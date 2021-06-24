Log in
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
Toshiba : Investigators defend landmark Toshiba report, say stonewalled by Japan official

06/24/2021 | 09:42am EDT
The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki

TOKYO (Reuters) - The investigators who revealed Toshiba Corp colluded with Japan's trade ministry to pressure foreign shareholders defended the integrity of their inquiry, pushing back against government criticism it was one-sided.

Takao Nakamura, one of the three lawyers who conducted the shareholder-commissioned investigation that exposed the corporate governance scandal at Toshiba, said the three did their best to include the viewpoint of a key figure in the saga even after they were stonewalled by a ministry official.

"We, as investigators, would argue against claims that question the reliability of the report," Nakamura, a partner at Wadakura Gate Law Office, told Reuters. He said his view was shared by his two co-investigators.

"It was compiled in a way that various criticism can be countered," he said of the investigation. Nakamura's comments mark the first time investigators have responded to the government's criticism.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 076 B 27 768 M 27 768 M
Net income 2021 84 063 M 759 M 759 M
Net Debt 2021 70 157 M 633 M 633 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 2 199 B 19 837 M 19 849 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 125 648
Free-Float 93,4%
