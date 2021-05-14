Log in
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 05/13
4470 JPY   -1.32%
Toshiba : FY2020 Business Results

05/14/2021
FY2020 Consolidated Business Results

Masaharu Kamo

Executive Officer

Corporate Senior Vice President

Toshiba Corporation

May 14, 2021

© 2021 Toshiba Corporation

Forward-looking Statements

  • This presentation contains forward-looking statements concerning future plans, strategies, and the performance of Toshiba Corporation (hereinafter "Toshiba" or "the Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (hereinafter "Toshiba Group" or "the Group" ).
  • These forward-looking statements are not historical facts; rather, they are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the economic, financial, and other data currently available.
  • Since Toshiba Group promotes business in various market environments in many countries and regions, its activities are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that, without limitation, relate to economic conditions, worldwide mega-competition in the electronics business, customer demand, foreign currency exchange rates, tax rules, regulations, and other factors. Toshiba therefore wishes to caution readers that actual results might differ from the expectations. Please refer to the annual securities report (Yuukashoken houkokusho) and the quarterly securities report (Shihanki houkokusho) for detailed information on Toshiba Group's business risk. Both the annual securities report and the quarterly securities report are issued in Japanese only.
  • Toshiba Group's fiscal year (FY) runs from April 1 to March 31. H1 refers to the first six months (April-September); H2 refers to the latter six months (October-March); Q1 refers to the first quarter (April-June); Q2 refers to the second quarter (July-September); Q3 refers to the third quarter (October- December); and Q4 refers to the fourth quarter (January-March).
  • All numbers are consolidated totals for the fiscal year 2020, unless otherwise stated.
  • Results in segments have been reclassified to reflect the current organizational structure as of March 31, 2021, unless otherwise stated.
  • Since Toshiba is not involved in the management of Kioxia Holdings (hereinafter "Kioxia") and is not provided with any forecasted business results, Toshiba Group's forward-looking statements concerning financial conditions, results of operation and cash flow do not include the impact of Kioxia.

© 2021 Toshiba Corporation

2

Key Points

  • FY2020 operating income decreased by 5.6 billion yen and FY2020 net income improved by 44.0 billion yen, vs. previous forecast announced on February 12
  • Operating income (loss)

Previous forecast 110.0 billion yen → FY2020 Actual 104.4 billion yen (vs. previous forecast -5.6billion yen)

  • Net income (loss)

Previous forecast 70.0 billion yen → FY2020 Actual 114.0 billion yen (vs. previous forecast +44.0 billion yen)

  • YoY free cash flow significantly improved

Including onetime factors

FY2019 -264.7 billion yen → FY2020

38.5 billion yen

Excluding onetime factors

FY2019 -62.8 billion yen → FY2020

26.3 billion yen

(YoY +303.2 billion yen) (YoY +89.1 billion yen)

  • Amount of orders received steadily increased (YoY +2%)
  • Dividend increased by 60 yen vs. previous year
    • Interim dividend: 10 yen, year-end dividend: 70 yen, total 80 yen (increased by 30 yen vs. previous forecast )

© 2021 Toshiba Corporation

3

Agenda

01 Overall Business Results

02 Business Results by Segment

03 Supplementary Information

04 FY2021 Forecast

05 Forecast by Functional Business Segment

06 Financial Management Policy and Dividend

© 2021 Toshiba Corporation

4

01

Overall Business Results

© 2021 Toshiba Corporation

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Toshiba Corporation published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 05:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
