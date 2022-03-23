Toshiba shareholders vote down both spin-off plan and call to seek buyout offers

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp
shareholders on Thursday voted against its plan to spin off its
devices unit, but a separate motion backed by activist
shareholders that called for the conglomerate to solicit buyout
offers also failed to gain sufficient support.
The result of the extraordinary general meeting will likely
force Toshiba to revise its controversial restructuring plan and
ensure that there will be no immediate end to a four-year
scandal-filled battle between management and foreign activist
hedge funds.
Toshiba's shares slid 3% after the results.
The proposal to seek private equity buyout offers or a
minority investment was made by Singapore-based 3D Investment
Partners, Toshiba's No.2 shareholder and was also supported by
top shareholder Effissimo Capital Management and No. 3
shareholder Farallon Capital Management.
"Taking account into the opinions presented by shareholders,
we will consider various strategic options to increase corporate
value," Taro Shimada, a former Siemens AG executive, who took
helm of Toshiba this month, said at the end of the meeting.
Each proposal needed 50% of the vote to pass. A breakdown of
the voting was not immediately available.
Activist shareholders plan to fight on to force the company
to restart talks with private equity firms regardless of the
vote outcome, sources familiar with the matter have previously
told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Some shareholders have said they expect one or two top
investors nominate their own representatives for the board at
Toshiba's annual shareholders meeting in June to make the
company solicit private equity buyout offers.
The failure of 3D's motion "doesn't mean it is over, and it
doesn't mean Toshiba can't act on some portion of the contents
of 3D's proposal," said Travis Lundy, an analyst at Quiddity
Advisors in Hong Kong who publishes on Smartkarma.
"What it really means is that Toshiba has to come up with
some other means by which they can measure success," he said.
A private equity buyout could allow activist investors that
bought into the crisis-ridden conglomerate over the last six
years to make an exit with solid returns.
Toshiba previously rejected calls to seek buyout bids
arguing that potential offers suggested so far were
insufficiently compelling and would raise concerns about the
impact on its business and staff retention.
The make-up of the board could also shift amid criticism
that it conducted a flawed strategic review that led to the
plans to break up the company.
Paul Brough, the chair of the five-member strategic review
committee, has indicated he would reconsider his position if the
breakup plan was voted down, proxy advisory firm Institutional
Shareholder Services (ISS) said in a report.
During the five-month strategic review conducted last year,
Toshiba held discussions with private equity firms but decided
not to entertain potential offers.
It also walked away from advanced talks for a minority stake
from Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, sources
have said, adding that the private equity firms Toshiba held
talks with included KKR & Co Inc and Bain Capital.
Toshiba's management has been under pressure from activist
funds since it sold 600 billion yen ($5 billion) of stock to
dozens of foreign hedge funds during a crisis stemming from the
bankruptcy of its U.S. nuclear power unit in 2017.
Acrimony between the two sides hit several boiling points in
the past two years. Last June a shareholder-commissioned probe
found Toshiba colluded with Japan's trade ministry - which sees
the conglomerate as a strategic asset due to its nuclear reactor
and defense technology - to block overseas investors from
gaining influence at its 2020 shareholder meeting.
