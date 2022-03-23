Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toshiba Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toshiba shareholders vote down both spin-off plan and call to seek buyout offers

03/23/2022 | 11:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Toshiba Corp's is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp shareholders on Thursday voted against its plan to spin off its devices unit, but a separate motion backed by activist shareholders that called for the conglomerate to solicit buyout offers also failed to gain sufficient support.

The result of the extraordinary general meeting will likely force Toshiba to revise its controversial restructuring plan and ensure that there will be no immediate end to a four-year scandal-filled battle between management and foreign activist hedge funds.

Toshiba's shares slid 3% after the results.

The proposal to seek private equity buyout offers or a minority investment was made by Singapore-based 3D Investment Partners, Toshiba's No.2 shareholder and was also supported by top shareholder Effissimo Capital Management and No. 3 shareholder Farallon Capital Management.

"Taking account into the opinions presented by shareholders, we will consider various strategic options to increase corporate value," Taro Shimada, a former Siemens AG executive, who took helm of Toshiba this month, said at the end of the meeting.

Each proposal needed 50% of the vote to pass. A breakdown of the voting was not immediately available.

Activist shareholders plan to fight on to force the company to restart talks with private equity firms regardless of the vote outcome, sources familiar with the matter have previously told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Some shareholders have said they expect one or two top investors nominate their own representatives for the board at Toshiba's annual shareholders meeting in June to make the company solicit private equity buyout offers.

The failure of 3D's motion "doesn't mean it is over, and it doesn't mean Toshiba can't act on some portion of the contents of 3D's proposal," said Travis Lundy, an analyst at Quiddity Advisors in Hong Kong who publishes on Smartkarma.

"What it really means is that Toshiba has to come up with some other means by which they can measure success," he said.

A private equity buyout could allow activist investors that bought into the crisis-ridden conglomerate over the last six years to make an exit with solid returns.

Toshiba previously rejected calls to seek buyout bids arguing that potential offers suggested so far were insufficiently compelling and would raise concerns about the impact on its business and staff retention.

The make-up of the board could also shift amid criticism that it conducted a flawed strategic review that led to the plans to break up the company.

Paul Brough, the chair of the five-member strategic review committee, has indicated he would reconsider his position if the breakup plan was voted down, proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) said in a report.

During the five-month strategic review conducted last year, Toshiba held discussions with private equity firms but decided not to entertain potential offers.

It also walked away from advanced talks for a minority stake from Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, sources have said, adding that the private equity firms Toshiba held talks with included KKR & Co Inc and Bain Capital.

Toshiba's management has been under pressure from activist funds since it sold 600 billion yen ($5 billion) of stock to dozens of foreign hedge funds during a crisis stemming from the bankruptcy of its U.S. nuclear power unit in 2017.

Acrimony between the two sides hit several boiling points in the past two years. Last June a shareholder-commissioned probe found Toshiba colluded with Japan's trade ministry - which sees the conglomerate as a strategic asset due to its nuclear reactor and defense technology - to block overseas investors from gaining influence at its 2020 shareholder meeting.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Additional reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney, Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. -2.09% 69.71 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.34% 6180.801 Real-time Quote.-1.88%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -2.05% 4687 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
All news about TOSHIBA CORPORATION
12:12aQUOTES-Toshiba shareholders reject spin-off plans, knock back call for buyout offers
RE
03/24Japan's Toshiba shareholders vote down restructuring plan
AQ
03/23URGENT : Shareholders reject plan to split Toshiba into 2 companies
AQ
03/23Toshiba Shareholders Reject Plan to Break Into Two Parts -- WSJ
DJ
03/23Toshiba shareholders vote down both spin-off plan and call to seek buyout offers
RE
03/23Japan's Nikkei falls from 9-week high on inflation, Ukraine worries
RE
03/23Toshiba's spin-off plan up against much opposition at Thursday's shareholder vote
RE
03/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Toshiba, Boeing, Renault, Intel, Gamestop...
03/23Toshiba Withdraws Shelf Registration Statement on Completion of $5 Million Share Issuan..
MT
03/23Activist fund Oasis backs call for Toshiba to solicit buyout offers -source
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOSHIBA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 345 B 27 634 M 27 634 M
Net income 2022 144 B 1 193 M 1 193 M
Net Debt 2022 187 B 1 548 M 1 548 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 2 070 B 17 097 M 17 097 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 117 300
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4 785,00 JPY
Average target price 4 971,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taro Shimada President & Chief Executive Officer
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION-1.84%16 658
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.15.78%773 820
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.76%133 689
SIEMENS AG-14.20%117 434
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-0.82%104 556
3M COMPANY-16.86%85 631