  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toshiba Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Toshiba : New Technology for SiC Power Modules Improves Reliability and Reduces Size

05/09/2021 | 11:06pm EDT
TOKYO--Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ('Toshiba') has developed package technology for silicon carbide (SiC) power modules that doubles their reliability [1] and reduces their footprint by 20%[2].

SiC realizes higher voltages and lower losses than silicon, and is widely seen as the next-generation material for power devices. While use now centers on inverters for trains, wider deployment in high-voltage applications is on the horizon, including in photovoltaic power systems and automotive equipment.

Reliability is the main concern that has limited use of SiC devices. Application in high voltage power modules requires that not only the semiconductor chip but also the package itself delivers high-level reliability. Toshiba has achieved this with a new silver (Ag) sintering technology for die bonding.

With current SiC packages, it is difficult to suppress increased on-resistance in chips over time, as higher power densities and switching frequencies trigger deterioration in their soldering. Ag sintering significantly reduces this deterioration. The thermal resistance in the Ag-sintered layer is also half that of a soldered layer, which allows chips in the module to be positioned closer together, realizing a smaller footprint.

Toshiba has dubbed the new package iXPLV, and will apply it to mass production of 3.3kV class SiC power module from the end of this month. Details of the technology were reported on May 5 at PCIM Europe, an international power semiconductor conference held online.

Disclaimer

Toshiba Corporation published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 03:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 076 B 28 251 M 28 251 M
Net income 2021 84 063 M 772 M 772 M
Net Debt 2021 70 157 M 644 M 644 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 2 063 B 19 003 M 18 944 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 125 648
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4 578,18 JPY
Last Close Price 4 545,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayoshi Hirata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Satoshi Tsunakawa President & Chief Executive Officer
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION57.54%19 003
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.25.68%664 825
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.7.56%158 907
SIEMENS AG22.77%140 124
3M COMPANY16.18%117 715
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY23.15%116 756