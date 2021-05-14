Toshiba : Quarterly Earnings Document

Toshiba Announces Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year 2020, ended March 31, 2021
TOKYO--Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO: 6502) (hereinafter "Toshiba" or "the Company") today announced its consolidated results for fiscal year (FY) 2020, ended March 31, 2021. All comparisons in the following are based on the same period a year earlier, unless otherwise stated.
1. Overview of Consolidated Results for FY2020 (April 2020 - March 2021)
(Yen in billions)
FY2020
Change from FY2019
Net sales
3,054.4
(335.5)
Operating income
104.4
(26.1)
Income (loss) from
continuing operations,
153.5
201.0
before income taxes and
noncontrolling interests
Net income (loss)
attributable to shareholders
114.0
228.6
of the Company
During FY2020 (April 2020-March 2021), the global economy experienced a rapid deterioration with the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). While the U.S. economy has subsequently steadily recovered, and China has also shown signs of recovery, the Eurozone economy has remained weak. In Japan, though the pandemic has suppressed consumer spending, capital investment has been improving and exports have increased.
In FY2021 (April 2021-March 2022), the U.S. and China are both expected to continue gradual recovery, while the Eurozone is expecting the continued impact of the pandemic. The situation is also severe in Asia, with considerable risk in India due to a renewed outbreak of COVID-19 infections. Japan expects continued improvement from measures to prevent infection and improved overseas economies, but constant attention to downside risk is essential.
In these conditions, Toshiba Group's net sales decreased by 335.5 billion yen to 3,054.4 billion yen (US$27,516.9 million). Energy Systems & Solutions saw lower sales that reflected fewer projects for thermal plant construction, transmission & distribution systems and renewable energy (solar power), plus the impact of COVID-19. Infrastructure Systems
Net sales
Operating income
Solutions saw lower sales due to a decline in demand for infrastructure systems and industrial systems due to COVID-19, and Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions and Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions also experienced lower sales for the same reason. Lower sales in Digital Solutions reflected the impact of COVID-19 and the sale of affiliated company businesses, while lower sales in Others resulted from the transfer of certain HR functions and their exclusion from the consolidation.
Operating income was 104.4 billion yen (US$940.6 million), a decrease of 26.1 billion yen. Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Digital Solutions and Others recorded higher operating income while Energy Systems, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions and Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions reported lower operating income.
Income (loss) from continuing operations, before income taxes and noncontrolling interests was 201.0 billion yen higher at 153.5 billion yen(US$1,382.8 million), mainly due to a loss from the transfer of the LNG business and equity losses from Kioxia Holdings Corporation in the previous year.
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company increased by 228.6 billion yen to 114.0 billion yen (US$1,026.9 million).
Consolidated Results for FY2020, by Segment (April 2020 - March 2021)
Please refer to the presentation materials for FY2020 Consolidated Business Results, dated May 14, 2021.
Performance Forecast for FY2021
The consolidated forecast for FY2021 is shown below. (Yen in billions) FY2021 Forecast
3,250.0
170.0
Income (loss) from continuing operations, before income taxes and noncontrolling interests and Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company are not stated in the performance forecast, as the Company is not involved in the management of Kioxia and does not receive information related to Kioxia's forecast of equity earnings (losses), and therefore cannot comment on Kioxia's performance forecasts.
2. Financial Position and Cash Flows for FY2020
Total assets increased by 117.2 billion yen from the end of March 2020 to 3,500.6 billion yen (US$31,537.3 million).
Shareholders' equity, or equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company, was 1,164.5 billion yen (US$10,491.3 million), a increase of 224.7 billion yen from the end of March 2020.
Total interest-bearing debt increased by 122.5 billion yen from the end of March 2020 to 517.7 billion yen (US$4,664.0 million).
Free cash flow increased by 303.2 billion yen to 38.5 billion yen (US$346.6 million).
3. General Policy on Profit Distribution and Dividends for Current Periodsi. General Policy on Profit Distribution
The Company seeks to achieve continuous increases in its actual dividend payments, in line with a payout ratio of at least 30%, on a consolidated basis. The Company's policy* is to continue to strengthen shareholder returns through share repurchases when its financial condition allows.
*For the time being, equity earnings from Kioxia are not subject to this policy.
ii. FY2020 Dividends
As a result of improvement of net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company , and following its general policy on profit distribution, the Company declared a dividend total of 80 yen per share for FY2020; 10 yen as an interim dividend and 70 yen as a year-end dividend.
Basic Policy in the Selection of an Accounting Standard
Toshiba Group began preparing consolidated financial statements based on US GAAP before the consolidated financial statement system was introduced in Japan, and has continued to use US GAAP for its financial statements. Toshiba Group plans to voluntarily implement International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the purpose of strengthening financial governance; the timing of this implementation is under consideration.
Notes:
Toshiba Group's Consolidated Financial Statements are based on US generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").
For convenience only, all dollar figures used in reporting FY2020 are calculated at 111 yen to the dollar.
Operating income (loss) is derived by deducting the cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from net sales. This result is regularly reviewed to support decision-making in allocations of resources and to assess performance. Certain operating expenses such as litigation settlement and other costs are not included.
Consolidated
Toshiba Group
Consolidated Financial Statements
For Fiscal Year 2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Outline
114
111
( in billions, US$ in millions, except for earnings per share)
Years ended March 31
2021(A)
2020(B)
(A)-(B)
(A)/(B)
2021
Net sales
¥3,054.4
¥3,389.9
¥(335.5)
90%
$27,516.9
Operating income
104.4
130.5
(26.1)
80%
940.6
Income (loss) from continuing operations,
before income taxes and
153.5
(47.5)
201.0
－
1,382.8
noncontrolling interests
Net income (loss) attributable to
114.0
(114.6)
228.6
－
1,026.9
shareholders of the Company
Basic earnings per share
attributable to shareholders of
¥251.25
¥(236.39)
¥487.64
$2.26
the Company
Notes:
Consolidated Financial Statements are based on generally accepted accounting principles in the US.
The US dollar is valued at 111 throughout this statement for convenience only.
