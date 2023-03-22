Toshiba : to Invest in UK Startup “Piclo”

Related article

Commencement of FY2022 Renewable Energy Aggregation Demonstration Experiment

Largest Geothermal Energy Producer in the Philippines Orders Geoportable™ Geothermal Power Generation System

Toshiba ESS Releases Panels of "CIGRE 2022 Technical Exhibition" and related Movies

Toshiba and KenGen Conclude Memorandum of Understanding on O&M Services for Geothermal Power Plants

Contract Concluded for IoT Services Using EtaPRO™ for an Indonesian Geothermal Power Plant

CIGRE 2022 Technical Exhibition

Toshiba to Win Order for Japan's First Environmentally Friendly GIS for a TSO Using Natural Origin Gases

FY2022 Renewable energy aggregation demonstration project has been adopted

Toshiba to Conclude a Renewable Energy Aggregation Service Agreement for a Solar Power Plant in Kagoshima Prefecture First contract of the business of renewable energy aggregation service

Launch of Renewable Energy Aggregation Service Support Service for Renewable Energy Generation Businesses Balancing and Transaction Operations

Toshiba to invest in a start-up with inertia measurement technology in the UK

Toshiba to Win Turbine Supply Contract for Onshore Wind Power in Abukuma, Fukushima

Toshiba to Reorganize for Enhancement of Energy Aggregation Businesses

Completion of Renewable Energy Aggregation Demonstration in FY2021

Offshore Wind Power O&M Advancement Project Adopted as NEDO Green Innovation Fund Project for Reducing the Cost of Offshore Wind Power Generation

Common Elemental Technology Development Project adopted as NEDO Green Innovation Fund Project for Reducing the Cost of Offshore Wind Power Generation

Commencement of Renewable Energy Aggregation Demonstration Experiment

Joint Statement to Pursue Developments of Switchgears Using Natural-Origin Gases

Toshiba Group to Showcase Decarbonization Technologies at COP26 Virtual Japan Pavilion

Toshiba to Receive Order to Supply Transformers to Underground Substation in Singapore

Toshiba to release an advertorial related to carbon neutral collaborated with Reuters

Toshiba Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies' EtaPRO® Business

Toshiba to Supply Hydro Turbines for Kerinci Merangin Hydro Electric Power Plant in Indonesia

Toshiba to Increase Production of Polymer Housed Surge Arresters

Adopted for the Ministry of the Environment "FY2021 Project to Promote the Creation of Circular Carbon Society Model through CO₂ Recycling"

Toshiba and Meidensha to develop GIS jointly using natural origin gases

Renewable energy aggregation demonstration project has been adopted

GE Renewable Energy and Toshiba Announce Strategic Partnership Agreement on Offshore Wind in Japan

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation and GP Strategies Corporation Reach Agreement on Asset Purchase to Acquire EtaPRO® Business

Toshiba Facility in Indian Subsidiary Accredited as Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing

Joint Research Agreement on Offshore Wind Power

New East-West HVDC Commissioned, Interconnecting Nagano and Gifu Prefectures

Promotion to Construct Hydrogen Supply Chain in Tsuruga City

Toshiba to Supply Turbines and Generators for Hubei Xinji Hydropower Plant in China

Toshiba to Supply Turbines and Generators for Ning Hai Pumped-Storage Power Plant in China

Investing in the Taiwan PV Plant Fund

Toshiba to Release Video of Hamakawasaki Operations

Toshiba to Launch Subscription Service "Toshiba VPP as a Service"

Six Companies to Start Studying Carbon Recycling Business Models

Toshiba Opens First H2One™ Multi Station in Tsuruga City, Fukui Prefecture

Toshiba and Next Kraftwerke Sign Agreement to Establish Joint Venture

Toshiba Group Promotes Hydropower Business Integration

Toshiba Receives Order to Construct 400-kV Switching Station for Fujairah F3 Combined Cycle Power Plant in United Arab Emirates

Toshiba ESS, PXiSE, and Mitsui Sign Agreement of a Technology and Sales Alliance

First Solar Japan and Toshiba start construction of two Mega Solar Projects "Yatsubo Solar Power Plant and Ikeda Solar Power Plant" in Tochigi Prefecture

Start of Project to Verify Open Platform Aggregation Business

Toshiba and Cenergy to Construct New Geothermal Power Plant in Nakao, Okuhida-Onsengo, Gifu Prefecture, Japan

Toshiba Receives Order to Supply Gas-Insulated Switchgears and Transformers for Republic of Iraq

Toshiba Wins Order for Power Generation Equipment for Myanmar's Sedawgyi Hydropower Plant Rehabilitation Project

Toshiba and TSE signed the Construction Agreement for Mega Solar Project "Onikoube Solar Power Plant" in Miyagi Prefecture

Toshiba Wins Order in Ethiopia for Small Scale Geothermal Power Generation System for Wellhead

Technical Verification Project on Battery Sharing in Miyakojima City

Toshiba and Next Kraftwerke Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Business Alliance for Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Service

Toshiba to Start Construction of New Biomass Power Plant in Fukuoka

Demonstration Project Starts in Indonesia on the Use of Anomaly Predictive Diagnostics for Geothermal Power Plants

Toshiba Wins Contract to Supply "Geoportable™"for Dieng Small Scale Geothermal Power Plant in Indonesia

Toshiba Group Wins Order to Supply Power Generation Equipment for 140 MW Tanahu Hydropower Plant in Nepal

Toshiba Wins "Best/Most Efficient Main Equipment Award" for Geothermal in the Renewable Energy Power Plants Category at Turkey's ICCI Energy Awards

Toshiba to Exhibit Technologies and Products at "G20 Innovation Exhibition for Earth, Society and the Future"

Wasabizawa Geothermal Power Plant for which Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Constructed Power Generation System Goes into Operation

Joint Research Agreement for P2P Energy Trading Between Individuals Using Distributed Energy Resources

New Hokkaido-Honshu VSC HVDC Commissioned, Interconnecting Hokkaido and the Main Island of Honshu

J-Power and Toshiba ESS to Monitor Water Intake Levels through the Use of Low-Power, Wide-Area Wireless Technology

Updated movie about Digital Transformation

Solar Power Plant Completed in Minamisoma City's Haramachi-higashi District

Toshiba group Publishes "Toshiba Review Vol 74 No.1"

Toshiba to Supply Micro Grid Energy Management System to Republic of Maldives under the Preparing Outer Islands for Sustainable Energy Development Project

Toshiba to Sign Collaboration Agreement with Omuta City, for Constructing New Biomass Power Plant

Toshiba to Start Integrated Control Service for Storage Batteries with IoT Technology

Toshiba has Supplied Substation Operation Training Simulators in Pakistan

Sales Cooperation of Wind Power Generation Business with Senvion

POWERCHINA and Toshiba Strengthen Strategic Cooperation in Hydro, Geothermal and Thermal Power Systems

Toshiba to Provide Remote Support Service to Tohoku Electric for Maintenance and Facility Operation of Substations

Updated the English page of transmission and distribution business

Toshiba to Participate in Vietnam's International Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency Exhibition 2018

Toshiba to Demonstrate Leading T&D Solutions at CIGRE 2018 Technical Exhibition in Paris

Research on the Use of IoT and AI Technology to Improve Capacity Factor of Geothermal Power Plants

Toshiba and RentCo sign a Cooperation Agreement to Expand Geothermal Power Generation Business

Toshiba's Energy Solutions to Contribute to a Low-Carbon Society in Africa

Toshiba and VINCI Construction Conclude Memorandum of Understanding in Hydro Power and Geothermal Power Plant Development

Toshiba and Malawi's Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining Conclude a Memorandum of Understanding on Geothermal Power Generation Business

Toshiba to Boost Energy Aggregation Business

Toshiba Wins Order for 6MW Solar Panels in Thailand

Toshiba to Supply Gas Insulated Switchgears and Transformers for the Republic of Iraq

Toshiba Concludes Package Deal Agreement on Geothermal Power Generation Projects with Turkey's Zorlu Energy Group

Vietnam's Trung Son Hydro Power Station Units 1 to 4 Start Operation with Toshiba Hydro Turbines and Generators

Full-Scale Operations Begin for Showcase Project to Supply Wind Power-Generated, Low-Carbon Hydrogen to Fuel Cell Forklifts