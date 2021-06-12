Toshiba : Advisory firm ISS recommends vote against Toshiba chairman

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp
shareholders should vote against the re-appointment of board
chairman Osamu Nagayama and four other directors, shareholder
advisory firm ISS recommended on Saturday.
The recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc
(ISS) follows an explosive, shareholder-commissioned
investigation that accused Toshiba of colluding with the
Japanese government to pressure foreign investors.
The report of that investigation, released on Thursday,
revealed how the conglomerate reached out to the Ministry of
Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) to get it to "beat up"
foreign shareholders.
ISS advised shareholders to oppose the re-appointment of
current members of the nomination and audit committees at a June
25 annual shareholders' meeting.
"One could argue that as the investigation report was just
released on June 10, there was no time to change director
candidates," ISS said in its report, published on Saturday and
seen by Reuters.
However, it added it was "unthinkable that members of the
nomination committee were unaware of the significance of the
incident and accompanying shareholder concerns," as allegations
have long been raised, it said.
Glass Lewis, another U.S. advisory firm, has also urged
shareholders at this year's AGM to vote against the
re-appointment of the same five directors.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki
Editing by David Dolan and David Holmes)