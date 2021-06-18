Log in
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
Toshiba : Under shareholder pressure, Toshiba board chairman vows to be 'agent of positive change'

06/18/2021 | 04:27am EDT
Toshiba Corp. Board of Directors Chairperson Osamu Nagayama attends a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp Board Chairman Osamu Nagayama on Friday pledged to be "an agent of positive change, not a protector of the status quo," in a letter to shareholders ahead of the conglomerate's annual general meeting next week.

"As the chairperson my priority is to provide Toshiba with the governance and leadership that you deserve," he said.

Shareholders have called on Nagayama to resign since an explosive independent investigation found that Toshiba colluded with the Japanese government to block foreign shareholders from having influence on the board.

In the statement, Nagayama reiterated plans to begin a thorough search for additional independent directors, accelerate the selection process for new CEO as well as launch a strategic review committee immediately after the AGM on June 25.

He also said the board has hired Makinson Cowell, an independent global investor study firm, "to gather non-attributable feedback to provide us with a broad and transparent set of shareholder opinions as we make important strategic decisions."

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 076 B 27 906 M 27 906 M
Net income 2021 84 063 M 763 M 763 M
Net Debt 2021 70 157 M 636 M 636 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 2 188 B 19 829 M 19 845 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 125 648
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4 753,50 JPY
Last Close Price 4 820,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayoshi Hirata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Satoshi Tsunakawa President & Chief Executive Officer
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION67.07%19 829
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.86%637 887
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.1.69%150 225
SIEMENS AG16.92%130 815
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY20.37%114 122
3M COMPANY11.64%113 118