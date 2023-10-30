October 30, 2023

Toshiba Corporation

(Update) Notice Regarding Settlement of Litigation for Compensatory Damages in

Relation to Accounting Issue

TOKYO - As announced in "Notice on Actions for Compensatory Damages Filed Against Toshiba" dated April 21, 2017, a lawsuit for compensatory damages in relation to the accounting issue was filed with the Tokyo District Court and being examined. Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO: 6502) (the "Company") hereby gives notice that as a result of the negotiation with the plaintiff in this case, a settlement has been reached as follows.

1. Process from the filing of the lawsuit to the settlement

The lawsuit against the Company was filed with the Tokyo District Court on March 31, 2017, by Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. etc for damages of 14,072,936,490 yen on the grounds of damages incurred due to the Company's inappropriate accounting ("the Lawsuit") and was pending. The Company has decided to settle the Lawsuit from the viewpoint of achieving an early resolution, taking into consideration of the cost of the Lawsuit and the cost associated with uncertainty.

2. Amount of claims etc.

The total amount of damages claimed in the Lawsuit was 14,025,780,968 yen(when the lawsuit was filed to Tokyo District Court, the amount of damages claimed in the Lawsuit was 14,072,936,490 yen and the amount of damages was subsequently changed.).

3. Details of the settlement

The Company will pay the plaintiff 4,400,000,000 yen and terminate the Lawsuit.

4. Outline of the other party to the settlement Plaintiff

Name: Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.

Address: Harumi Island Triton Square Towers Z 8-12, Harumi 1-Chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Name: Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Address: 4-5, Marunouchi 1-Chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Name: The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.

