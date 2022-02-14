Log in
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Japan Exchange - 02/14 01:00:00 am
4489 JPY   -2.35%
03:05aToshiba sets March date for preliminary vote on break-up plan
RE
02:47aToshiba Shareholders to Vote on Restructuring in March
DJ
02:03aTOSHIBA : Business Results for FY2021 Q3
PU
Toshiba sets March date for preliminary vote on break-up plan

02/14/2022 | 03:05am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Monday it plans to hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on March 24 where it will seek initial approval to hive off its devices business.

The final, legally-binding vote to determine whether to break up the 146-year-old conglomerate won't happen until next year but the meeting next month will be an important gauge of shareholder support for the board's restructuring plan.

Toshiba's plan has been criticized by some foreign hedge funds who own stakes in the company.

Singapore-based 3D Investment Partners has submitted a separate proposal for the meeting, calling on Toshiba to explore other options and solicit buy-out offers from private equity firms and potential strategic buyers.

Both proposals would need approval from just over half of shareholders, Toshiba said.

CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa told a news conference that a two-way split could in theory be carried out with just board approval under legislation recently revised to expedite breakups.

The company is opposed to 3D's proposal. The strategic review committee, which consists of five independent outside directors, has already conducted "a thorough and rigorous review," it said in a statement.

Toshiba believes that the discussions between some committee members and several private equity funds "provided a meaningful perspective on the price level at which the private equity funds believed a privatization could be accomplished," it added.

If the breakup plan fails to win majority support, however, all options including a deal to take the company private would be considered, Tsunakawa said.

Toshiba proposed this month to split off the business that includes its power chips and hard disk drive units, rejigging an earlier plan to break into three companies - one for devices, one for its energy and infrastructure businesses and another to house its Kioxia flash memory chip assets.

A deal to take Toshiba private is seen as a potentially greater windfall for shareholders, including the foreign activists that now own nearly 30% of the company.

On Monday, Toshiba posted an operating profit of 42.7 billion yen ($369.85 million) for the October-December quarter, up from 20.9 billion yen a year earlier. ($1 = 115.3700 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan and Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.22% 6602.041 Real-time Quote.5.39%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -2.35% 4489 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 352 B 28 917 M 28 917 M
Net income 2022 154 B 1 332 M 1 332 M
Net Debt 2022 179 B 1 544 M 1 544 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 4,13%
Capitalization 1 988 B 17 154 M 17 154 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 117 300
Free-Float 93,3%
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4 597,00 JPY
Average target price 5 102,22 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoshi Tsunakawa Chairman, Executive President & CEO
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
