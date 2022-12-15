Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toshiba Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:51 2022-12-15 pm EST
4744.00 JPY   +1.98%
12/15Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mostly Lower as Growth Outlook Weighs
DJ
12/15Japan's Nikkei falls to 1-week low on fears of economic slowdown
RE
12/15Toshiba says aims to reach deal with potential partners soon as possible
RE
Toshiba says aims to reach deal with potential partners soon as possible

12/15/2022 | 09:08pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Toshiba Corp's annual general meeting with its shareholders in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp, which is talks about a buyout, said in a letter to shareholders on Friday that it was aiming to reach as conclusion with potential partners as soon as possible.

The letter from Akihiro Watanabe, chairperson of the board, and Jerry Black, chairperson of Toshiba's special committee looking at strategic alternatives, added there was no assurance that a deal would be reached.

Toshiba is "planning to receive binding and bona-fide proposal(s) and shall be making strong efforts to arrive at a conclusion as early as possible after necessary negotiations," the letter said.

Sources have told Reuters that the company's preferred bidder, Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), was moving closer to securing financing from banks for a buyout. A deal is expected to value the industrial conglomerate at around 2.2 trillion yen ($16 billion).

The Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday that JIP was likely to receive 1.2 trillion yen in loans and that the core banking units of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc and Mizuho Financial Group Inc would each lend 450 billion yen.

Financial services group Orix Corp, chipmaker Rohm Co Ltd and Japan Post Bank Co Ltd are among Japanese companies likely to join JIP in its bid, sources have previously said.

Shares in Toshiba, whose businesses span nuclear power, defence technology and which owns 40% of memory chip maker Kioxia Holdings, were up 1.7% in mid-morning trade.

($1 = 137.3900 yen)

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JAPAN POST BANK CO., LTD. 0.00% 1045 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -1.03% 1058 Delayed Quote.18.70%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.21% 1691 Delayed Quote.15.52%
NIKKEI 225 -0.37% 28051.7 Real-time Quote.-2.21%
ORIX CORPORATION -2.05% 2197.5 Delayed Quote.-4.35%
PSI 20 INDEX -0.96% 5731.9 Real-time Quote.3.91%
ROHM CO., LTD. -2.05% 10500 Delayed Quote.3.53%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.09% 4691 Delayed Quote.17.83%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 2.11% 4744 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 335 B 24 225 M 24 225 M
Net income 2023 178 B 1 294 M 1 294 M
Net Debt 2023 296 B 2 150 M 2 150 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 6,23%
Capitalization 2 013 B 14 621 M 14 621 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 116 224
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4 652,00 JPY
Average target price 4 984,17 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taro Shimada President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION-2.22%14 847
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.3.85%682 016
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.2.98%144 361
SIEMENS AG-12.88%112 333
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-12.27%89 020
3M COMPANY-28.34%69 695