Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toshiba Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/26 07:00:00 am BST
5665.00 JPY   -1.31%
07:54aToshiba nominates Houlihan exec as chair, invites Elliott, Farallon execs to board
RE
05/25Japanese fund mulls acquiring Toshiba amid plans to go private
AQ
05/25Japanese shares end lower on Wall Street weakness
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toshiba nominates Houlihan exec as chair, invites Elliott, Farallon execs to board

05/26/2022 | 07:54am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp on Thursday nominated executives from two of its major hedge fund shareholders for board seats, potentially a turning point in a long battle between the Japanese conglomerate and its activist shareholders.

Toshiba also nominated Akihiro Watanabe, an executive at M&A advisory firm Houlihan Lokey, as board chairperson, a key post as the company undertakes a fresh strategic review.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. 2.02% 83.66 Delayed Quote.-19.18%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -1.31% 5665 Delayed Quote.21.35%
All news about TOSHIBA CORPORATION
07:54aToshiba nominates Houlihan exec as chair, invites Elliott, Farallon execs to board
RE
05/25Japanese fund mulls acquiring Toshiba amid plans to go private
AQ
05/25Japanese shares end lower on Wall Street weakness
RE
05/25Government-Backed Japan Investment Corp. Considering Bid for Toshiba Corp., Bloomberg R..
DJ
05/25JIC is considering acquisition of Toshiba - Bloomberg
RE
05/24Toshiba Plans to Nominate Elliott, Farallon Representatives to Board, Reuters Reports
DJ
05/23Toshiba to propose Elliott, Farallon executives join its board, sources says
RE
05/20Toshiba expands collaboration with MikroElektronika introducing the Clicker 4 for TMPM4..
AQ
05/19Fusion Fuel Green, Toshiba Sign MOU to Collaborate in Green Hydrogen Market
MT
05/18Canon Loses Challenge Against 28-Million-Euro Fine in Toshiba Deal as General Court Uph..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOSHIBA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 347 B 26 301 M 20 946 M
Net income 2022 147 B 1 154 M 919 M
Net Debt 2022 236 B 1 856 M 1 478 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 3,32%
Capitalization 2 483 B 19 517 M 15 543 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 117 300
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5 740,00 JPY
Average target price 5 180,63 JPY
Spread / Average Target -9,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taro Shimada President & Chief Executive Officer
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION21.35%19 517
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.2.71%682 034
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.67%129 312
SIEMENS AG-24.80%97 842
3M COMPANY-17.92%82 940
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-21.11%82 022