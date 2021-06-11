Log in
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
Toshiba : Four Toshiba board members say withdraw support for full slate of director candidates

06/11/2021 | 10:14am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Four members of the Toshiba Corp board on Friday said they were no longer in support of the full slate of director candidates nominated by the company for its upcoming shareholders meeting.

The four released a statement following an explosive shareholder-commissioned investigation that accused Toshiba and the government of colluding to pressure foreign investors.

"The report made clear that certain members of the management and board took actions that were unacceptable and directly against the interests of our shareholders," the four said in their statement.

"We are no longer in support of the full slate of director candidates which were nominated by Toshiba for the upcoming AGM," they said.  

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan)


© Reuters 2021
