  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toshiba Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 11/12
4872 JPY   -1.32%
11:18aToshiba's top shareholder says undecided whether to support breakup
RE
11/12Wall Street ends losing week with a gain
RE
11/12Toshiba to separate into 3 companies
AQ
Toshiba's top shareholder says undecided whether to support breakup

11/13/2021 | 11:18am EST
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past a logo of Toshiba Corp outside an electronics retailer in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp's biggest investor Effissimo Capital Management said on Saturday it has not decided whether to support plans outlined by the Japanese industrial conglomerate to split into three companies.

Toshiba outlined plans on Friday to split into three companies in an attempt to appease activist shareholders calling for a radical overhaul of the Japanese conglomerate after years of scandals.

Singapore-based Effissimo, which owns a 9.9% stake in Toshiba, issued a statement after a Japanese broadcaster cited an Effissimo-related source as saying the fund wouldn't support the plans.

The fund will decide its stance by Toshiba's extraordinary shareholders meeting next year "following sincere considerations based on analysis of disclosed information as well as through engagement with the company," the statement said.

Toshiba declined to comment on the Effissimo statement. "We hope to hear sincere opinions from shareholders after we explain thoroughly to seek their understanding about the plans," it said in a emailed statement.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 3 263 B 28 650 M 28 650 M
Net income 2022 142 B 1 247 M 1 247 M
Net Debt 2022 179 B 1 576 M 1 576 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 3,89%
Capitalization 2 110 B 18 524 M 18 522 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 117 300
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4 872,00 JPY
Average target price 5 072,78 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoshi Tsunakawa Chairman, Executive President & CEO
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION68.87%18 524
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.24.08%640 331
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.4.56%153 098
SIEMENS AG26.28%135 630
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY24.53%118 149
3M COMPANY5.07%105 835