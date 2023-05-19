Toshiba Tec : Notice of Transfer of Consolidated Subsidiaries

May 19, 2023 Company: Toshiba Tec Corporation Representative: Hironobu Nishikori Representative Director President and Chief Executive Officer (Securities code: 6588, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market) Contact: Akira Abe General Manager of Corporate Communications Division (Tel: +81-3-6830-9151)

Notice of Transfer of Consolidated Subsidiaries

Toshiba Tec Corporation (the "Company") and Ricoh Company, Ltd. today resolved at their respective board of directors' meetings to integrate, through company splits and other means, the businesses relating to the development and production of multifunction printers and other devices ("Business Integration") effective on a specific day between April 1, 2024 and June 30, 2024 to be separately agreed upon by the two companies, as described in the "Notice regarding Business Partnership and the conclusion of a Business Integration Agreement and a Shareholders Agreement related to MFPs' development and manufacturing between Ricoh Company, Ltd., and Toshiba Tec Corporation by necessary procedures such as Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Company Split)" announced jointly by the two companies ("Timely Disclosure of Business Integration") .

The Company hereby announces that, in conjunction with the Business Integration, the Company and Ricoh Technologies Company, Ltd. (the "Joint Venture Company"), which will become a joint venture company, will enter into an absorption-type company split agreement, and the Company's board of directors resolved to transfer the shares of the five consolidated subsidiaries to the Joint Venture Company through an absorption-type company split under such agreement (the "Absorption-Type Company Split"), as follows:

Note

1. Outline of the Transfer of Shares

In conjunction with the Business Integration, the Company will transfer to the Joint Venture Company

the shares of the following consolidated subsidiaries (excluding Toshiba Tec's French subsidiary, Toshiba Tec Europe Imaging Systems S.A ("Toshiba Tec Europe Imaging Systems") (Note)) that operate the Company's businesses related to the development and production of multifunction printers and other devices in Japan and overseas ("Transferred Business") by the method described below.

(ⅰ) The businesses of a consolidated subsidiary, TOSHIBA TEC DOCUMENT PROCESSING SYSTEMS CO., LTD, ("TOSHIBA TEC DOCUMENT PROCESSING SYSTEMS"), other than the Transferred Business (i.e. development and design of ink-jet heads) will be transferred to another company by a method to be determined separately.

(ⅱ) The businesses of a consolidated subsidiary, Toshiba Tec Information Systems (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

1