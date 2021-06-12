Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toshiba Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toshiba : Advisory firm ISS recommends vote against Toshiba chairman

06/12/2021 | 06:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen next to a traffic signal atop of a building in Tokyo

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp shareholders should vote against the re-appointment of board chairman Osamu Nagayama and four other directors, shareholder advisory firm ISS recommended on Saturday.

The recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) follows an explosive, shareholder-commissioned investigation that accused Toshiba of colluding with the Japanese government to pressure foreign investors.

The report of that investigation, released on Thursday, revealed how the conglomerate reached out to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) to get it to "beat up" foreign shareholders.

ISS advised shareholders to oppose the re-appointment of current members of the nomination and audit committees at a June 25 annual shareholders' meeting.

"One could argue that as the investigation report was just released on June 10, there was no time to change director candidates," ISS said in its report, published on Saturday and seen by Reuters.

However, it added it was "unthinkable that members of the nomination committee were unaware of the significance of the incident and accompanying shareholder concerns," as allegations have long been raised, it said.

Glass Lewis, another U.S. advisory firm, has also urged shareholders at this year's AGM to vote against the re-appointment of the same five directors. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by David Dolan and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ISS A/S -0.07% 137.1 Delayed Quote.30.08%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -1.59% 4645 End-of-day quote.61.01%
All news about TOSHIBA CORPORATION
06:59aTOSHIBA  : Advisory firm ISS recommends vote against Toshiba chairman
RE
06/11Four directors call for Toshiba shake-up in revolt after explosive probe
RE
06/11TOSHIBA  : Four Toshiba board members say withdraw support for full slate of dir..
RE
06/11Glass Lewis recommends against re-appointment of Toshiba board chairman, 4 ot..
RE
06/11Japanese shares end lower as cyclical stocks drag; Toshiba slips
RE
06/11Proxy advisory firm glass lewis recommends opposing 5 out of 13 director cand..
RE
06/11TOSHIBA  : Announces Breakthrough In Long Distance Quantun Communication
PU
06/10Japanese shares edge down as tech stocks weigh
RE
06/10TOSHIBA  : Japan Finance Minister Aso says won't comment on Toshiba report
RE
06/10Japan finmin aso says won't comment on individual firms' report, when asked a..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 076 B 28 041 M 28 041 M
Net income 2021 84 063 M 766 M 766 M
Net Debt 2021 70 157 M 640 M 640 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 2 108 B 19 204 M 19 217 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 125 648
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4 753,50 JPY
Last Close Price 4 645,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayoshi Hirata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Satoshi Tsunakawa President & Chief Executive Officer
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION61.01%19 204
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.23.71%655 003
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.5.87%156 400
SIEMENS AG16.34%132 152
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY26.76%120 180
3M COMPANY16.03%117 564