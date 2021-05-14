Toshiba : Quarterly Earnings Document

May 14, 2021

Toshiba Announces Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year 2020, ended March 31, 2021

TOKYO--Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO: 6502) (hereinafter "Toshiba" or "the Company") today announced its consolidated results for fiscal year (FY) 2020, ended March 31, 2021. All comparisons in the following are based on the same period a year earlier, unless otherwise stated.

1. Overview of Consolidated Results for FY2020 (April 2020 - March 2021)

(Yen in billions) FY2020 Change from FY2019 Net sales 3,054.4 (335.5) Operating income 104.4 (26.1) Income (loss) from continuing operations, 153.5 201.0 before income taxes and noncontrolling interests Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders 114.0 228.6 of the Company

During FY2020 (April 2020-March 2021), the global economy experienced a rapid deterioration with the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). While the U.S. economy has subsequently steadily recovered, and China has also shown signs of recovery, the Eurozone economy has remained weak. In Japan, though the pandemic has suppressed consumer spending, capital investment has been improving and exports have increased.

In FY2021 (April 2021-March 2022), the U.S. and China are both expected to continue gradual recovery, while the Eurozone is expecting the continued impact of the pandemic. The situation is also severe in Asia, with considerable risk in India due to a renewed outbreak of COVID-19 infections. Japan expects continued improvement from measures to prevent infection and improved overseas economies, but constant attention to downside risk is essential.

In these conditions, Toshiba Group's net sales decreased by 335.5 billion yen to 3,054.4 billion yen (US$27,516.9 million). Energy Systems & Solutions saw lower sales that reflected fewer projects for thermal plant construction, transmission & distribution systems and renewable energy (solar power), plus the impact of COVID-19. Infrastructure Systems