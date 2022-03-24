Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toshiba Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  03/24 02:00:00 am EDT
4761 JPY   -0.50%
04:05aJapan's Nikkei closes at nine-week high as oil eases
RE
03:58aUPDATE2 : Toshiba shareholders reject 2-way split plan
AQ
03:30aToshiba's lurch from crisis to crisis
RE
Toshiba's lurch from crisis to crisis

03/24/2022 | 03:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past a Toshiba logo outside an electronics retailer in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp shareholders on Thursday voted down competing proposals - one presented by management and the other backed by activist shareholders, leaving the future direction of the embattled Japanese conglomerate uncertain.

The once-storied conglomerate has been battered by accounting scandals, massive writedowns for its U.S. nuclear business, the sale of its prized chip unit and it was also found to have colluded to prevent overseas investors from gaining influence. Here is a timeline of Toshiba' woes since 2015.

2015 - Toshiba discloses accounting malpractices across multiple divisions, which involved top management. In total, it overstated its pretax profit by 230 billion yen ($2 billion) over seven years.

Dec. 2016 - Toshiba flags it will take a charge of several billion dollars in relation to a nuclear power plant construction company that its U.S. unit, Westinghouse Electric, had bought a year earlier.

March 2017 - Westinghouse files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection due to billions of dollars in cost overruns and years-long delays at U.S. power projects. Faced with over $6 billion in liabilities linked to Westinghouse, Toshiba decides to put its prized chip unit, Toshiba Memory, up for sale.

Sept. 2017 - Toshiba agrees to sell the chip unit to a consortium led by Bain Capital for $18 billion, a deal under which Toshiba retains a large stake. Worried it could be delisted for having liabilities exceed assets for a second straight year, Toshiba is desperate to close the deal by the end of the financial year in March. But it is caught up in a prolonged dispute with chip joint venture partner Western Digital Corp over the sale and antitrust reviews are expected to take months.

Dec. 2017 - Toshiba secures a $5.4 billion cash injection from 30-plus overseas investors that helps it avoid a delisting but brings in prominent activist shareholders including Elliott Management, Third Point and Farallon. It settles the dispute with Western Digital.

June 2018 - Toshiba completes the sale of Toshiba Memory, renamed Kioxia, to the Bain consortium.

Jan. 2020 - Toshiba finds fresh accounting irregularities at a wholly owned subsidiary.

July 2020 - Five director candidates nominated by activist shareholders seeking to improve governance and change strategy are voted down at Toshiba's annual general meeting.

Sept. 2020 - Toshiba discloses more than 1,000 postal voting forms for its AGM went uncounted. The bank that counted the votes, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, later reveals widespread failure to count all valid votes at AGMs of its client firms over the past two decades.

March 2021 - Shareholders approve an independent investigation into allegations that investors were pressured ahead of the previous year's AGM.

April 2021 - CVC Capital Partners makes an unsolicited $21 billion offer to take Toshiba private. A week later, Toshiba's CEO resigns amid controversy over the CVC bid, which was perceived by some within company management as designed to shield him from activist shareholders. Toshiba's subsequent dismissal of the CVC offer, however, angers some activist shareholders.

June 10, 2021 - The shareholder-commissioned investigation concludes Toshiba colluded with Japan's trade ministry - which sees Toshiba as a strategic asset due to its nuclear reactor and defence technology - to block overseas investors from gaining influence at the 2020 shareholder meeting.

June 25, 2021 - Shareholders oust board chairman Osamu Nagayama after critics accuse the board of failing to address the allegations about pressuring overseas investors. Toshiba pledges to undertake a full review of assets and engage with potential investors.

Nov 2021 - Toshiba says it will split into three companies with one unit focused on energy, another on infrastructure and the third managing its stake in flash-memory chip company Kioxia.

Feb. 7 - A new plan to split into two is announced, with only its devices unit to be spun off. Toshiba also triples its shareholder returns goal to $2.6 billion over two years.

March 1 - CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa resigns. Toshiba appoints Taro Shimada, a former Siemens AG executive who joined in 2018, as interim CEO to proceed with the spin-off plan.

March 24 - Shareholders vote against its spin-off plan. A separate motion backed by activist shareholders that called for the conglomerate to solicit buyout offers also fails to pass.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Makiko Yamazaki


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. -2.09% 69.71 Delayed Quote.-8.74%
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD -1.21% 4085 Delayed Quote.10.71%
SIEMENS AG -1.65% 131 Delayed Quote.-14.20%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.43% 4251 Delayed Quote.7.35%
SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC. -0.29% 4140 Delayed Quote.8.04%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -0.50% 4761 Delayed Quote.1.16%
WESTERN DIGITAL -2.11% 48.68 Delayed Quote.-25.35%
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.01% 95.7 Delayed Quote.3.90%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 345 B 27 634 M 27 634 M
Net income 2022 144 B 1 193 M 1 193 M
Net Debt 2022 187 B 1 548 M 1 548 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 2 070 B 17 097 M 17 097 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 117 300
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4 785,00 JPY
Average target price 4 971,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taro Shimada President & Chief Executive Officer
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION1.16%17 097
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.15.78%773 820
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.76%133 689
SIEMENS AG-14.20%117 434
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-0.82%104 556
3M COMPANY-16.86%85 631