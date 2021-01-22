Log in
TOSHIBA CORPORATION

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toshiba : regains Tokyo exchange's top category amid calls for better governance

01/22/2021 | 11:38pm EST
The logo of Toshiba is seen as a shareholder arrives at Toshiba's extraordinary shareholders meeting in Chiba

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange approved on Friday Toshiba Corp's return to the bourse's first section amid calls from some shareholders for better governance at the Japanese industrial conglomerate.

Toshiba, which filed an application for the return in April last year, will move back to the first section on Jan. 29. The company has said the return could help lure buying from investors in stock indexes.

The Japanese company was relegated to the second section in 2017 after massive writedowns at its U.S. nuclear power business caused liabilities to exceed assets - a condition for automatic demotion.

The TSE's decision comes as two large shareholders - Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management and U.S. hedge fund Farallon Capital Management - demand an extraordinary shareholders meeting for governance-related issues.

Effissimo Capital has called for an investigation in Toshiba's annual general meeting held last July, at which the company said the voting rights of several shareholders were compromised.

Farallon Capital is asking the firm to seek shareholder approval over what the fund said is a change in investment strategy.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 274 B 31 543 M 31 543 M
Net income 2021 79 817 M 769 M 769 M
Net cash 2021 96 238 M 927 M 927 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 1 345 B 12 956 M 12 955 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 125 648
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4 122,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 963,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani President, CEO & Representative Director
Satoshi Tsunakawa Chairman
Masayoshi Hirata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION2.70%12 956
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.91%144 007
SIEMENS AG13.00%120 155
3M COMPANY-3.29%98 446
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY2.87%96 972
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-0.21%64 516
