In the 1st quarter (April - June) of FY2023, financial indicators (mentioned the below) exceeded the performances of previous year for all company

Net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent

In the 1st quarter (April - June) of FY2023, both net sales and operating profit increased year-on-year

In the 1st quarter (April- June), both Retail Solutions and Workplace Solutions businesses posted higher net sales year-on-year, and operating profit increased by 1.1 billion yen mainly due to a strong contribution by Workplace Solutions business

Commence tender offer for treasury shares （2,444,200 shares）

Announced the commencement of tender offer for treasury shares to return profits to shareholders through improved capital efficiency, including earnings per share (EPS) and return on equity (ROE)