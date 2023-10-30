October 30, 2023
Toshiba Corporation
(Update) Notice Regarding Settlement of Litigation for Compensatory Damages in
Relation to Accounting Issue
TOKYO - As announced in "Notice on Actions for Compensatory Damages Filed Against Toshiba" dated April 21, 2017, a lawsuit for compensatory damages in relation to the accounting issue was filed with the Tokyo District Court and being examined. Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO: 6502) (the "Company") hereby gives notice that as a result of the negotiation with the plaintiff in this case, a settlement has been reached as follows.
1. Process from the filing of the lawsuit to the settlement
The lawsuit against the Company was filed with the Tokyo District Court on March 31, 2017, by Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. etc for damages of 14,072,936,490 yen on the grounds of damages incurred due to the Company's inappropriate accounting ("the Lawsuit") and was pending. The Company has decided to settle the Lawsuit from the viewpoint of achieving an early resolution, taking into consideration of the cost of the Lawsuit and the cost associated with uncertainty.
2. Amount of claims etc.
The total amount of damages claimed in the Lawsuit was 14,025,780,968 yen(when the lawsuit was filed to Tokyo District Court, the amount of damages claimed in the Lawsuit was 14,072,936,490 yen and the amount of damages was subsequently changed.).
3. Details of the settlement
The Company will pay the plaintiff 4,400,000,000 yen and terminate the Lawsuit.
4. Outline of the other party to the settlement Plaintiff
Name: Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.
Address: Harumi Island Triton Square Towers Z 8-12, Harumi 1-Chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Name: Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Address: 4-5, Marunouchi 1-Chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Name: The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.
Address: MTBJ Bldg., 2-11-3 Hamamatsucho, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Name: The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.
Address: Urbannet Otemachi Building 19F, 2-2-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
5. Future Outlook
Losses related to the Lawsuit have been already reserved and no additional losses will be recorded.
6. Other
For a list of securities lawsuits against the Company, please refer to the attached "Outline of lawsuits for damages."
Outline of lawsuits for damages
No.
Competent Court
Plaintiff
Number
Amount
Status
(million yen)
1
Osaka District Court
Individual
1
51
Termination by
Settlement
2
Osaka District Court
Individual
45
173
*1
3
Fukuoka District Court
Individual
6
34
*1
4
Tokyo District Court
Individual
50
300
*1
5
Osaka District Court
Individual
104
420
*1
6
Takamatsu District
Individual
25
85
*1
Court
7
Fukuoka District Court
Individual
10
37
*1
8
Tokyo District Court
Individual
1
43
*1
9
Tokyo District Court
Juridical Person
1
1,262
Termination by
(Custody Bank of
Settlement(6500
Japan, Ltd )
million yen,
together with
No.12)
10
Takamatsu District
Individual
5
9
*1
Court
11
Tokyo District Court
Individual
147
350
*1
12
Tokyo District Court
Juridical Person
1
12,000
Termination by
(Custody Bank of
Settlement
Japan, Ltd )
(6500 million
yen, together
with No.9)
13
Fukuoka District Court
Individual
6
20
*1
14
Osaka District Court
Individual
23
440
*1
15
Tokyo District Court
Individual
33
57
*1
16
Tokyo District Court
Institutional investors
42
16,100
*1
around the world
(Allianz Global Investors
GmbH etc.)
17
Osaka District Court
Individual
1
32
Dismissal
18
Osaka District Court
Juridical Person
1
7
Termination by
Settlement
19
Tokyo District Court
Juridical Person
3
13,100
Termination by
3
(Custody Bank of
Settlement
Japan, Ltd. etc. )
(1920 million
yen)
20
Tokyo District Court
Juridical Person
3
5,100
Termination by
(Custody Bank of
Settlement
Japan, Ltd. etc.)
(820 million
yen)
21
Tokyo District Court
Juridical Person
5
14,000
Termination by
(Custody Bank of
Settlement
Japan, Ltd. etc.)
(4,400 million
yen)
22
Osaka District Court
Individual
27
66
*1
23
Tokyo District Court
Individual
1
11
Termination by
Settlement
24
Tokyo District Court
Individual
2
82
Dismissal
25
Tokyo District Court
Juridical Person and
3
115
Termination by
Individual
Settlement
26
Tokyo District Court
Institutional investors
70
43,890
*1
around the world
(The Bank of New York
Mellon etc.)
27
Tokyo District Court
Individual
35
110
*1
28
Tokyo District Court
Individual
1
21
*1
29
Tokyo District Court
Institutional investors
6
9,227
*1
around the world etc.
(Global Funds Trust
Company etc.)
30
Kumamoto District
Individual
1
12
Dismissal
Court
(Transfer from Fukuoka
District Court)
31
Tokyo District Court
Institutional investors
14
21,759
*1
around the world
32
Tokyo District Court
Juridical Person
2
572
Partially
(Custody Bank of
Acceptable
Japan, Ltd. etc.)
(161 million
Yen)
33
Tokyo District Court
Institutional investors
2
414
Termination by
4
around the world
Settlement
(Mercer QIF Fund plcetc.)
34
Tokyo District Court
Institutional investors
97
33,000
*1
around the world
(California Public
Employees' Retirement
System etc.)
35
Tokyo District Court
Institutional investors
4
823
*1
around the world
(Aviva Investors Manager
of Manager ICVC
(ICVC2) etc.)
36
Tokyo District Court
Individual
6
39
Termination by
Settlement
37
Tokyo District Court
Institutional investors
7
4,071
*1
around the world
(National Pension Service
etc.)
*1: We are currently in the process of hearing.
- The Lawsuit is the underlined No. 21 case.
- The competent court, plaintiff, number and amount may be the information at the time of the filing of each lawsuit.
