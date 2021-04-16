Toshiba : CVC delays Toshiba buyout offer after CEO change - Nikkei

April 16 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital
Partners will delay submitting a formal proposal to buy Toshiba
Corp, following the appointment of a new chief
executive officer by the Japanese industrial group, the Nikkei
reported on Friday.
CVC believes Toshiba's new leadership will need time to
settle in before it can make any decisions on a potential
buyout, the report said. (https://s.nikkei.com/3tqqttb)
Toshiba and CVC did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Earlier this week, Toshiba CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani resigned
amid controversy over the $20 billion buyout bid from CVC
Capital Partners. (https://reut.rs/3x3UEZa)
Satoshi Tsunakawa, who led the company before Kurumatani and
until Wednesday was chairman, will once again assume the helm.
Kurumatani, CEO for three years, had been under fire over
the bid from CVC, his former employer. He was also facing
allegations that investors were pressured before a shareholder
meeting to support desired board nominations.
U.S-listed shares of Toshiba fell 6% following the report.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)