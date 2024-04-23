April 23, 2024

Company Name: Toshiba Tec Corporation

Hironobu Nishikori

Representative: Representative Director

President and Chief Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 6588, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)

Contact:

Akira Abe

General Manager of Corporate Communications Division

(TEL: +81-3-6830-9151)

(Progress and changes in disclosure matters) Notice Regarding the Conclusion of the Absorption-Type Company Split Agreement with RISO Technologies Corporation

Toshiba Tec Corporation (the "Company") issued an announcement called the "Notice of Transfer of Inkjet Head Business to RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION via Company Split (Simplified Absorption-Type Company Split)" dated December 22, 2023, which was partially updated in the "(Progress of disclosure matters) Notice of Transfer of Inkjet Head Business to RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION via Company Split (Simplified Absorption-Type Company Split)" dated January 30, 2024 ("Previous Timely Disclosure"). The announcement said that the Company concluded an agreement with RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION ("RISO KAGAKU") to transfer the inkjet head business of the Company and Tec Precision Co., Ltd. ("TPI"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, from the Company and TPI to RISO Technologies Corporation (the "Succeeding Company"), which was established by RISO KAGAKU as its wholly-owned subsidiary on April 1, 2024, through the method of a company split (a simplified absorption-type company split for the Company) (collectively, the "Absorption-Type Company Split").

In order to implement the Absorption-Type Company Split, the Company resolved, at its Board of Directors meeting held today, to conclude an absorption-type company split agreement between the Company and the Succeeding Company, and concluded the absorption-type company split agreement effective the date of this notice. Meanwhile, TPI's General Meeting of Shareholders also resolved today to conclude an absorption-type company split agreement between TPI and the Succeeding Company, and concluded the absorption-type company split agreement effective the date of this notice. As a result, the Company hereby announces that the items that were left undecided in the Previous Timely Disclosure have been confirmed and that changes have been made to some items as described below.

The section numbers in this document are aligned with those in the Previous Timely Disclosure, and each term used but not defined otherwise herein shall have the meaning provided in the Previous Timely Disclosure. In the following, the items newly confirmed that were left undecided in the

1

Previous Timely Disclosure and the items to which changes have been made are underlined, and the

items with no changes are omitted.

I. Items newly confirmed that were left undecided in the Previous Timely Disclosure

2. Summary of the Absorption-Type Company Split

(1) Schedule of the Absorption-Type Company Split

The Company

TPI

Date of resolution of the Board of

Directors concerning the conclusion of the

December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023

Definitive Agreement

Date of conclusion of the Definitive

December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023

Agreement

Date of resolution of the Board of

Directors concerning the conclusion of the

April 23, 2024

April 23, 2024

Absorption-Type Company Split

Agreement

Date of resolution of the General Meeting

of Shareholders concerning the conclusion

-

April 23, 2024

of the Absorption-Type Company Split

Agreement

Date of conclusion of the Absorption-Type

April 23, 2024

April 23, 2024

Company Split Agreement

Date of establishment of the Succeeding

April 1, 2024

April 1, 2024

Company

Effective date of the Absorption-Type

July 1, 2024 (planned)

July 1, 2024 (planned)

Company Split

(Omitted)

II. Items with changes since the Previous Timely Disclosure

As a result of discussions held between the Company and RISO KAGAKU after the Previous Timely Disclosure, the Company and RISO KAGAKU reached an agreement to change the scope of rights and obligations to be succeeded from the Company and TPI to the Succeeding Company, and in conjunction with such change, to change the amount of consideration that the Company and TPI will receive from the Succeeding Company. As described above, the Company and TPI have concluded an absorption-type company split agreement that reflects these changes with the Succeeding Company effective the date of this notice, respectively. Therefore, some items in the Previous Timely Disclosure, will be changed as follows.

2

2. Summary of the Absorption-Type Company Split

  1. Details of allotment pertaining to the Absorption-Type Company Split (Before changes)
    The Company and TPI will receive a total amount of JPY 7,120 millionin cash from the Succeeding Company as consideration for the rights and obligations to be transferred in the Absorption-Type Company Split.
    The amounts to be received in cash by the Company and TPI, respectively, will be promptly disclosed after such amounts are determined in the Absorption-TypeCompany Split Agreement.

(After changes)

The Company and TPI will receive a total amount of JPY 6,436 millionin cash from the Succeeding Company as consideration for the rights and obligations to be transferred in the Absorption-Type Company Split.

The amounts to be received in cash by the Company and TPI will be JPY 6,114 million and JPY 322 million, respectively.

5. Details of the Business to be Split

  1. Asset and liability accounts to be split and the book values thereof (as of June 30, 2023) (Before changes)
    Company

Assets

Liabilities

Current Assets

JPY 2,261million

Current Liabilities

JPY 1,488 million

Non-current Assets

JPY 859million

Non-current

JPY 507 million

Liabilities

Total

JPY 3,121million

Total

JPY 1,995million

TPI

Assets

Liabilities

Current Assets

JPY 786million

Current Liabilities

JPY 581 million

Non-current Assets

JPY 101 million

Non-current

-

Liabilities

Total

JPY 887million

Total

JPY 581 million

(Omitted)

(After changes)

Company

Assets

Liabilities

Current Assets

JPY 252million

Current Liabilities

-

Non-current Assets

JPY 895million

Non-current

JPY 507 million

Liabilities

3

Total

JPY 1,147million

Total

JPY 507million

TPI

Assets

Liabilities

Current Assets

JPY 39million

Current Liabilities

-

Non-current Assets

JPY 101 million

Non-current

-

Liabilities

Total

JPY 140million

Total

-

(Omitted)

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Toshiba TEC Corporation published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 07:35:09 UTC.