  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toshiba Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-16 am EST
4750.00 JPY   +2.11%
10:21aToshiba's preferred bidder may lower valuation below 2 trillion yen - Nikkei
RE
12/16Toshiba Corporation - Letter from the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Chairperson of the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company Regarding Strategic Alternatives to Enhance the Company's Corporate Value
AQ
12/16Global Recession Fears Alarm Japanese Stock Investors; Toshiba's Preferred Bidder Finds Lenders for 1.2 Trillion Yen Financing
MT
Toshiba's preferred bidder may lower valuation below 2 trillion yen - Nikkei

12/17/2022 | 10:21am EST
FILE PHOTO: Toshiba Corp's annual general meeting with its shareholders in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), the preferred bidder to buy out Toshiba Corp, may lower the valuation from the planned 2.2 trillion yen ($16.09 billion) to levels below 2 trillion yen, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.

Even though JIP has secured funding worth 1 trillion yen in equity from domestic companies and 1.2 trillion yen in loans from major banks, it may cut the valuation in light of a recent deterioration in Toshiba's earnings and the need for post-buyout working capital, the Nikkei said.

Toshiba said in a letter to shareholders on Friday that it was aiming to reach a conclusion with potential partners as soon as possible.

It is "planning to receive binding and bona-fide proposal(s) and shall be making strong efforts to arrive at a conclusion as early as possible after necessary negotiations," the letter said.

($1 = 136.6900 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 -1.87% 27527.12 Real-time Quote.-4.39%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 2.11% 4750 Delayed Quote.0.42%
Income Statement Evolution
