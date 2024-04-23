April 23, 2024

Company Name: Toshiba Tec Corporation

Hironobu Nishikori

Representative: Representative Director

President and Chief Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 6588, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)

Contact: Akira Abe General Manager of Corporate Communications Division (TEL: +81-3-6830-9151)

(Progress and changes in disclosure matters) Notice Regarding the Conclusion of the Absorption-Type Company Split Agreement with RISO Technologies Corporation

Toshiba Tec Corporation (the "Company") issued an announcement called the "Notice of Transfer of Inkjet Head Business to RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION via Company Split (Simplified Absorption-Type Company Split)" dated December 22, 2023, which was partially updated in the "(Progress of disclosure matters) Notice of Transfer of Inkjet Head Business to RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION via Company Split (Simplified Absorption-Type Company Split)" dated January 30, 2024 ("Previous Timely Disclosure"). The announcement said that the Company concluded an agreement with RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION ("RISO KAGAKU") to transfer the inkjet head business of the Company and Tec Precision Co., Ltd. ("TPI"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, from the Company and TPI to RISO Technologies Corporation (the "Succeeding Company"), which was established by RISO KAGAKU as its wholly-owned subsidiary on April 1, 2024, through the method of a company split (a simplified absorption-type company split for the Company) (collectively, the "Absorption-Type Company Split").

In order to implement the Absorption-Type Company Split, the Company resolved, at its Board of Directors meeting held today, to conclude an absorption-type company split agreement between the Company and the Succeeding Company, and concluded the absorption-type company split agreement effective the date of this notice. Meanwhile, TPI's General Meeting of Shareholders also resolved today to conclude an absorption-type company split agreement between TPI and the Succeeding Company, and concluded the absorption-type company split agreement effective the date of this notice. As a result, the Company hereby announces that the items that were left undecided in the Previous Timely Disclosure have been confirmed and that changes have been made to some items as described below.

The section numbers in this document are aligned with those in the Previous Timely Disclosure, and each term used but not defined otherwise herein shall have the meaning provided in the Previous Timely Disclosure. In the following, the items newly confirmed that were left undecided in the

