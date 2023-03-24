Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toshiba Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:49:52 2023-03-24 am EDT
4405.00 JPY   +4.56%
12:55aTrending : Toshiba Accepts $15 Billion Take-Private Deal From Japan Group; Shares Rise
DJ
03/23Japanese shares trade lower as stronger yen raises earnings concerns
RE
03/23Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Broadly Lower Amid Cautious Sentiment
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : Toshiba Accepts $15 Billion Take-Private Deal From Japan Group; Shares Rise

03/24/2023 | 12:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

0439 GMT - Toshiba Corp. is among the most mentioned companies in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the Japanese industrial conglomerate agreed to be taken private in a $15 billion deal. A Japan Industrial Partners Inc.-led consortium offered 4,620 yen a share, a 9.7% premium to Thursday's closing price, valuing the company around Y2 trillion ($15.28 billion). Toshiba shares rose as much as 6.4% Friday and were recently 4.8% higher at Y4,417. A formal tender offer is expected to start in late July, pending regulatory approvals. If the deal goes through, it would end years of turmoil at Toshiba after an accounting scandal in 2015 and the 2017 bankruptcy of its U.S. nuclear-energy arm. Toshiba has shed many businesses that made it a household name, including those making televisions, laptop computers and medical equipment. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (farah.elias@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 0054ET

Financials
Sales 2023 3 311 B 25 319 M 25 319 M
Net income 2023 145 B 1 111 M 1 111 M
Net Debt 2023 314 B 2 402 M 2 402 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 6,88%
Capitalization 1 823 B 13 938 M 13 938 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 116 224
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4 213,00 JPY
Average target price 4 829,17 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taro Shimada President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION-8.28%13 769
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-3.41%658 054
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.78%125 049
SIEMENS AG11.99%123 944
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY40.71%97 678
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.98%70 507
