  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toshiba Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:41 2022-06-23 am EDT
5748.00 JPY   +4.49%
06/22Toshiba's Shares Rise on Potential Offer to Take Company Private
DJ
06/22Japan's Nikkei loses early gains on Wall St's recession fears
RE
06/22Bidders weigh offers valuing Toshiba at up to $22 bln -sources
RE
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Summary

Toshiba's Shares Rise on Potential Offer to Take Company Private

06/22/2022 | 11:19pm EDT
By Justina Lee


Toshiba Corp. shares gained on a report that bidders may offer up to 7,000 yen ($51.38) a share to take the Japanese conglomerate private.

Shares rose as much as 6.5% to 5,858 yen in Thursday morning trade before paring gains to Y5,765. The stock was last up 4.5% at Y5,747.

Reuters reported that the offer price range of up to Y7,000 a share would represent up to a 27% premium to Toshiba's share price of Y5,501 as of Wednesday's close.

If the deal is successful, the deal is expected to be Japan's biggest buyout since 2018, when a consortium led by management consulting firm Bain & Co. acquired the conglomerate's memory chip unit, Kioxia Holdings Corp., for $18 billion.

Toshiba's chief executive, Taro Shimada, said earlier this month that he didn't want any buyers to split up the company.


Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-22 2318ET

Financials
Sales 2022 3 347 B 24 640 M 24 640 M
Net income 2022 147 B 1 081 M 1 081 M
Net Debt 2022 236 B 1 739 M 1 739 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 2 380 B 17 523 M 17 523 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 117 300
Free-Float 92,9%
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5 501,00 JPY
Average target price 5 180,63 JPY
Spread / Average Target -5,82%
Managers and Directors
Taro Shimada President & Chief Executive Officer
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION17.46%17 649
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-9.51%599 697
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.76%122 879
SIEMENS AG-33.49%86 816
3M COMPANY-26.59%73 983
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-31.68%72 369