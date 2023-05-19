Toshiba Tec : Notice of Transfer of Consolidated Subsidiaries
Notice of Transfer of Consolidated Subsidiaries
Toshiba Tec Corporation (the "Company") and Ricoh Company, Ltd. today resolved at their respective board of directors' meetings to integrate, through company splits and other means, the businesses relating to the development and production of multifunction printers and other devices ("Business Integration") effective on a specific day between April 1, 2024 and June 30, 2024 to be separately agreed upon by the two companies, as described in the "Notice regarding Business Partnership and the conclusion of a Business Integration Agreement and a Shareholders Agreement related to MFPs' development and manufacturing between Ricoh Company, Ltd., and Toshiba Tec Corporation by necessary procedures such as Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Company Split)" announced jointly by the two companies ("Timely Disclosure of Business Integration") .
The Company hereby announces that, in conjunction with the Business Integration, the Company and Ricoh Technologies Company, Ltd. (the "Joint Venture Company"), which will become a joint venture company, will enter into an absorption-type company split agreement, and the Company's board of directors resolved to transfer the shares of the five consolidated subsidiaries to the Joint Venture Company through an absorption-type company split under such agreement (the "Absorption-Type Company Split"), as follows:
Note
1. Outline of the Transfer of Shares
In conjunction with the Business Integration, the Company will transfer to the Joint Venture Company
the shares of the following consolidated subsidiaries (excluding Toshiba Tec's French subsidiary, Toshiba Tec Europe Imaging Systems S.A ("Toshiba Tec Europe Imaging Systems") (Note)) that operate the Company's businesses related to the development and production of multifunction printers and other devices in Japan and overseas ("Transferred Business") by the method described below.
(ⅰ) The businesses of a consolidated subsidiary, TOSHIBA TEC DOCUMENT PROCESSING SYSTEMS CO., LTD, ("TOSHIBA TEC DOCUMENT PROCESSING SYSTEMS"), other than the Transferred Business (i.e. development and design of ink-jet heads) will be transferred to another company by a method to be determined separately.
(ⅱ) The businesses of a consolidated subsidiary, Toshiba Tec Information Systems (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
("Toshiba Tec Information Systems (Shenzhen)"), other than the Transferred Business (i.e. sales business of multifunction printers and auto ID systems) will be transferred to another company through a company split, and the shares (equity) in Toshiba Tec Information Systems (Shenzhen) held by shareholders (investors) other than the Company will be acquired by the Company.
(ⅲ) The Transferred Business of a consolidated subsidiary, Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc. ("Toshiba America Business Solutions") (i.e. manufacturing business of consumables for multifunction printers), will be transferred to another company to be established in the United States by Toshiba America Business Solutions ("US Company") through business transfer, and the shares of the US Company held by Toshiba America Business Solutions will be acquired by the Company.
(ⅳ) Upon completion of (i) through (iii) above, all shares of the five consolidated companies (i.e. TOSHIBA TEC DOCUMENT PROCESSING SYSTEMS, Toshiba Tec Malaysia Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd. ("Toshiba Tec Malaysia Manufacturing"), Toshiba Tec (H.K.) Logistics & Procurement Ltd. ("Toshiba Tec (H.K.) Logistics & Procurement"), Toshiba Tec Information Systems (Shenzhen), and the US Company) held by the Company will be transferred to the Joint Venture Company through the Absorption-Type Company Split (the "Transfer of Shares").
(Note) The business of Toshiba Tec Europe Imaging Systems is not included in the Transferred Business. However, there is a possibility that the Company will, at its decision, include the business of Toshiba Tec Europe Imaging Systems (except for certain business and assets) in the scope of the Transferred Business after completion of the consultation with the works' council of Toshiba Tec Europe Imaging Systems in accordance with the French labor law.
2. Reason for the Transfer of Shares
Please refer to "1. Background and External Environment", "2. Outline of the Business Integration", and "3. Summary of the Business Integration" of the Timely Disclosure of Business Integration.
3. Overview of the subsidiaries to be transferred
The following is an overview of the Company's consolidated subsidiaries to be transferred as a result of
the Transfer of Shares.
As for the consolidated results of operations and consolidated financial condition of each subsidiary for the past three years, the figures for the three years from the fiscal year ended March 2020 to the fiscal year ended March 2022 are shown, because it takes time to calculate the financial figures for the fiscal year ended March 2023, and it is impossible to show them as of May 19, 2023.
(1) TOSHIBA TEC DOCUMENT PROCESSING SYSTEMS
(1)
Name
TOSHIBA TEC DOCUMENT PROCESSING SYSTEMS CO.,
LTD.
(2)
Location
6-78,Minami-cho,Mishima-shi, Shizuoka
(3)
Name and title of
Toshimitsu Suzuki, President and Chief Executive Officer
representative
Development and design, etc. of multifunction printers, auto ID
systems, ink-jet heads and other products
(4)
Business description
(Note) The development and design, etc. of ink-jet heads and
other products, which are businesses other than the
Transferred Business, will be transferred to another
company by the date of the Transfer of Shares.
(5)
Capital
JPY100,000,000
(6)
Date of establishment
December 16, 1998
(7)
Major shareholders and
The Company: 100%
shareholding ratios
Capital
The Company holds 100% of the voting rights of
relationship
the relevant company.
Relationship with the listed
Personnel
The
Company sends three
directors and one
(8)
relationship
auditor to the relevant company.
company
Business
The Company outsources the development and
design, etc. of multifunction printers and auto ID
relationship
systems to the relevant company.
(9)
Consolidated results of operations and consolidated financial condition of the relevant company
for the past three years (in millions of JPY)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 2020
March 2021
March 2022
Net assets
356
258
294
Total assets
1,503
1,142
1,082
Sales
2,037
1,720
1,429
Operating profit
140
161
257
Ordinary profit
141
(61)
61
Net income
68
(70)
36
(2) Toshiba Tec Malaysia Manufacturing
(1)
Name
Toshiba Tec Malaysia Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd.
(2)
Location
Plot 111-A,
Hala Kampung Jawa 2, Bayan Lepas Industrial
Estate, 11900 Penang, Malaysia
(3)
Name and title of
Tomoyuki Hidaka, President and Representative Director
representative
(4)
Business description
Manufacture, etc. of multifunction printer-related products
(5)
Capital
MYR35,000,000
(6)
Date of establishment
February 11, 1991
(7)
Major shareholders and
The Company: 100%
shareholding ratios
Capital
The Company holds 100% of the voting rights of
relationship
the relevant company.
Personnel
The Company sends three directors to the relevant
(8)
Relationship with the listed
relationship
company.
company
The Company outsources the manufacture of
Business
multifunction printer-related products to the
relationship
relevant company, and purchases those products
from the relevant company.
(9)
Consolidated results of operations and consolidated financial condition of the relevant company
for the past three years (in thousands of MYR)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 2020
March 2021
March 2022
Net assets
73,117
64,059
65,549
Total assets
129,762
114,672
125,943
Sales
133,022
109,122
146,593
Operating profit
5,019
5,682
5,469
Ordinary profit
7,320
5,714
5,565
Net income
5,310
5,849
5,034
(3) Toshiba Tec (H.K.) Logistics & Procurement
(1)
Name
Toshiba Tec (H.K.) Logistics & Procurement Ltd.
(2)
Location
Unit No.1703,17/F., The Metropolis Tower,
10 Metropolis Drive, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Hong Kong
(3)
Name and title of
Takeshi Tsuchiya, President
representative
(4)
Business description
Procurement of materials for the Company group, export of
multifunction printers and their related products, etc.
(5)
Capital
HKD2,000,000
(6)
Date of establishment
September 11, 1995
(7)
Major shareholders and
The Company: 100%
shareholding ratios
Capital
The Company holds 100% of the voting rights of
relationship
the relevant company.
Relationship with the listed
Personnel
The Company sends three directors to the relevant
(8)
relationship
company.
company
Business
The Company group procures materials through
the relevant company, and outsources the export of
relationship
multifunction printers, etc.
manufactured by
Toshiba Tec Information Systems (Shenzhen) to
the relevant company.
(9)
Consolidated results of operations and consolidated financial condition of the relevant company
for the past three years (in thousands of HKD)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 2020
March 2021
March 2022
Net assets
133,403
123,217
135,176
Total assets
523,472
634,324
625,039
Sales
1,513,222
1,533,331
1,595,299
Operating profit
11,778
8,081
14,815
Ordinary profit
14,028
8,350
14,492
Net income
12,345
6,982
12,228
(4) Toshiba Tec Information Systems (Shenzhen)
(1)
Name
Toshiba Tec Information Systems (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
(2)
Location
No.7, 9,
28, DaYang
Road, FuHai Streets, BaoAn District,
ShenZhen 518103, The People's Republic of China
(3)
Name and title of
Hajime Kimura, Chairman
representative
・Manufacture, etc. of multifunction printers, POS systems and
auto ID systems, and their related products
・Sale, etc. of multifunction printers and auto ID systems, and
(4)
Business description
their related products
(Note) The sale, etc. of multifunction printers and auto ID
systems, and their related products, which are businesses
other than the Transferred Business, will be transferred to
another company by the date of the Transfer of Shares.
(5)
Capital
USD20,158,000
(6)
Date of establishment
April 28, 1993
(7)
Major shareholders and
The Company: 95.7% (as of March 31, 2023)
shareholding ratios
The Company: 100% (as of the date of the Transfer of Shares)
As of March 31, 2023, the Company holds 95.7%
of the voting rights of the relevant company.
Capital
However, the Company will hold 100% of the
Relationship with the listed
voting rights of the relevant company by the date
(8)
relationship
company
of the Transfer of Shares by acquiring the shares
(equity interests) in the relevant company held by
