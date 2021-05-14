Log in
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
Toshiba : Management Policy for the Next Mid-term Plan

05/14/2021 | 01:04am EDT
Management Policy for the Next Mid-term Plan

May 14, 2021

Satoshi Tsunakawa

President & CEO

Toshiba Corporation

© 2021 Toshiba Corporation

Forward-looking Statements

  • This presentation contains forward-looking statements concerning future plans, strategies, and the performance of Toshiba Group.
  • These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are based on assumptions and judgments formed by the management of Toshiba Group in light of currently available information. They include items which have not been finalized at this point and future plans which have yet to be confirmed or require further consideration.
  • Since Toshiba Group promotes business in various market environments in many countries and regions, its activities are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which include, but are not limited to, those related to economic conditions, worldwide mega-competition in the electronics business, customer demand, foreign currency exchange rates, tax and other regulations, geopolitical risk, and natural disasters. Toshiba therefore wishes to caution readers that actual results may differ from our expectations. Please refer to the annual securities report (Yuukashoken houkokusho) and the quarterly securities report (shihanki houkokusho) (both issued in Japanese only) for detailed information on Toshiba Group's business risk.
  • Toshiba's fiscal year runs from April 1 to March 31. All figures are consolidated totals for 12 months, unless stated otherwise.
  • Results in segments have been reclassified to reflect the current organizational structure, unless stated otherwise.
  • Since Toshiba is not involved in the management of Kioxia Holdings (former Toshiba Memory Holdings, hereinafter "Kioxia") and is not provided any forecasted business results, Toshiba Group's forward- looking statements concerning financial conditions, results of operations, and cash flows do not include the impact of Kioxia.

© 2021 Toshiba Corporation

2

Upon Appointment of CEO

Rebuild Trust: Improve Relationships with All Stakeholders

To Retain

To Amend

To Improve

Significantly

Basic Commitment of the

Toshiba Group, Purpose,

Revise plans in response

Dialogue with

and Values

to changes in the

Stakeholders

The Concept of Toshiba

environment

Next Plan

© 2021 Toshiba Corporation

3

1.To Retain

© 2021 Toshiba Corporation

4

Objectives of the Toshiba Next Plan

Improve Shareholder Value by Maximizing Corporate Value

Invest in Growth

Manage Risk

Enhance Core

Earnings

  • Develop new businesses
  • Make investments to achieve organic growth
  • Maintain effective internal controls
  • Avoid excessive risk taking
  • Sustain Long-term corporate activities
  • Strengthen core earning power
  • Improve earnings structure by evolving into a CPS technology company

Enhance Total Shareholder Return (TSR*)

* Total Shareholders Return: Total investment yield to shareholders, including capital gains and dividends

© 2021 Toshiba Corporation

5

Disclaimer

Toshiba Corporation published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 05:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
