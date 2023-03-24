Trending : Toshiba Accepts $15 Billion Take-Private Deal From Japan Group; Shares Rise

0439 GMT - Toshiba Corp. is among the most mentioned companies in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the Japanese industrial conglomerate agreed to be taken private in a $15 billion deal. A Japan Industrial Partners Inc.-led consortium offered 4,620 yen a share, a 9.7% premium to Thursday's closing price, valuing the company around Y2 trillion ($15.28 billion). Toshiba shares rose as much as 6.4% Friday and were recently 4.8% higher at Y4,417. A formal tender offer is expected to start in late July, pending regulatory approvals. If the deal goes through, it would end years of turmoil at Toshiba after an accounting scandal in 2015 and the 2017 bankruptcy of its U.S. nuclear-energy arm. Toshiba has shed many businesses that made it a household name, including those making televisions, laptop computers and medical equipment. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (farah.elias@wsj.com)

