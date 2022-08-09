Toshiba Tec : Statement of Accounts (2022.6)

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 [Japanese GAAP] August 10, 2022 Company name: Toshiba Tec Corporation Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Code number: 6588 URL: https://www.toshibatec.co.jp/ Representative: Hironobu Nishikori President and CEO Contact: Akira Abe Senior Manager of Corporate Communications Division Phone: 03-6830-9151 Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 10, 2022 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: - Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % June 30, 2022 109,299 2.1 203 (93.8) (2,253) - (2,161) - June 30, 2021 107,097 26.9 3,299 - 2,739 - 2,691 - (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2022: Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥ 1,476 million [ (31.9)%] ¥ 2,169 million [ -%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2022 (39.07) - June 30, 2021 48.92 48.91 (Note) Diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022 is not presented even though the Company has issued potential shares, because basic earnings per share was net loss. (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Capital adequacy ratio As of Million yen Million yen % June 30, 2022 319,915 117,456 35.1 March 31, 2022 310,256 117,662 36.1 (Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2022: ¥ 112,240 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥ 111,946 million

2. Dividends Annual dividends 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 - 20.00 - 20.00 40.00 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 - Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 20.00 - 30.00 50.00 (Forecast) (Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 450,000 1.1 18,000 55.6 15,500 52.0 8,000 48.7 145.21 (Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No * Notes: (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No New - (Company name: ) Exclusion: - (Company name: ) (2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes (Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (3) Notes to the quarterly consolidated financial statements (Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements)" on page 8 of this report. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatement: No (Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (3) Notes to the quarterly consolidated financial statements (Changes in accounting policies)" on page 8 of this report. Total number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): June 30, 2022: 57,629,140 shares March 31, 2022: 57,629,140 shares 2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2022: 2,300,783 shares March 31, 2022: 2,301,938 shares 3) Average number of shares during the period: Three months ended June 30, 2022: 55,328,546 shares Three months ended June 30, 2021: 55,012,633 shares Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters (Explanation for the proper use of earnings forecasts)

Financial results forecasts are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable and are not intended to be the Company's guarantee that they will be achieved. Actual results may significantly vary due to a variety of factors. For the assumptions used as the basis for the earnings forecasts and precautions regarding the use of the earnings forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative information on the financial results for the period under review (3) Consolidated financial results forecast and other forward-looking information" on page 3 of this report.

Table of Contents of Attachments 1. Qualitative information on the financial results for the period under review 2 (1) Operating results 2 (2) Financial condition 3 (3) Consolidated financial results forecast and other forward-looking information 3 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes 4 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet 4 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income (For the three months) 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (For the three months) 7 (3) Notes to the quarterly consolidated financial statements 8 Notes on going concern assumption 8 Notes in the event of significant amount changes in shareholders' equity 8 Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements 8 Changes in accounting policies 8 Additional information 8 Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet 9 Segment information 10 1

1. Qualitative information on the financial results for the period under review (1) Operating results The world economy for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was generally on a recovery track due to progress in balancing economic activities with measures taken to prevent COVID-19 infection in various countries. However, the economy did not reach a full-fledged recovery due to the unpredictable future outlook of the Russian-Ukrainian problem and economic activity restrictions in China, in addition to sharp price rises, soaring raw material prices, and supply restrictions. Amid such conditions, Toshiba Tec Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") set forth the Basic Policy of the FY22-24Mid-term Business Plan, "To become a global top solutions partner by generating new value through co-creation with the aim of contributing to the resolution of social issues." Under the basic policy, the Group has focused its energy on carrying out various measures to develop its business. At the same time, as a solutions partner that helps solve issues in the domains of stores, offices, logistics and manufacturing, the Group has promoted initiatives to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) together with customers and strived to contribute to realizing a sustainable society. In the three months ended June 30, 2022, although sales of POS systems for the domestic market decreased due to the prolonged impact of COVID-19 and other factors, sales of multifunction peripherals (MFPs) for the overseas market increased due to the impact of foreign exchange rates and other factors, resulting in net sales of ¥109,299 million (up 2% year on year). Meanwhile, on the profit front, profitability in the Retail Solutions Business Group deteriorated due to lower sales of POS systems for the domestic market, tight supply-demand balance and soaring prices in components and international cargo transportation, the increase in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" due to the impact of exchange rate fluctuations and the positive implementation of digital transformation, etc. resulted in operating profit of ¥203 million (down 94% year on year), "Loss on valuation of derivatives" associated with exchange rate fluctuations and "Foreign withholding tax" associated with dividend payments at overseas subsidiary as non-operating expenses resulted in ordinary loss of ¥2,253 million (ordinary profit of ¥2,739 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and loss attributable to owners of parent of ¥2,161 million (profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥2,691 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Results of reportable segments for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were as follows. Retail Solutions Business Group The Retail Solutions Business Group handles POS systems for domestic and overseas markets, auto ID systems for domestic market, and related products. Amid a severe business environment in which the impact of the spread of COVID-19 and intensifying competition with peers continue, the business group has worked on various initiatives under the basic policy of "Aim at becoming a global top solutions partner in the distribution industry." These initiatives include solution business expansion through the global common retail platform "ELERA" and strategic partnership, concentrated investment in growth fields (data services, next generation stores, payment, and Supply Chain Management (SCM)), and the expansion of service business in overseas markets. Sales of POS systems for the domestic market focused on expanding sales mainly of payment terminals, self-ordering systems, smart receipts by taking into account measures against COVID-19. However, sales declined due to a continued downturn in the investment appetite of retail and restaurant businesses affected by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, rising prices, and other factors. Sales of POS systems for overseas markets increased as a result of the steady sales in the Americas, Europe regions due to the impact of foreign exchange rates and other factors. Sales of auto ID systems for the domestic market increased, mainly due to an increase in sales of high- end barcode printers to specific customers. As a result, net sales of the Retail Solutions Business Group were ¥63,435 million (down 2% year on year). Operating profit of the business group was ¥72 million (down 98% year on year) due to lower sales in addition to tight supply-demand balance and soaring prices in components. 2