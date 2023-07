TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Friday a group led by Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) is expected to launch a tender offer for the industrial conglomerate "sometime in August 2023", a delay from late July.

Toshiba said in a statement that procedures under foreign competition laws and regulations in some jurisdictions are expected to be completed only after Aug. 1. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Tom Hogue)