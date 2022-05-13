Log in
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/13 12:07:33 am EDT
5443.00 JPY   +1.42%
Toshiba delays unveiling of board nominations for June meeting

05/13/2022 | 12:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Toshiba Corp's annual general meeting with its shareholders in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Friday it has delayed announcements on board director nominations as it needs more time to finalise them.

The Japanese industrial conglomerate was scheduled to announce the board nominations on Friday for its annual shareholders meeting in June.

The company has been locked in a years-long battle with some of its major shareholders over its direction, and it set up last month a special committee to solicit potential buyout offers after shareholders voted down a management-backed restructuring plan.

Investors are awaiting the nominee's name for the board's new chair as current Chairman Satoshi Tsunakawa was appointed on an interim basis.

Tsunakawa has served since shareholders last year rejected the re-election of the then chairman after its management was found to have colluded with the Japanese government to put pressure on foreign investors.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 347 B 26 105 M 26 105 M
Net income 2022 147 B 1 145 M 1 145 M
Net Debt 2022 236 B 1 842 M 1 842 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 2 322 B 18 113 M 18 113 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 117 300
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5 367,00 JPY
Average target price 5 082,78 JPY
Spread / Average Target -5,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taro Shimada President & Chief Executive Officer
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION12.52%17 684
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.2.43%687 778
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.48%130 714
SIEMENS AG-25.40%98 417
3M COMPANY-15.79%83 316
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-22.43%79 732