TOSHIBA CORPORATION (6502) JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toshiba : chairman issues cautious statement on CVC's take-private offer

04/09/2021 | 06:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Reporters raise their hands for a question during a Toshiba news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The chairman of Toshiba Corp's board said on Friday a recent $20 billion offer by CVC Capital Partners to take the company private was contingent on various regulatory approvals and financing arrangements, suggesting any deal would take time.

"This initial proposal by CVC was completely unsolicited and not initiated by Toshiba," board chairman Osamu Nagayama said.

The offer comes three weeks after shareholders approved an independent investigation into the scandal-hit company.

Going private could help shield Toshiba and Chief Executive Nobuaki Kurumatani, who joined the company from CVC, from increasing pressure by activist shareholders who are demanding better governance.

Analysts have also warned of tough regulatory reviews, as Toshiba's business includes building nuclear reactors, supplying defence equipment and lithium-ion batteries used in submarines.

Nagayama said that CVC's proposal was contingent on financing assistance from co-investors and financial institutions.

"We expect that such a financing process would require a substantial amount of time and involve complexity for consideration," he said.

The Nikkei financial daily said state-backed Japan Investment Corp (JIC) and the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) would join CVC's bid.

Both JIC and DBJ declined to comment.

CVC planned to launch a tender offer around early July and aimed to delist the shares in October, the Nikkei said.

Toshiba is expecting CVC to present a formal proposal as early as next week, which will be examined by a special committee made up of external directors, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The source, declining to be identified as the matter is private, said that CVC was offering about 5,000 yen per share, a 30% premium on their earlier value.

Toshiba shares fell 5.4% to 4,265 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange after the chairman's statement prompted investors to take a cautious view of a deal coming together.

Dozens of activist funds took stakes in Toshiba when the company sold 600 billion yen ($5.48 billion) of stocks in 2017 during a crisis stemming from the bankruptcy of its U.S. nuclear power unit.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, Makiko Yamazaki and Noriyuki Hirata; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Christopher Cushing and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 0.20% 29768.06 Real-time Quote.8.25%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -0.44% 4510 End-of-day quote.56.33%
Financials
Sales 2021 3 077 B 28 083 M 28 083 M
Net income 2021 83 553 M 763 M 763 M
Net Debt 2021 56 407 M 515 M 515 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 2 047 B 18 731 M 18 684 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 125 648
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4 467,27 JPY
Last Close Price 4 510,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayoshi Hirata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Satoshi Tsunakawa Chairman
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION56.33%18 731
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.13.85%605 146
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.3.37%152 913
SIEMENS AG19.50%133 572
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY24.54%118 154
3M COMPANY11.97%113 404
