Toshiba : board chairman fails to win reappointment in pivotal shareholder vote

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp
shareholders on Friday voted out Osamu
Nagayama as board chairman, a forceful rebuke of the company
after it was found to have colluded with the government in
suppressing foreign investor interests.
Nagayama had been under immense pressure to resign after an
independent investigation this month accused Toshiba of working
with Japan's trade ministry to block overseas shareholders from
gaining influence on the board.
