Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toshiba Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toshiba : board chairman fails to win reappointment in pivotal shareholder vote

06/24/2021 | 11:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp shareholders on Friday voted out Osamu Nagayama as board chairman, a forceful rebuke of the company after it was found to have colluded with the government in suppressing foreign investor interests.

Nagayama had been under immense pressure to resign after an independent investigation this month accused Toshiba of working with Japan's trade ministry to block overseas shareholders from gaining influence on the board. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TOSHIBA CORPORATION
01:03aShareholders vote out Toshiba board chairman in big win for Japan governance
RE
12:36aTOSHIBA  : Japan's Toshiba wins approval for board, despite controversy
AQ
12:29aTOSHIBA  : investor 3D Investment welcomes board changes
RE
12:18aURGENT : Toshiba shareholders reject reappointment of two directors
AQ
06/24TOSHIBA  : board chairman fails to win reappointment in pivotal shareholder vote
RE
06/24Toshiba shareholders vote out board chairman nagayama
RE
06/24Toshiba Corp. Withholding Former CEO's Performance-Based Pay
DJ
06/24TOSHIBA  : investigators defend report, say Japan official stonewalled
RE
06/24TOSHIBA  : New Device Structure Improves SiC MOSFET High Temperature Reliability..
AQ
06/24TOSHIBA  : Senior Japanese lawmaker accuses Toshiba activists of short-termism
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 076 B 27 746 M 27 746 M
Net income 2021 84 063 M 758 M 758 M
Net Debt 2021 70 157 M 633 M 633 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 2 199 B 19 835 M 19 834 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 125 648
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4 845,00 JPY
Average target price 4 753,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target -1,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayoshi Hirata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Satoshi Tsunakawa President & Chief Executive Officer
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION67.94%19 835
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.43%628 414
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.0.92%149 093
SIEMENS AG16.46%130 627
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.91%113 683
3M COMPANY10.05%111 506