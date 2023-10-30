October 30, 2023

Toshiba Corporation

(Update) Notice Regarding Settlement of Litigation for Compensatory Damages in

Relation to Accounting Issue

TOKYO - As announced in "Notice on Actions for Compensatory Damages Filed Against Toshiba" dated April 21, 2017, a lawsuit for compensatory damages in relation to the accounting issue was filed with the Tokyo District Court and being examined. Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO: 6502) (the "Company") hereby gives notice that as a result of the negotiation with the plaintiff in this case, a settlement has been reached as follows.

1. Process from the filing of the lawsuit to the settlement

The lawsuit against the Company was filed with the Tokyo District Court on March 31, 2017, by Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. etc for damages of 14,072,936,490 yen on the grounds of damages incurred due to the Company's inappropriate accounting ("the Lawsuit") and was pending. The Company has decided to settle the Lawsuit from the viewpoint of achieving an early resolution, taking into consideration of the cost of the Lawsuit and the cost associated with uncertainty.

2. Amount of claims etc.

The total amount of damages claimed in the Lawsuit was 14,025,780,968 yen(when the lawsuit was filed to Tokyo District Court, the amount of damages claimed in the Lawsuit was 14,072,936,490 yen and the amount of damages was subsequently changed.).

3. Details of the settlement

The Company will pay the plaintiff 4,400,000,000 yen and terminate the Lawsuit.

4. Outline of the other party to the settlement Plaintiff

Name: Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.

Address: Harumi Island Triton Square Towers Z 8-12, Harumi 1-Chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Name: Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Address: 4-5, Marunouchi 1-Chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Name: The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.

Address: MTBJ Bldg., 2-11-3 Hamamatsucho, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Name: The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.

Address: Urbannet Otemachi Building 19F, 2-2-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

5. Future Outlook

Losses related to the Lawsuit have been already reserved and no additional losses will be recorded.

6. Other

For a list of securities lawsuits against the Company, please refer to the attached "Outline of lawsuits for damages."

Outline of lawsuits for damages

No.

Competent Court

Plaintiff

Number

Amount

Status

(million yen)

1

Osaka District Court

Individual

1

51

Termination by

Settlement

2

Osaka District Court

Individual

45

173

*1

3

Fukuoka District Court

Individual

6

34

*1

4

Tokyo District Court

Individual

50

300

*1

5

Osaka District Court

Individual

104

420

*1

6

Takamatsu District

Individual

25

85

*1

Court

7

Fukuoka District Court

Individual

10

37

*1

8

Tokyo District Court

Individual

1

43

*1

9

Tokyo District Court

Juridical Person

1

1,262

Termination by

(Custody Bank of

Settlement(6500

Japan, Ltd )

million yen,

together with

No.12)

10

Takamatsu District

Individual

5

9

*1

Court

11

Tokyo District Court

Individual

147

350

*1

12

Tokyo District Court

Juridical Person

1

12,000

Termination by

(Custody Bank of

Settlement

Japan, Ltd )

(6500 million

yen, together

with No.9)

13

Fukuoka District Court

Individual

6

20

*1

14

Osaka District Court

Individual

23

440

*1

15

Tokyo District Court

Individual

33

57

*1

16

Tokyo District Court

Institutional investors

42

16,100

*1

around the world

(Allianz Global Investors

GmbH etc.)

17

Osaka District Court

Individual

1

32

Dismissal

18

Osaka District Court

Juridical Person

1

7

Termination by

Settlement

19

Tokyo District Court

Juridical Person

3

13,100

Termination by

(Custody Bank of

Settlement

Japan, Ltd. etc. )

(1920 million

yen)

20

Tokyo District Court

Juridical Person

3

5,100

Termination by

(Custody Bank of

Settlement

Japan, Ltd. etc.)

(820 million

yen)

21

Tokyo District Court

Juridical Person

5

14,000

Termination by

(Custody Bank of

Settlement

Japan, Ltd. etc.)

(4,400 million

yen)

22

Osaka District Court

Individual

27

66

*1

23

Tokyo District Court

Individual

1

11

Termination by

Settlement

24

Tokyo District Court

Individual

2

82

Dismissal

25

Tokyo District Court

Juridical Person and

3

115

Termination by

Individual

Settlement

26

Tokyo District Court

Institutional investors

70

43,890

*1

around the world

(The Bank of New York

Mellon etc.)

27

Tokyo District Court

Individual

35

110

*1

28

Tokyo District Court

Individual

1

21

*1

29

Tokyo District Court

Institutional investors

6

9,227

*1

around the world etc.

(Global Funds Trust

Company etc.)

30

Kumamoto District

Individual

1

12

Dismissal

Court

(Transfer from Fukuoka

District Court)

31

Tokyo District Court

Institutional investors

14

21,759

*1

around the world

32

Tokyo District Court

Juridical Person

2

572

Partially

(Custody Bank of

Acceptable

Japan, Ltd. etc.)

(161 million

Yen)

33

Tokyo District Court

Institutional investors

2

414

Termination by

around the world

Settlement

(Mercer QIF Fund plcetc.)

34

Tokyo District Court

Institutional investors

97

33,000

*1

around the world

(California Public

Employees' Retirement

System etc.)

35

Tokyo District Court

Institutional investors

4

823

*1

around the world

(Aviva Investors Manager

of Manager ICVC

(ICVC2) etc.)

36

Tokyo District Court

Individual

6

39

Termination by

Settlement

37

Tokyo District Court

Institutional investors

7

4,071

*1

around the world

(National Pension Service

etc.)

*1: We are currently in the process of hearing.

  1. The Lawsuit is the underlined No. 21 case.
  2. The competent court, plaintiff, number and amount may be the information at the time of the filing of each lawsuit.

