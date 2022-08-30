Log in
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
08/30/2022
Toshiba : and KenGen Conclude Memorandum of Understanding on O&M Services for Geothermal Power Plants

08/30/2022 | 11:40pm EDT
Toshiba and KenGen Conclude Memorandum of Understanding on O&M Services for Geothermal Power Plants
  • NEWS RELEASE
  • Renewable Energy
  • Strategies / Measures
  • Geothermal Power

August 31, 2022

Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (hereinafter "KenGen"), a leading electric power generating company in Kenya, and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (hereinafter "Toshiba ESS"), a leading supplier of integrated energy solutions, concluded a memorandum of understanding (MOU). The MOU anticipates a partnership of Operation and Maintenance (O&M) services for geothermal power plants in developing countries including East African countries through a combination of KenGen and Toshiba ESS's know-how and networks. This MoU was signed during TICAD 8 held in Tunisia in August 27and 28.

KenGen produces about 60% of the electricity installed in the country, with 86% generated from renewable energy, such as hydropower, wind power, and geothermal power. For geothermal power, KenGen has a 799 MW generation installed capacity, including the Olkaria Geothermal Power Plants, Kenya's largest geothermal power complex. Under this MOU, KenGen will contribute to the development of geothermal power plants in East African countries and become the "The point of expert reference" in Africa.

KenGen Managing Director & CEO, Rebecca Miano said "Geothermal energy provides sustainable power supply. It is a resource we have in abundance in Kenya, an advantage that has enabled us to build a considerable wealth of expertise in its exploration and development. This we have done for more than 50 years."

Toshiba ESS has delivered 60 geothermal power generation sets with a total capacity of about 3,790 MW all over the world, including Africa. It also supplied 4 sets of 70 MW steam turbines and generators for KenGen's Olkaria I and IV Geothermal Power Plants.

"I'm delighted to announce this cooperation with KenGen, Toshiba ESS has collaborated in the development of geothermal power generation and human resources in Uganda, Malawi, and other East African countries. Through this collaboration, I'm convinced that we can contribute to supplying clean and safe energy in the regions with KenGen." said Toshiba ESS Business Development Executive, Toyoaki Fujita.

There is an ongoing survey to identify geothermal resources in the Great Rift Valley, a tectonic plate boundary running from north to south with immense geothermal potential. Both companies are delighted to cooperate in this opportunity, and plan further business expansion.

Picture of signing MoU
KenGen Managing Director & CEO, Rebecca Miano (left) and Toshiba ESS Business Development Executive, Toyoaki Fujita, celebrate the signing of the MoU
Picture in TICAD (Courtesy of JETRO)
Outline of Kenya Electricity Generation Company

Name: Kenya Electricity Generation Company
Location: Nairobi, Republic of Kenya
Established: 1954
Scope of Business: Development, operation and maintenance of electricity generation plants
Representative: Rebecca Miano, Managing Director & CEO

Outline of Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Name: Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation
Location: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa, Japan
Established: 2017
Scope of Business: Development, manufacture, and sales of energy business products, systems, and services
Representative: Tadasu Yotsuyanagi,President and CEO

Information in the News Release, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the News Release , but is subject to change without prior notice.

Disclaimer

Toshiba Corporation published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 03:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
