Solutions
Digital Solutions
7,733
7,949
7,803
Others
7,017
7,001
7,476
Corporate
3,052
3,241
3,233
Total
106,648
106,822
106,187
* The number of employees is the total of full-time employees and employees under fixed-term employment contracts who have served or are expected to serve more than one year.
© 2023 Toshiba Corporation
4
Depreciation and R&D Expenses
(Yen in billions)
FY2022/H1
FY2023/H1
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Actual
Actual
Forecast
Depreciation
45.7
49.3
85.2
95.3
105.0
R&D Expenses
79.7
77.8
151.9
156.4
169.0
© 2023 Toshiba Corporation
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Toshiba Corporation published this content on 14 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2023 13:56:36 UTC.