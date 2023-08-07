FY2023 First Quarter Consolidated Business Results
Toshiba Tec Corporation
Aug 7, 2023
Contents
01 Key Messages
02 FY2023 First Quarter Consolidated Business Results
FY2023 Forecast
Tender Offer for Treasury Shares
Key Messages
Key Messages
In the 1st quarter (April - June) of FY2023, financial indicators (mentioned the below) exceeded the performances of previous year for all company
- Net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent
In the 1st quarter (April - June) of FY2023, both net sales and operating profit increased year-on-year
In the 1st quarter (April- June), both Retail Solutions and Workplace Solutions businesses posted higher net sales year-on-year, and operating profit increased by 1.1 billion yen mainly due to a strong contribution by Workplace Solutions business
Commence tender offer for treasury shares （2,444,200 shares）
Announced the commencement of tender offer for treasury shares to return profits to shareholders through improved capital efficiency, including earnings per share (EPS) and return on equity (ROE)
02
FY2023 First Quarter Consolidated Business Results
