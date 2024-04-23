April 23, 2024
Company Name: Toshiba Tec Corporation
Hironobu Nishikori
Representative: Representative Director
President and Chief Executive Officer
(Securities Code: 6588, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)
Contact:
Akira Abe
General Manager of Corporate Communications Division
(TEL: +81-3-6830-9151)
(Progress and changes in disclosure matters) Notice Regarding the Conclusion of the Absorption-Type Company Split Agreement with RISO Technologies Corporation
Toshiba Tec Corporation (the "Company") issued an announcement called the "Notice of Transfer of Inkjet Head Business to RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION via Company Split (Simplified Absorption-Type Company Split)" dated December 22, 2023, which was partially updated in the "(Progress of disclosure matters) Notice of Transfer of Inkjet Head Business to RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION via Company Split (Simplified Absorption-Type Company Split)" dated January 30, 2024 ("Previous Timely Disclosure"). The announcement said that the Company concluded an agreement with RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION ("RISO KAGAKU") to transfer the inkjet head business of the Company and Tec Precision Co., Ltd. ("TPI"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, from the Company and TPI to RISO Technologies Corporation (the "Succeeding Company"), which was established by RISO KAGAKU as its wholly-owned subsidiary on April 1, 2024, through the method of a company split (a simplified absorption-type company split for the Company) (collectively, the "Absorption-Type Company Split").
In order to implement the Absorption-Type Company Split, the Company resolved, at its Board of Directors meeting held today, to conclude an absorption-type company split agreement between the Company and the Succeeding Company, and concluded the absorption-type company split agreement effective the date of this notice. Meanwhile, TPI's General Meeting of Shareholders also resolved today to conclude an absorption-type company split agreement between TPI and the Succeeding Company, and concluded the absorption-type company split agreement effective the date of this notice. As a result, the Company hereby announces that the items that were left undecided in the Previous Timely Disclosure have been confirmed and that changes have been made to some items as described below.
The section numbers in this document are aligned with those in the Previous Timely Disclosure, and each term used but not defined otherwise herein shall have the meaning provided in the Previous Timely Disclosure. In the following, the items newly confirmed that were left undecided in the
1
Previous Timely Disclosure and the items to which changes have been made are underlined, and the
items with no changes are omitted.
I. Items newly confirmed that were left undecided in the Previous Timely Disclosure
2. Summary of the Absorption-Type Company Split
(1) Schedule of the Absorption-Type Company Split
The Company
TPI
Date of resolution of the Board of
Directors concerning the conclusion of the
December 22, 2023
December 22, 2023
Definitive Agreement
Date of conclusion of the Definitive
December 22, 2023
December 22, 2023
Agreement
Date of resolution of the Board of
Directors concerning the conclusion of the
April 23, 2024
April 23, 2024
Absorption-Type Company Split
Agreement
Date of resolution of the General Meeting
of Shareholders concerning the conclusion
-
April 23, 2024
of the Absorption-Type Company Split
Agreement
Date of conclusion of the Absorption-Type
April 23, 2024
April 23, 2024
Company Split Agreement
Date of establishment of the Succeeding
April 1, 2024
April 1, 2024
Company
Effective date of the Absorption-Type
July 1, 2024 (planned)
July 1, 2024 (planned)
Company Split
(Omitted)
II. Items with changes since the Previous Timely Disclosure
As a result of discussions held between the Company and RISO KAGAKU after the Previous Timely Disclosure, the Company and RISO KAGAKU reached an agreement to change the scope of rights and obligations to be succeeded from the Company and TPI to the Succeeding Company, and in conjunction with such change, to change the amount of consideration that the Company and TPI will receive from the Succeeding Company. As described above, the Company and TPI have concluded an absorption-type company split agreement that reflects these changes with the Succeeding Company effective the date of this notice, respectively. Therefore, some items in the Previous Timely Disclosure, will be changed as follows.
2
2. Summary of the Absorption-Type Company Split
-
Details of allotment pertaining to the Absorption-Type Company Split (Before changes)
The Company and TPI will receive a total amount of JPY 7,120 millionin cash from the Succeeding Company as consideration for the rights and obligations to be transferred in the Absorption-Type Company Split.
The amounts to be received in cash by the Company and TPI, respectively, will be promptly disclosed after such amounts are determined in the Absorption-TypeCompany Split Agreement.
(After changes)
The Company and TPI will receive a total amount of JPY 6,436 millionin cash from the Succeeding Company as consideration for the rights and obligations to be transferred in the Absorption-Type Company Split.
The amounts to be received in cash by the Company and TPI will be JPY 6,114 million and JPY 322 million, respectively.
5. Details of the Business to be Split
-
Asset and liability accounts to be split and the book values thereof (as of June 30, 2023) (Before changes)
Company
Assets
Liabilities
Current Assets
JPY 2,261million
Current Liabilities
JPY 1,488 million
Non-current Assets
JPY 859million
Non-current
JPY 507 million
Liabilities
Total
JPY 3,121million
Total
JPY 1,995million
TPI
Assets
Liabilities
Current Assets
JPY 786million
Current Liabilities
JPY 581 million
Non-current Assets
JPY 101 million
Non-current
-
Liabilities
Total
JPY 887million
Total
JPY 581 million
(Omitted)
(After changes)
Company
Assets
Liabilities
Current Assets
JPY 252million
Current Liabilities
-
Non-current Assets
JPY 895million
Non-current
JPY 507 million
Liabilities
3
Total
JPY 1,147million
Total
JPY 507million
TPI
Assets
Liabilities
Current Assets
JPY 39million
Current Liabilities
-
Non-current Assets
JPY 101 million
Non-current
-
Liabilities
Total
JPY 140million
Total
-
(Omitted)
4
