Toshiba Tec : Notice of Transfer of Consolidated Subsidiaries

05/19/2023 | 02:10am EDT
May 19, 2023

Company:

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Representative:

Hironobu Nishikori

Representative Director

President and Chief Executive Officer

(Securities code: 6588,

Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)

Contact:

Akira Abe

General Manager of Corporate

Communications Division

(Tel: +81-3-6830-9151)

Notice of Transfer of Consolidated Subsidiaries

Toshiba Tec Corporation (the "Company") and Ricoh Company, Ltd. today resolved at their respective board of directors' meetings to integrate, through company splits and other means, the businesses relating to the development and production of multifunction printers and other devices ("Business Integration") effective on a specific day between April 1, 2024 and June 30, 2024 to be separately agreed upon by the two companies, as described in the "Notice regarding Business Partnership and the conclusion of a Business Integration Agreement and a Shareholders Agreement related to MFPs' development and manufacturing between Ricoh Company, Ltd., and Toshiba Tec Corporation by necessary procedures such as Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Company Split)" announced jointly by the two companies ("Timely Disclosure of Business Integration") .

The Company hereby announces that, in conjunction with the Business Integration, the Company and Ricoh Technologies Company, Ltd. (the "Joint Venture Company"), which will become a joint venture company, will enter into an absorption-type company split agreement, and the Company's board of directors resolved to transfer the shares of the five consolidated subsidiaries to the Joint Venture Company through an absorption-type company split under such agreement (the "Absorption-Type Company Split"), as follows:

Note

1. Outline of the Transfer of Shares

In conjunction with the Business Integration, the Company will transfer to the Joint Venture Company

the shares of the following consolidated subsidiaries (excluding Toshiba Tec's French subsidiary, Toshiba Tec Europe Imaging Systems S.A ("Toshiba Tec Europe Imaging Systems") (Note)) that operate the Company's businesses related to the development and production of multifunction printers and other devices in Japan and overseas ("Transferred Business") by the method described below.

(ⅰ) The businesses of a consolidated subsidiary, TOSHIBA TEC DOCUMENT PROCESSING SYSTEMS CO., LTD, ("TOSHIBA TEC DOCUMENT PROCESSING SYSTEMS"), other than the Transferred Business (i.e. development and design of ink-jet heads) will be transferred to another company by a method to be determined separately.

(ⅱ) The businesses of a consolidated subsidiary, Toshiba Tec Information Systems (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

1

("Toshiba Tec Information Systems (Shenzhen)"), other than the Transferred Business (i.e. sales business of multifunction printers and auto ID systems) will be transferred to another company through a company split, and the shares (equity) in Toshiba Tec Information Systems (Shenzhen) held by shareholders (investors) other than the Company will be acquired by the Company.

(ⅲ) The Transferred Business of a consolidated subsidiary, Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc. ("Toshiba America Business Solutions") (i.e. manufacturing business of consumables for multifunction printers), will be transferred to another company to be established in the United States by Toshiba America Business Solutions ("US Company") through business transfer, and the shares of the US Company held by Toshiba America Business Solutions will be acquired by the Company.

(ⅳ) Upon completion of (i) through (iii) above, all shares of the five consolidated companies (i.e. TOSHIBA TEC DOCUMENT PROCESSING SYSTEMS, Toshiba Tec Malaysia Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd. ("Toshiba Tec Malaysia Manufacturing"), Toshiba Tec (H.K.) Logistics & Procurement Ltd. ("Toshiba Tec (H.K.) Logistics & Procurement"), Toshiba Tec Information Systems (Shenzhen), and the US Company) held by the Company will be transferred to the Joint Venture Company through the Absorption-Type Company Split (the "Transfer of Shares").

(Note) The business of Toshiba Tec Europe Imaging Systems is not included in the Transferred Business. However, there is a possibility that the Company will, at its decision, include the business of Toshiba Tec Europe Imaging Systems (except for certain business and assets) in the scope of the Transferred Business after completion of the consultation with the works' council of Toshiba Tec Europe Imaging Systems in accordance with the French labor law.

2. Reason for the Transfer of Shares

Please refer to "1. Background and External Environment", "2. Outline of the Business Integration", and "3. Summary of the Business Integration" of the Timely Disclosure of Business Integration.

3. Overview of the subsidiaries to be transferred

The following is an overview of the Company's consolidated subsidiaries to be transferred as a result of

the Transfer of Shares.

As for the consolidated results of operations and consolidated financial condition of each subsidiary for the past three years, the figures for the three years from the fiscal year ended March 2020 to the fiscal year ended March 2022 are shown, because it takes time to calculate the financial figures for the fiscal year ended March 2023, and it is impossible to show them as of May 19, 2023.

(1) TOSHIBA TEC DOCUMENT PROCESSING SYSTEMS

(1)

Name

TOSHIBA TEC DOCUMENT PROCESSING SYSTEMS CO.,

LTD.

(2)

Location

6-78,Minami-cho,Mishima-shi, Shizuoka

(3)

Name and title of

Toshimitsu Suzuki, President and Chief Executive Officer

2

representative

Development and design, etc. of multifunction printers, auto ID

systems, ink-jet heads and other products

(4)

Business description

(Note) The development and design, etc. of ink-jet heads and

other products, which are businesses other than the

Transferred Business, will be transferred to another

company by the date of the Transfer of Shares.

(5)

Capital

JPY100,000,000

(6)

Date of establishment

December 16, 1998

(7)

Major shareholders and

The Company: 100%

shareholding ratios

Capital

The Company holds 100% of the voting rights of

relationship

the relevant company.

Relationship with the listed

Personnel

The

Company sends three

directors and one

(8)

relationship

auditor to the relevant company.

company

Business

The Company outsources the development and

design, etc. of multifunction printers and auto ID

relationship

systems to the relevant company.

(9)

Consolidated results of operations and consolidated financial condition of the relevant company

for the past three years (in millions of JPY)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 2020

March 2021

March 2022

Net assets

356

258

294

Total assets

1,503

1,142

1,082

Sales

2,037

1,720

1,429

Operating profit

140

161

257

Ordinary profit

141

(61)

61

Net income

68

(70)

36

(2) Toshiba Tec Malaysia Manufacturing

(1)

Name

Toshiba Tec Malaysia Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd.

(2)

Location

Plot 111-A,

Hala Kampung Jawa 2, Bayan Lepas Industrial

Estate, 11900 Penang, Malaysia

(3)

Name and title of

Tomoyuki Hidaka, President and Representative Director

representative

(4)

Business description

Manufacture, etc. of multifunction printer-related products

(5)

Capital

MYR35,000,000

(6)

Date of establishment

February 11, 1991

(7)

Major shareholders and

The Company: 100%

3

shareholding ratios

Capital

The Company holds 100% of the voting rights of

relationship

the relevant company.

Personnel

The Company sends three directors to the relevant

(8)

Relationship with the listed

relationship

company.

company

The Company outsources the manufacture of

Business

multifunction printer-related products to the

relationship

relevant company, and purchases those products

from the relevant company.

(9)

Consolidated results of operations and consolidated financial condition of the relevant company

for the past three years (in thousands of MYR)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 2020

March 2021

March 2022

Net assets

73,117

64,059

65,549

Total assets

129,762

114,672

125,943

Sales

133,022

109,122

146,593

Operating profit

5,019

5,682

5,469

Ordinary profit

7,320

5,714

5,565

Net income

5,310

5,849

5,034

(3) Toshiba Tec (H.K.) Logistics & Procurement

(1)

Name

Toshiba Tec (H.K.) Logistics & Procurement Ltd.

(2)

Location

Unit No.1703,17/F., The Metropolis Tower,

10 Metropolis Drive, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Hong Kong

(3)

Name and title of

Takeshi Tsuchiya, President

representative

(4)

Business description

Procurement of materials for the Company group, export of

multifunction printers and their related products, etc.

(5)

Capital

HKD2,000,000

(6)

Date of establishment

September 11, 1995

(7)

Major shareholders and

The Company: 100%

shareholding ratios

Capital

The Company holds 100% of the voting rights of

relationship

the relevant company.

Relationship with the listed

Personnel

The Company sends three directors to the relevant

(8)

relationship

company.

company

Business

The Company group procures materials through

the relevant company, and outsources the export of

relationship

multifunction printers, etc.

manufactured by

4

Toshiba Tec Information Systems (Shenzhen) to

the relevant company.

(9)

Consolidated results of operations and consolidated financial condition of the relevant company

for the past three years (in thousands of HKD)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 2020

March 2021

March 2022

Net assets

133,403

123,217

135,176

Total assets

523,472

634,324

625,039

Sales

1,513,222

1,533,331

1,595,299

Operating profit

11,778

8,081

14,815

Ordinary profit

14,028

8,350

14,492

Net income

12,345

6,982

12,228

(4) Toshiba Tec Information Systems (Shenzhen)

(1)

Name

Toshiba Tec Information Systems (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

(2)

Location

No.7, 9,

28, DaYang

Road, FuHai Streets, BaoAn District,

ShenZhen 518103, The People's Republic of China

(3)

Name and title of

Hajime Kimura, Chairman

representative

Manufacture, etc. of multifunction printers, POS systems and

auto ID systems, and their related products

Sale, etc. of multifunction printers and auto ID systems, and

(4)

Business description

their related products

(Note) The sale, etc. of multifunction printers and auto ID

systems, and their related products, which are businesses

other than the Transferred Business, will be transferred to

another company by the date of the Transfer of Shares.

(5)

Capital

USD20,158,000

(6)

Date of establishment

April 28, 1993

(7)

Major shareholders and

The Company: 95.7% (as of March 31, 2023)

shareholding ratios

The Company: 100% (as of the date of the Transfer of Shares)

As of March 31, 2023, the Company holds 95.7%

of the voting rights of the relevant company.

Capital

However, the Company will hold 100% of the

Relationship with the listed

voting rights of the relevant company by the date

(8)

relationship

company

of the Transfer of Shares by acquiring the shares

(equity interests) in the relevant company held by

shareholders (investors) other than the Company.

Personnel

The Company sends five directors to the relevant

5

