Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toshiba Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toshiba : Japan minister denies officials asked adviser to contact Toshiba shareholders

06/11/2021 | 01:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama attends a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's trade ministry on Friday denied its officials directed an adviser to contact Toshiba Corp shareholders as part of a plan to pressure them to support management in a key vote on board membership.

An explosive shareholder-commissioned investigation released on Thursday found Toshiba management and the government colluded to lean on foreign investors to fall in line with management's wishes.

Among its findings, the investigators' report said the trade ministry "effectively asked" a government adviser, described as "Mr. M", to negotiate with Harvard University's endowment fund to change its voting behaviour.

"Ministry officials have informed me that it's not true that any request was made to engage with individual investors," Trade Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama told a regular press briefing.

He added that the ministry was waiting on Toshiba's response to the report.

Sources have previously told Reuters that Hiromichi Mizuno, a ministry adviser at the time, had told the Harvard fund it could be subject to a regulatory probe if the fund did not follow management's recommendations at last year's annual general meeting.

Mizuno, a Tesla Inc board member and friend of Elon Musk, previously oversaw Japan's $1.4 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund and is currently the United Nations Special Envoy on Innovative Finance and Sustainable Investment.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The independent investigation found that Toshiba had devised a plan to effectively prevent shareholders from exercising their rights by putting undue influence on Effissimo Capital Management, Toshiba's top shareholder, to withdraw its proposed board nominees.

The report also said the plan sought to pressure another fund, 3D Investment Partners, in addition to the Harvard fund to change their votes and that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga verbally encouraged pressure on shareholders when he was chief cabinet secretary during a meeting with a senior Toshiba executive last year.

Suga, who left Japan yesterday for a meeting of G7 leaders in Britain, has denied that allegation.

The report flies in the face of efforts led by Japan's finance ministry to improve corporate governance and attract foreign investment, and comes as the country tries to burnish its international reputation ahead of the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo next month.

As one of the industrial conglomerates that modernized Japan and helped its post World War Two economic recovery, Toshiba enjoys close ties with government. Its nuclear reactors and defence equipment businesses mean it is also closely monitored by industry bureaucrats.

In 2017, however, battered by accounting scandals and massive writedowns on its U.S. nuclear reactor business, Toshiba had to quickly seek a large capital injection from overseas investors.

As a result, activist investors are estimated to account for 25% of Toshiba's shareholder base.

Toshiba's shares were down 1.3% in early afternoon trade while the Nikkei 225 index was flat.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Additional reporting by Daiki Iga; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Makiko Yamazaki


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MIZUNO CORPORATION 2.20% 2364 End-of-day quote.17.61%
NIKKEI 225 0.34% 28958.56 Real-time Quote.5.52%
TESLA, INC. 1.89% 610.12 Delayed Quote.-13.54%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 0.00% 4645 End-of-day quote.61.01%
All news about TOSHIBA CORPORATION
01:47aTOSHIBA  : Japan minister denies officials asked adviser to contact Toshiba shar..
RE
01:00aTOSHIBA  : Announces Breakthrough In Long Distance Quantun Communication
PU
06/10Japanese shares edge down as tech stocks weigh
RE
06/10TOSHIBA  : Japan Finance Minister Aso says won't comment on Toshiba report
RE
06/10Japan finmin aso says won't comment on individual firms' report, when asked a..
RE
06/10TOSHIBA  : Looks to Expand its Solid-State LiDAR to Transportation Infrastructur..
PU
06/10Industrials Slip as Investors Weigh Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
06/10'BEAT THEM UP' : Toshiba and Japan colluded against foreign investors, probe fin..
RE
06/10TOSHIBA  : Four key points from investigation into Toshiba's governance
RE
06/10UPDATE2 : Panel concludes Toshiba's 2020 shareholders' meeting not held fairly
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 076 B 28 112 M 28 112 M
Net income 2021 84 063 M 768 M 768 M
Net Debt 2021 70 157 M 641 M 641 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 2 142 B 19 550 M 19 577 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 125 648
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4 753,50 JPY
Last Close Price 4 720,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayoshi Hirata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Satoshi Tsunakawa President & Chief Executive Officer
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION61.01%19 550
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.22.81%650 475
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.6.37%157 143
SIEMENS AG14.96%131 349
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY26.20%119 653
3M COMPANY16.21%117 749