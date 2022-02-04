Toshiba has opted for 2-way split to "suit themselves", top 15 shareholder says

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp's management
has opted for a two-way split to "suit themselves", a top 15
shareholder in the company said on Friday, slamming what it
described as a lack of trust and management accountability at
the Japanese conglomerate.
The shareholder spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The Nikkei earlier reported that Toshiba is considering
splitting in half instead of three and will offload its U.S. air
conditioning business for $870 million, in an attempt to
overcome shareholder opposition to its turnaround plan.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)