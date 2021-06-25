Toshiba : investor 3D Investment welcomes board changes

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Singapore-based fund 3D Investment Partners said it welcomed the changes to Toshiba Corp's board after shareholders voted out board chairman Osamu Nagayama on Friday.

"We hope that today's AGM (annual general meeting) marks the beginning of a new era at Toshiba – one that will be marked by a focus on value creation, transparency to all stakeholders and a renewed commitment to building trust with shareholders," the fund, one of Toshiba's largest shareholders, said in a statement. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)