TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
Toshiba : Activist-backed proposal for Toshiba probe received 58% of shareholder votes

03/24/2021 | 03:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Reporters raise their hands for a question during a news conference by Toshiba Corp CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa at the company headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO(Reuters) - About 58% of Toshiba Corp shareholders last week voted in favour of an independent probe into allegations that investors were pressured ahead of last year's annual general meeting, a breakdown of the results showed on Tuesday.

The win for Effissimo Capital Management, Toshiba's biggest investor with a 9.9% stake, marked only the fourth time an activist shareholder motion has won approval in Japan and the first at a major household name.

A second proposal from U.S. hedge fund Farallon Capital Management, Toshiba's second largest shareholder, received 39% of shareholder votes. The fund wanted the board to present a five-year capital policy plan or make certain returns to shareholders.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
