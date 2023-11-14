FY2023 Second Quarter

Consolidated Business Results

Toshiba Corporation

November 14, 2023

Management Index by Segment

(Yen in billions)

Inventories

2023/3E

2023/6E

2023/9E

Energy Systems &

106.5

116.9

120.3

Solutions

Infrastructure Systems &

162.3

182.2

190.6

Solutions

Building Solutions

46.6

51.1

50.3

Retail & Printing Solutions

55.5

63.8

58.9

Electronic Devices &

189.1

195.4

186.5

Storage Solutions

Digital Solutions

12.9

13.8

14.4

  • For 2023/3E, inventories have been partially reclassified between Infrastructure Systems & Solutions and Digital Solutions.
  • For Retail & Printing Solutions, the amounts represent those disclosed in Toshiba Tec's consolidated balance sheets.

Management Index by Segment

Notesand

AccountsReceivable

Energy Systems &

Solutions

Infrastructure Systems &

Solutions

Building Solutions

Retail & Printing Solutions

Electronic Devices &

Storage Solutions

Digital Solutions

(Yen in billions)

2023/3E

2023/6E

2023/9E

243.7

238.7

228.4

260.2

201.3

208.1

92.7

81.2

78.1

74.3

70.5

75.6

120.5

120.6

126.0

62.7

45.4

47.7

  • For 2023/3E, notes and accounts receivable have been partially reclassified between Infrastructure Systems & Solutions and Digital Solutions.
  • For Retail & Printing Solutions, the amounts represent those disclosed in Toshiba Tec's consolidated balance sheets.

Management Index by Segment

(Number of people)

Number of Employees

2023/3E

2023/6E

2023/9E

Energy Systems &

14,229

14,179

14,142

Solutions

Infrastructure Systems &

18,971

18,846

18,490

Solutions

Building Solutions

16,018

16,205

16,192

Retail & Printing Solutions

18,875

18,976

18,925

Electronic Devices &

20,753

20,425

19,926

Storage Solutions

Digital Solutions

7,733

7,949

7,803

Others

7,017

7,001

7,476

Corporate

3,052

3,241

3,233

Total

106,648

106,822

106,187

* The number of employees is the total of full-time employees and employees under fixed-term employment contracts who have served or are expected to serve more than one year.

Depreciation and R&D Expenses

(Yen in billions)

FY2022/H1

FY2023/H1

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Actual

Actual

Forecast

Depreciation

45.7

49.3

85.2

95.3

105.0

R&D Expenses

79.7

77.8

151.9

156.4

169.0

