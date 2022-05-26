Toshiba nominates Houlihan exec as chair, invites Elliott, Farallon execs to board

Financials JPY USD GBP Sales 2022 3 347 B 26 301 M 20 946 M Net income 2022 147 B 1 154 M 919 M Net Debt 2022 236 B 1 856 M 1 478 M P/E ratio 2022 17,1x Yield 2022 3,32% Capitalization 2 483 B 19 517 M 15 543 M EV / Sales 2022 0,81x EV / Sales 2023 0,80x Nbr of Employees 117 300 Free-Float 90,4% Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 8 Last Close Price 5 740,00 JPY Average target price 5 180,63 JPY Spread / Average Target -9,75% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Taro Shimada President & Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TOSHIBA CORPORATION 21.35% 19 517 BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 2.71% 682 034 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -8.67% 129 312 SIEMENS AG -24.80% 97 842 3M COMPANY -17.92% 82 940 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -21.11% 82 022