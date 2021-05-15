Toshiba : U.S. fuel crisis eases as pipeline returns to normal after hack

May 15 (Reuters) - Widespread gasoline shortages along the
U.S. East Coast began to ease slightly on Saturday as the
operator of the nation's biggest fuel pipeline said it was back
to delivering "millions of gallons per hour" following last
week's cyberattack.
Ships and trucks were deployed to fill up storage tanks
after the six-day Colonial Pipeline shutdown, the most
disruptive cyberattack on record, triggered widespread panic
buying that left filling stations across the U.S. Southeast dry.
"We have returned the system to normal operations,
delivering millions of gallons per hour to the markets we
serve," said the company, which had begun gradual restart of the
pipeline on Wednesday.
More than 13,400 gas stations surveyed in the east and south
by fuel tracking app GasBuddy were experiencing outages on
Saturday, down from 16,200 early the previous day.
On Saturday evening, about 75% of gas stations in
Washington, D.C. were still without fuel, an improvement from
Friday's figure of 88%, the app showed. Shortages also eased in
North Carolina and Virginia, but were about the same in Georgia.
U.S. gasoline demand dropped 12.6% from the previous week,
probably due to an easing of "crazed" panic buying just after
the pipeline shut, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum
analysis at GasBuddy.
The nationwide average for a gallon of regular unleaded was
$3.04 on Saturday, from $2.96 a week ago, according to AAA.
The pipeline outage accelerated increases in gasoline prices
that were "already rising due to higher crude prices and demand
ahead of Memorial Day," said AAA spokeswoman Ellen Edmonds.
She was referring to the May 31 holiday that traditionally
kicks off the U.S. summer driving season.
Places served by the pipeline saw the biggest price jumps
this week - with Georgia and the Carolinas up 20 cents per
gallon or more - but they should also see prices decline again
as supplies improve, Edmonds said.
Florence, South Carolina had the nation's biggest price
increase at 30 cents, while prices rose 9 cents in D.C.
Ships deployed under emergency waivers were also moving fuel
from U.S. Gulf Coast refiners to the northeast, while 18-wheel
tanker trunks were ferrying gasoline from Alabama to Virginia,
helping to stem the shortages.
U.S. crude prices could edge higher as refiners process more
oil to catch up from the gasoline storage that was drawn down
while the pipeline was shuttered, said Robert Yawger, analyst at
Mizuho Securities.
The approach of Memorial Day helps make "the sense of
urgency supersized" for refiners, Yawger added.
In Washington, D.C., Dennis Li was stuck on Friday at a
Sunoco gas station that was out of fuel. He had tried to find
gas at four stations during the day, with no luck.
"I'm running on empty to the point where I don't want to
drive anymore," said Li, who is from Annapolis, Maryland.
INITIAL BREACH UNKNOWN
The hacking group blamed for the attack, DarkSide, said it
had hacked four other companies including a Toshiba subsidiary
in Germany.
Colonial Pipeline has not determined how the initial breach
occurred, a spokeswoman said this week. The 5,500-mile
(8,900-km) pipeline carries 100 million gallons of gasoline,
diesel and jet fuel each day to East Coast markets from Texas
refineries.
Colonial has not revealed how much money the hackers were
seeking or whether it paid. Bloomberg News and the New York
Times said it paid nearly $5 million.
Colonial said it would resume on Monday its regular
nomination process, in which shippers seek space on the line.
It released a revised schedule to shippers, with estimated
delivery dates. The schedule suggested that diesel loaded in
Atlanta on Friday would arrive at the northernmost point in
Linden, New Jersey, 10 days later, as would gasoline.
Steve Boyd, a senior managing director at fuel delivery firm
Sun Coast Resources, estimated that with gasoline moving on the
pipeline at half Colonial's normal speed, it could take 12 to 20
days for new deliveries from Gulf Coast refineries to reach
Linden.
Sun Coast has 75 trucks taking supplies from terminals in
Alabama and Georgia to retailers as far away as Virginia.
"If customers need us for another week or three weeks, we'll
be there," said Boyd.
(By Stephanie Kelly in New York, Jennifer Hiller in Houston,
Rich McKay in Atlanta, Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York and
Timothy Gardner in Bethesda, Maryland; additional reporting by
Laura Sanicola, Joe Menn and Liz Hampton; Editing by Chris Reese
and Clarence Fernandez)